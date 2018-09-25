NFL Power Rankings Poll: Chiefs Take No. 1, Patriots Down to 11

The Jaguars only last one week in the top spot, and now we have a new AFC team getting a turn at No. 1. The Saints made the biggest jump up, while the 49ers lost their franchise QB and had the biggest drop. And the Patriots have fallen “all the way”—by their standards at least—down to 11.

This week's voters:

Ben Baskin, Staff Writer

Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer

Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer

Kalyn Kahler, Writer/Producer

Bette Marston, Senior Producer

Mark Mravic, Executive Editor

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer















Last Week’s rank: 3

Points in poll: 253

Highest-place vote: 1 (5)

Lowest-place vote: 2 (3)

Last week’s result: Win vs. San Francisco 38-27

Next game: at Denver











Last Week’s rank: 2

Points in poll: 251

Highest-place vote: 1 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 2 (5)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Los Angeles Chargers 35-23

Next game: vs. Minnesota











Last Week’s rank: 7

Points in poll: 233

Highest-place vote: 3 (6)

Lowest-place vote: 7 (1)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Indianapolis 20-16

Next game: at Tennessee











Last Week’s rank: 12

Points in poll: 225

Highest-place vote: 3 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 7 (1)

Last week’s result: Win at Atlanta 43-37 (OT)

Next game: at New York Giants











Last Week’s rank: 1

Points in poll: 219

Highest-place vote: 4 (5)

Lowest-place vote: 15 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss vs. Tennessee 9-6

Next game: vs. New York Jets











Last Week’s rank: 4

Points in poll: 205

Highest-place vote: 5 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 9 (2)

Last week’s result: Loss vs. Buffalo 27-6

Next game: at Los Angeles Rams











Last Week’s rank: T-13

Points in poll: 197

Highest-place vote: 6 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 10 (3)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Cincinnati 31-21

Next game: Bye











8. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

Last Week’s rank: 8

Points in poll: 196

Highest-place vote: 4 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 16 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss vs. New Orleans 43-37 (OT)

Next game: vs. Cincinnati











Last Week’s rank: 15

Points in poll: 190

Highest-place vote: 5 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 15 (1)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Oakland 28-20

Next game: at New England











Last Week’s rank: 6

Points in poll: 189

Highest-place vote: 7 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 11 (3)

Last week’s result: Loss at Washington 31-17

Next game: vs. Buffalo











11. New England Patriots (1-2)

Last Week’s rank: 5

Points in poll: 175

Highest-place vote: 5 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 23 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss at Detroit 26-10

Next game: vs. Miami











Last Week’s rank: 16

Points in poll: 161

Highest-place vote: 9 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 22 (1)

Last week’s result: Win at Tampa Bay 30-27

Next game: vs. Baltimore











13. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

Last Week’s rank: 11

Points in poll: 155

Highest-place vote: 9 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 20 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss at Los Angeles Rams 35-23

Next game: vs. San Francisco











14. Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)

Last Week’s rank: 10

Points in poll: 142

Highest-place vote: 11 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 19 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss at Carolina 31-21

Next game: at Atlanta











15. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

Last Week’s rank: 20

Points in poll: 141

Highest-place vote: 13 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 19 (1)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Denver 27-14

Next game: at Pittsburgh











16. Washington Redskins (2-1)

Last Week’s rank: 23

Points in poll: 137

Highest-place vote: 10 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 23 (1)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Green Bay 31-17

Next game: Bye











17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

Last Week’s rank: 9

Points in poll: 135

Highest-place vote: 13 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 22 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss vs. Pittsburgh 30-27

Next game: at Chicago











18. Denver Broncos (2-1)

Last Week’s rank: T-13

Points in poll: 126

Highest-place vote: 15 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 21 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss at Baltimore 27-14

Next game: vs. Kansas City











19. Chicago Bears (2-1)

Last Week’s rank: 19

Points in poll: 123

Highest-place vote: 10 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 24 (1)

Last week’s result: Win at Arizona 16-14

Next game: vs. Tampa Bay











20. Tennessee Titans (2-1)

Last Week’s rank: 22

Points in poll: 110

Highest-place vote: 13 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 23 (1)

Last week’s result: Win at Jacksonville 9-6

Next game: vs. Philadelphia











21. Seattle Seahawks (1-2)

Last Week’s rank: 21

Points in poll: 96

Highest-place vote: 19 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 27 (1)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Dallas 24-13

Next game: at Arizona











22. Detroit Lions (1-2)

Last Week’s rank: 27

Points in poll: 94

Highest-place vote: 17 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 23 (4)

Last week’s result: Win vs. New England 26-10

Next game: at Dallas











23. New York Giants (1-2)

Last Week’s rank: 28

Points in poll: 84

Highest-place vote: 18 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 26 (1)

Last week’s result: Win at Houston 27-22

Next game: vs. New Orleans











24. Cleveland Browns (1-1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 30

Points in poll: 76

Highest-place vote: 21 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 26 (2)

Last week’s result: Win vs. New York Jets 21-17

Next game: at Oakland











T-25. Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

Last Week’s rank: 17

Points in poll: 59

Highest-place vote: 20 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 29 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss at Seattle 24-13

Next game: vs. Detroit











T-25. New York Jets (1-2)

Last Week’s rank: 24

Points in poll: 59

Highest-place vote: 25 (6)

Lowest-place vote: 28 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss at Cleveland 21-17

Next game: at Jacksonville











27. Buffalo Bills (1-2)

Last Week’s rank: 32

Points in poll: 48

Highest-place vote: 22 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (1)

Last week’s result: Win at Minnesota 27-6

Next game: at Green Bay











T-28. Indianapolis Colts (1-2)

Last Week’s rank: 25

Points in poll: 40

Highest-place vote: 26 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss at Philadelphia 20-16

Next game: vs. Houston











T-28. San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

Last Week’s rank: 18

Points in poll: 40

Highest-place vote: 26 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss at Kansas City 38-27

Next game: at Los Angeles Chargers











30. Houston Texans (0-3)

Last Week’s rank: 26

Points in poll: 39

Highest-place vote: 16 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss vs. New York Giants 27-22

Next game: at Indianapolis











31. Oakland Raiders (0-3)

Last Week’s rank: 29

Points in poll: 15

Highest-place vote: 30 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 32 (2)

Last week’s result: Loss at Miami 28-20

Next game: vs. Cleveland











32. Arizona Cardinals (0-3)

Last Week’s rank: 31

Points in poll: 11

Highest-place vote: 30 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 32 (16)

Last week’s result: Loss vs. Chicago 16-14

Next game: vs. Seattle











