NFL Power Rankings: March toward 2022 free agency

Signs of the times

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Free agents will be changing teams and millions and millions of dollars will be flying as things kick off next week. Where do teams stand as they head into one of the busiest business weeks of the year?

32. Houston Texans

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Will Lovie Smith get more than a year to fix this broken franchise? It will take a miracle for him to get more out of the Houston Texans roster than David Culley.

31. New York Giants

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are in sad shape and the new front office duo from Buffalo has a lot of work. Is Brian Daboll seriously thinking about bringing in Mitchell Trubisky from the Bills via free agency? Another Duke-North Carolina scrap as much-maligned Daniel Jones played college ball in Durham.

30. Carolina Panthers

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rhule is on a short leash and he needs to make ingredients mesh quickly. Christian McCaffrey is injured more than Saquon Barkley—you can not count on him to be the offensive bellcow. And there are so many questions about Sam Darnold that never seem to be resolved.

29. Atlanta Falcons

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons quietly won seven games in 2021 and still lost double-digits thanks to the extra game. They have a lot of work to do and still have an aging Matt Ryan at quarterback. A team that must shifts gears in order to change its future.

28. Washington Commanders

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commodores are an ugly franchise in the front office. Hard to imagine this team entices free agents to join them. Ron Rivera has his hands full and it starts at quarterback, where the Commanders have a pair of journeyman and no future.

27. New York Jets

The Record

The New York Jets lost 13 games in Robert Saleh’s rookie season. They do not know if they have a franchise QB in Zach Wilson—no matter what they want to people to believe. Gang Green must spend green to continue to fix a broken system.

Story continues

26. Detroit Lions

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions sit second in the draft…and this pick won’t be a sure thing. They enter free agency with a lot of needs and have to make smart decisions to build on the enthusiasm — not wins — Dan Campbell created in his first season as head coach.

25. Minnesota Vikings

USAT

The Vikings have a new coach and front office and the same quarterback in Kirk Cousins. Reports say Mike Zimmer was unhappy with his QB. How long will it take for Kevin O’Connell to run out of patience with the veteran? The Vikings need to make moves, and having a new regime should be the window for them to sign players and change things up.

24. Denver Broncos

John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos will have to make a quarterback move, whether it is in free agency or the draft. The problem is this draft has no sure things — is there such a thing? — in the 2022 draft. Have to decide whether to splurge in free agency, make a trade or make a risky draft pick.

23. Jacksonville Jaguars

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Pederson has to be 1,000 times better than the coach Jacksonville hired last season. He will need to get Trevor Lawrence to shake 2021 from the QB’s memory. The first pick in the draft in back-to-back years. Start with intelligent free-agent moves and then head into the draft with some momentum.

22. Chicago Bears

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Monsters of the Midway need an offensive jolt, so they go out and hire a defensive coach. The Windy City faithful have to be praying the Bears spend money on offensive talent in free agency and don’t think they can make what they currently have work.

21. Las Vegas Raiders

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr continues to be the Raiders quarterback. But the chatter never stops. Would Josh McDaniels look to make a move through free agency or a trade? A fresh start could be what everyone needs.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A new quarterback is needed. Unfortunately, Mason Rudolph will not be the fix that Mike Tomlin and the Steelers need. Kenny Pickett played at Pitt, but that shouldn’t make anyone think drafting him would be a resolution if they can wheel a deal. Tomlin is a wonderful coach, and this year will test all of his abilities.

19. Seattle Seahawks

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

What is going to happen with Russell Wilson? The Seahawks are mired in the fog with their great quarterback. Moves have to be made, decisions must be settled upon, and Pete Carroll doesn’t want to have another season as he did in 2021.

18. New Orleans Saints

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Allen has his hands full as he replaces Sean Payton. The Saints’ defense is staunch. However, that is not where Allen will be under the microscope. The quarterback situation is a quandary. And everyone knows you can’t succeed or win a championship without a star answer at that spot. It would be nice to see Allen thrive and not have to worry about Payton’s long shadow.

17. Miami Dolphins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins had an ugly offseason, parting with Brian Flores. Money changes everything, but are players with options seriously going to want to sign with the Fish, who have polluted waters?

