NFL power rankings: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams looking tough to beat

In Detroit, he couldn’t win the big game. In Los Angeles, he’s quarterback of the best team in football.

Three weeks into the 2021 season, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are atop the NFL power rankings, and it’s hard to argue there’s a more deserving team.

Stafford threw for 373 yards and four touchdowns last week as the Rams beat the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Along with the Bucs, the Rams have early-season wins over the Chicago Bears (handily, at home) and Indianapolis Colts (in a tight one, on the road).

[ Lions GM on his 'intention' of keeping Matthew Stafford, new-look Jared Goff ]

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a third quarter touchdown throw by Matthew Stafford #9 in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

That’s not a murderous schedule, by any means, but there are just five undefeated teams left in the NFL and the Rams have looked better than the rest.

This week, L.A. plays the No. 2 team in my power rankings, the Arizona Cardinals, in a battle of NFC West powers and MVP candidates. Stafford ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards (942) and is tied for second in passing touchdowns (nine) through three weeks, while Murray is third in yards (1,005) and has three rushing TDs.

Looking ahead, the Rams schedule sets up nicely the rest of the way. They have games remaining against three of the NFL’s five winless teams, plus the hapless Houston Texans, and have a favorable midseason bye.

The Rams won’t run the table, and they need to keep their big three — Stafford, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey — healthy. But Stafford is tracking easily toward the most successful season of his career.

This week's power rankings

1. Los Angeles Rams (3-0)

2. Arizona Cardinals (3-0)

3. Las Vegas Raiders (3-0)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

5. San Francisco 49ers (2-1)

6. Buffalo Bills (2-1)

7. Cleveland Browns (2-1)

8. Los Angeles Chargers (2-1)

9. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

10. Kansas City Chiefs (1-2)

11. Carolina Panthers (3-0)

12. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

13. Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

14. Denver Broncos (3-0)

15. Tennessee Titans (2-1)

16. New Orleans Saints (2-1)

17. Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)

18. Seattle Seahawks (1-2)

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2)

20. Washington Football Team (1-2)

21. Minnesota Vikings (1-2)

22. Miami Dolphins (1-2)

23. New England Patriots (1-2)

24. Indianapolis Colts (0-3)

25. Chicago Bears (1-2)

26. Philadelphia Eagles (1-2)

27. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

28. Detroit Lions (0-3)

29. Houston Texans (1-2)

30. New York Jets (0-3)

31. New York Giants (0-3)

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3)

