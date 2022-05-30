NFL power rankings: Who lands at No. 1 after the 2022 draft?
The 2022 NFL draft gave all 32 teams a chance to reload their rosters in the hope of pursuing the Super Bowl in the upcoming season, but which teams actually put themselves at the top of the heap?
The Los Angeles Rams took home the Lombardi Trophy last season, but didn’t have a single pick among the top 100 selections in this year’s draft, due to previous trades that helped them win the title.
Will that leave the top spot up for grabs heading into the 2022 season?
Here are the latest NFL power rankings following this year’s draft, courtesy of Peter King at NBC Sports:
32. Houston Texans
31. Carolina Panthers
30. Atlanta Falcons
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
28. Chicago Bears
27. New York Jets
26. Washington Commanders
25. Seattle Seahawks
24. New York Giants
23. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Arizona Cardinals
21. Indianapolis Colts
20. Detroit Lions
19. Minnesota Vikings
18. Cleveland Browns
17. New England Patriots
16. Miami Dolphins
15. Dallas Cowboys
14. Denver Broncos
13. Las Vegas Raiders
12. Tennessee Titans
11. New Orleans Saints
10. San Francisco 49ers
9. Philadelphia Eagles
8. Baltimore Ravens
7. Cincinnati Bengals
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5. Green Bay Packers
4. Los Angeles Rams
3. Kansas City Chiefs
2. Los Angeles Chargers
1. Buffalo Bills
