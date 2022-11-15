NFL power rankings: A new No. 1 heading into Week 11?

As long as your favorite team won, or you’re just a general fan, Week 10 of the NFL regular season was one of the best of year up to this point.

With tons of entertaining games (including the league’s first-ever regular season game in Germany), incredible plays, unforgettable moments and wild finishes, this week’s slate of games delivered tons of entertainment value for football fans all over the world.

Now that the dust has settled, are the no-longer-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles still on top of the league, or have they been dethroned?

Here are the latest NFL power rankings heading into Week 11, courtesy of Touchdown Wire:

32. Houston Texans (1-7-1)

31. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

30. Chicago Bears (3-7)

29. Carolina Panthers (3-7)

28. Cleveland Browns (3-6)

27. Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1)

26. New Orleans Saints (3-7)

25. Detroit Lions (3-6)

24. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6)

23. Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

22. Denver Broncos (3-6)

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)

20. Los Angeles Rams (3-6)

19. Arizona Cardinals (4-6)

18. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

17. Green Bay Packers (4-6)

16. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

15. Washington Commanders (5-5)

14. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

13. New York Giants (7-2)

12. Dallas Cowboys (6-3)

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5)

10. San Francisco 49ers (5-4)

9. New York Jets (6-3)

8. New England Patriots (5-4)

7. Miami Dolphins (7-3)

6. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

5. Tennessee Titans (6-3)

4. Baltimore Ravens (6-4)

3. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

1. Minnesota Vikings (8-1)

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire