NFL Power Rankings: Does Julian Edelman's injury change the Patriots' outlook?

If you wanted a sliver of hope that the New England Patriots would look vulnerable heading into the season, that might have happened when receiver Julian Edelman was leaving the third preseason game in a cart.

There were a few key injuries this preseason, as always, and the biggest was probably Edelman’s torn ACL. Edelman has become one of the New England Patriots’ key players. He’s a perfect fit for the Patriots’ offense, which is built around the short-to-intermediate passing game. Nobody has better synergy with Tom Brady. Brady can always trust Edelman to read the coverage correctly and be open.

So Edelman’s season-ending injury is a big loss for the Patriots, right? Well, maybe.

New England is well stocked at receiver. Even after losing their most reliable receiver, the Patriots have Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell. Many teams would love to have that receiving corps. Oh, and Rob Gronkowski is back as the most dominant tight end in the game. The Patriots won big without Gronkowski last season; they can win big without Edelman this season.

That’s not to say Edelman isn’t a fantastic player, or his loss won’t be missed. There will be some third downs when Brady would normally go to Edelman, and he’ll have to figure out Plan B. You have to trust that Brady and the Patriots’ coaching staff will be able to do that. Edelman’s loss knocks the Patriots down a bit, but still not behind anyone else in the NFL. It probably just means Hogan becomes a bigger part of the offense, and that’s not a bad thing.

Even though the Patriots suffered perhaps the biggest loss of the preseason (Miami Dolphins fans might argue it was Ryan Tannehill … or maybe not), it’s still the Patriots and everyone else chasing them.

Julian Edelman’s knee injury was perhaps the biggest injury in the NFL this preseason. (AP) More

Here are the NFL power rankings as we head into Week 1. Click on any team name below to read the full preview we did this summer for that squad (the “last week” ranking is where each team ranked in our power rankings before the first preseason game):

32. New York Jets (Last week: 32)

I don’t remember a team heading into a season with a gloomier outlook than these Jets. Trading defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson was probably smart, but it makes the worst team in football sink even lower heading into the season.

31. Cleveland Browns (LW: 31)

I liked some things this preseason from the Browns, who went 4-0. And it was absolutely the right move to turn to rookie DeShone Kizer at quarterback. However, he’s still going to struggle. I don’t see Dak Prescott, The Sequel coming for Kizer this season. But the Browns have to figure out what they have with him. This team will probably move up the rankings during the season, but let’s not forget they have a long way to go after a 1-15 season.

30. San Francisco 49ers (LW: 30)

I’ve always been intrigued by receiver Marquise Goodwin. He was underused at the University of Texas and then underused with the Buffalo Bills. He looked pretty good in the preseason, after the 49ers signed him this offseason. It’s not like the 49ers have a lot of other options in that offense.

29. Buffalo Bills (LW: 24)

It’s wild that “Nate Peterman or Tyrod Taylor?” is becoming a thing in Buffalo already. How many times has it worked out to start a fifth-round pick rookie quarterback? Especially since Taylor is not that bad. We’ll see if Taylor gets yanked out of the job early (assuming he’s out of the concussion protocol and able to start Week 1, which is no sure thing).

28. Indianapolis Colts (LW: 23)

It’s fairly amazing, in this age where we seem to know everything as it happens, that we know practically nothing about Andrew Luck’s health. Will he start by Week 3? Week 6? Does he start before December? It’s an absolute guess at this point.