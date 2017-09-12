NFL Power Rankings: Packers, Chiefs, Raiders make big leaps for Week 2

Only one week of the 2017 NFL season has been played, and there already are big changes in the battle for league supremacy.

There's a long way to go until Super Bowl LII, but impressive victories by some contenders and bad losses by others have caused a little shakeup at the top early.

Here's how Sporting News sees the standing of all 32 teams after Week 1.

MORE: Worst NFL Week 1 overreactions





NFL Power Rankings: Week 2





1. Green Bay Packers 1-0 (last week: 6)

Aaron Rodgers needed to make only one money throw thanks to the team turning one of its best defensive efforts in a long while against Seattle. Now the Packers go for a double vs. NFC contenders in Atlanta, with Dallas also looming in three weeks.

This week: at Falcons in an NFC title rematch, Sunday









2. Kansas City Chiefs 1-0 (last week: 11)

To be the best in the AFC, you have to beat the best in the AFC. The Chiefs had a resounding response to their playoff disappointment by roaring back in Foxborough. Alex Smith and Kareem Hunt need to keep it up as a dynamic offensive duo.

This week: vs. Eagles and Andy Reid's former team, Sunday

3. Oakland Raiders 1-0 (last week: 4)

Derek Carr, healther and better compensated, delivered a performance much like he did in most of last year's games. And oh hello, Marshawn Lynch and some sound defense in Nashville.

This week: vs. Jets and Beast Mode's hometown debut, Sunday

4. Dallas Cowboys 1-0 (last week: 7)

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott put sophomore slumps out of everyone's mind with their best game to date against the Giants' defense. But how 'bout that much-maligned Cowboys' defense?

This week: at Broncos, where Dak could have gone, Sunday

5. Pittsburgh Steelers 1-0 (last week: 3)

Antonio Brown saved the day as the other Killer Bs, Le'Veon Bell, Martavis Bryant and Big Ben, stumbled in Cleveland. Welcome to the NFL, Trent Jordan Watt.

This week: vs. Vikings and honed in at Heinz, Sunday









6. Atlanta Falcons 1-0 (last week: 5)

The new offense wasn't as crisp, but Matt Ryan found his groove — and Austin Hooper to avoid what would have been a classic post-Super Bowl hangover upset. The defense was messy, too, but it made the necessary plays.

This week: vs. Packers and opening their new home, Sunday

7. New England Patriots 0-1 (last week: 1)

It's a good thing Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia have had some extra time to examine everything that went wrong with their defense in the opener. Knowing the issues on the other side of the ball, Tom Brady might have more on him at age 40 than we thought.

This week: at Saints and vs. Super QB in the Superdome, Sunday

8. Denver Broncos 1-0 (last week: 9)

Trevor Siemian came out firing well as the stronger starter for Denver, and the defense also found new life under new coach Vance Joseph. In other words, they looked like a playoff team again.

This week: vs. Cowboys for a rodeo, Sunday









9. Seattle Seahawks 0-1 (last week: 2)

Russell Wilson was running for his life as Seattle still couldn't run the ball in Green Bay. They need a get-well tuneup for a passing game that still has plenty of upside. The defense once again buys them time to figure it out.

This week: vs. 49ers and Robert Saleh, Sunday

10. Detroit Lions 1-0 (last week: 12)

Haven't teams learned by now not to let Matthew Stafford be trailing going into the fourth quarter at home? Sheesh. But how about that pass defense stepping up?

This week: at Giants, as Honolulu Blue meets Big Blue, Monday

11. Baltimore Ravens 1-0 (last week: 13)

Terrell Suggs still has plenty of T-Sizzle in him, and it carried over to every level of the defense in the old-school shutout of the Bengals. And, oh yeah, Joe Flacco is back.

This week: vs. Browns, another Ohio team, Sunday

12. Carolina Panthers 1-0 (last week: 14)

Cam Newton was healthy and productive in his debut, but he can be a lot better. The baseline of the team's running game and defense are good signs for a big rebound season.

This week: vs. Bills, aka New Panthers North, Sunday









13. Philadelphia Eagles 1-0 (last week: 21)

Carson Wentz came out dealing, and Fletcher Cox came out stealing. They say it takes a quarterback and a defense to win championships. Philly is starting to be in great hands.

This week: at Chiefs, aka Old Eagles West, Sunday

14. New York Giants 0-1 (last week: 8)

What was that? As good as the Giants' defensive line, run stopping, pass rush and coverage units are, it seems like they have the equal and opposite problems on offense. To overcome, they need a less injured Odell Beckham Jr. and a less shaky Eli Manning.

Read More