16. Philadelphia Eagles

USAT

The Eagles had a strong season and find themselves in a position of strength coming into the 2022 NFL draft. They have the 15th, 16th and 19th picks in the first round and can bulk up the roster through free agency, enabling Philly to wheel and deal come late April.

15. Arizona Cardinals

USAT

Kyler Murray is an enigma. Why was Kliff Kingsbury given an extension through 2027 off a record of 24-24 -1 in three seasons? This is the same guy who was 35-40 at Texas Tech. Are the Cardinals seriously content with mediocrity, despite the 11-6 mark in 2021? They were 4-6 after starting the season 7-0. That is more reflective of what Kingsbury has delivered as a head coach than his fast start last season.

14. Los Angeles Chargers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Just when you thought the Bolts had turned the corner, the power was shut off. Los Angeles has to shake its rep of not finding ways to win but knowing how to lose games. Brandon Staley also will have to think more and be less dependent on analytics. They will not tell you who to sign in free agency or draft with any reliability.

13. Cleveland Browns

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield, what will your future hold? The Browns bummed out their entire fan base with a dog of a season. Jarvis Landry would like to stay but will Cleveland watch him go? This would be awfully hard to digest if the run to the playoffs in 2020 turns into a one-and-done.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL via USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is gone. Who is the next quarterback? Chris Godwin is a free agent. Bruce Arians has a lot of big decisions to make.

11. San Francisco 49ers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Griese is the new quarterback coach. That in no way solves the riddle of who the quarterback is: Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance? And would Tom Brady want to work with a guy who he competed with for the starting job in college at Michigan?

10. Baltimore Ravens

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

This is a team that should be watched closely over the next two months. The Ravens were riddled with injuries in 2021, and they faltered down the stretch. For all his electricity and excitement, Lamar Jackson needs to show he can produce multiple playoff wins and a trip to the Super Bowl. Soon.

9. Indianapolis Colts

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Carson Wentz: a one-year pit stop with Indy? And if that is the case, who will Frank Reich call on to lead the Colts’ offense? It all starts and ends there for Indianapolis.

8. New England Patriots

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Will Mac Jones continue to progress, or will he hit a sophomore jinx? Bill Belichick turned the Patriots around in one offseason. But don’t be surprised if the brilliant boss makes some more sharp moves this free-agency period and through the draft.

7. Tennessee Titans

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It was a disappointing end to a strong season for Mike Vrabel and the Titans in 2021. They have a solid foundation, but there is nothing to suggest Tennessee will be a threat to make a deep playoff run. Vrabel was the AP Coach of the Year…but that means nothing when it comes to contending in 2022.

6. Dallas Cowboys

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Amari Cooper seems to be on his way out of Dallas. That has to perplex Dak Prescott and everyone else around America’s Team. The Cowboys have other options at receiver but giving up on No. 19 seems unwise. Jerry Jones is never afraid to shake things up, but will they be the right moves or another series of questionable ones?

5. Cincinnati Bengals

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

A team that was far down the charts entering 2021 made massive gains to end the season. The Bengals need to make sure the improvements were not a one-time run. How can they take the next step — a high hurdle — and become Super Bowl champs? Let’s see what moves they make in free agency.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid almost made it three Super Bowls in a row. Some savvy moves will give Kansas City a strong shot at making it three of four, which isn’t bad.

3. Green Bay Packers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers will return to Lambeau in 2022, which bodes well for Green Bay. The big test is finding a way to get back to the Super Bowl. Tons of regular-season wins are great, but playoff success is everything.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have their Super Bowl championship, but now, has a decision to make about Odell Beckham Jr. Sign him? Or are the injuries too much to invest in at this point? They are a solid team that will add another year to all the veterans. Repeating won’t be a snap. Sean McVay’s team accomplished its first mission. The next one will be another stiff test.

1. Buffalo Bills

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Two big parts of the Bills’ organization are headed to Big Blue, and Buffalo has to make the next step in a conference with a lot of talent. Josh Allen & Co. needs to continue to make gains through free agency and the draft. They also can’t sleep on the Patriots in the AFC East. A team with momentum but also has to realize time between continuing to grow and stall can be a thin line.

1

1