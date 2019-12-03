NFL Power Rankings: Do Patriots fall in AFC after loss to Texans?
After the Ravens, it's starting to get a little complicated. By record and reputation, the Patriots belong at No. 2.
The Texans are 8-4 – same as the Chiefs and one game behind the Bills and they just beat the Patriots and also beat KC. But they also got hammered 41-7 by Baltimore two weeks ago. Could put them ahead of KC but KC just blasted the formerly decent Ravens.
And can I just keep ignoring Buffalo is 9-3?
