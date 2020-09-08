NFL Power Rankings: Lions? Cardinals? Dolphins? Some team is likely to go from worst to first this season

Last season was an unusual one in the NFL. No team went from worst to first.

It’s a common occurrence. Since 2003, 24 teams have gone from last place in their division one season to first place the next. It happened at least once in 15 of the past 16 seasons, before last season’s shutout.

That’s the beauty of the NFL. Last place teams in the NBA or Major League Baseball need a ridiculous turnaround in one offseason to go from worst to first. In the NFL, it happens all the time.

History says at least one team that finished in last place will win a division title this season. Here are the best candidates, in order:

Nothing to see here (Washington Football Team, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars): We’ll put these three teams in the same lot. If any of them wins a division title, it would be an incredible story. And it’s not going to happen.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals probably should have been in the above group. Especially in a tough division. But what if Joe Burrow, coming off perhaps the greatest season for a quarterback in college football history, is just that good? The Bengals have offensive talent. Cincinnati winning the AFC North is highly unlikely but a little north of 0 percent. Just a little.

4. Los Angeles Chargers: Two things keep the Chargers from being higher: Their quarterback situation and the Chiefs. The Chiefs are on Super Bowl hangover watch, but they’re still overwhelming favorites in the AFC West. The Chargers could be good if Tyrod Taylor or Justin Herbert has a better-than-expected season, but they need to show that first.

3. Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins probably were too impulsive this offseason, spending money like they wanted to compete now after being patient last year in a rebuild. But that brought a huge influx of talent. The Patriots could take a step back after losing a lot of talent and if the Bills don’t take advantage, maybe the Dolphins will.

2. Detroit Lions: I’m warming up to the idea of the Lions going from worst to first this season. Matthew Stafford played very well before he got injured last season. The defense presumably has to be better. I don’t trust coach Matt Patricia but the division seems wide open. Maybe the Lions can make a run.

Can Kyler Murray win a division title in his second season? (AP Photo/Matt York) More

1. Arizona Cardinals: It’s probably a year early for the Cardinals. But if the 49ers hit the Super Bowl hangover, the Seahawks’ great luck in close games from a year ago doesn’t carry over and the Rams’ personnel losses knock them back a bit, the division could be there for the taking. Maybe the Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins duo will work some magic.

It doesn’t seem likely like any of the eight teams listed above will go from last place in 2019 to a division title this season. But just about every season, some last-place team from the previous year surprises us.

Here are the final power rankings before the start of the 2020 season. Click on the team links below to read an in-depth 2020 preview for that club (and “last week” refers to our last power rankings from the beginning of August):

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 32)

Of all the trades the Jaguars have made, moving safety Ronnie Harrison to the Browns for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick is the one that indicates the Jaguars have no desire to compete this season. Harrison is 23, cheap and a quality starter. Harrison surely didn’t mind being dealt.

So Relieved To Be Out Of Jacksonville And Around A New Team Who Wants One Common Goal! Thank You God! ✊🏿💯💯💯 — Ronnie Harrison II (@Rharr_15) September 6, 2020

31. Washington Football Team (LW: 31)

Washington made moves that indicate it understands its rebuilding situation. Adrian Peterson was cut, and that makes sure Bryce Love and Antonio Gibson get playing time. Alex Smith wasn’t given the starting job, and that was the right play for Dwayne Haskins Jr. and his development. They may seem like obvious moves, but Washington has spent a couple decades trying to patch things together when it wasn’t close to winning.