After the Ravens, it's starting to get a little complicated. By record and reputation, the Patriots belong at No. 2.

The Texans are 8-4 – same as the Chiefs and one game behind the Bills and they just beat the Patriots and also beat KC. But they also got hammered 41-7 by Baltimore two weeks ago. Could put them ahead of KC but KC just blasted the formerly decent Ravens.

And can I just keep ignoring Buffalo is 9-3?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL Power Rankings: Do Patriots fall in AFC after loss to Texans? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston