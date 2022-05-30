NFL power rankings: Who lands at No. 1 after the 2022 draft?

The 2022 NFL draft gave all 32 teams a chance to reload their rosters in the hope of pursuing the Super Bowl in the upcoming season, but which teams actually put themselves at the top of the heap?

The Los Angeles Rams took home the Lombardi Trophy last season, but didn’t have a single pick among the top 100 selections in this year’s draft, due to previous trades that helped them win the title.

Will that leave the top spot up for grabs heading into the 2022 season?

Here are the latest NFL power rankings following this year’s draft, courtesy of Peter King at NBC Sports:

32. Houston Texans

31. Carolina Panthers

30. Atlanta Falcons

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

28. Chicago Bears

27. New York Jets

26. Washington Commanders

25. Seattle Seahawks

24. New York Giants

23. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Arizona Cardinals

21. Indianapolis Colts

20. Detroit Lions

19. Minnesota Vikings

18. Cleveland Browns

17. New England Patriots

16. Miami Dolphins

15. Dallas Cowboys

14. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

12. Tennessee Titans

11. New Orleans Saints

10. San Francisco 49ers

9. Philadelphia Eagles

8. Baltimore Ravens

7. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Green Bay Packers

4. Los Angeles Rams

3. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Los Angeles Chargers

1. Buffalo Bills

