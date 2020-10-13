NFL Power Rankings: How does Dak Prescott's injury reshape the NFC East race?

If you heard that a 1-3 team with one of the league’s worst defenses lost its quarterback for the season, you’d write them off immediately.

But the Dallas Cowboys play in the NFC East.

The Cowboys were the only NFC East team to win on Sunday. They happened to play another NFC East team, the New York Giants, so someone was likely to win. That win was costly, to say the least.

The vision of Dak Prescott laying on the ground after suffering a dislocated ankle will be remembered with some of the other infamous, graphic sports injuries through history. It was a horrific sight, a sad moment for Prescott and a huge blow to the Cowboys.

It doesn’t mean the Cowboys can’t still make the playoffs.

Dallas got the win on Sunday thanks to some clutch catches by Michael Gallup to set up a game-winning field goal. It’s just one win over the Giants, one in which they lost their quarterback who was on pace to throw for more than 6,000 yards this season, but it could end up being a huge one. When seven wins might be good enough for a division crown, every one is big.

Being in the NFC East gives the Cowboys the chance to go to the playoffs, even with Andy Dalton at quarterback. The Eagles are 1-3-1 and they’re clearly the Cowboys’ only real threat in the division. Washington, which is 1-4, is not going to take the division no matter how bad it is. The Giants are 0-5 and while they at least have some talent, it’s very hard to imagine they put together a winning streak.

That leaves the Eagles and Cowboys. Dallas’ offense might still be the best in the division even with Dalton. There’s a lot of talent around Dalton, and he has been a good starter in the NFL before. The Cowboys might have invested in Dalton as a fallback option if Prescott held out on the franchise tag, but it’s a good investment now.

Dallas’ offense won’t be the same without Prescott. Dalton is serviceable but Prescott is better in practically every way. Dallas’ defense is a serious problem. But there’s a ray of hope with Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Dalton can get them the ball. The best thing in Dallas’ favor is that the Eagles are wholly unimpressive. Teams change, sometimes with no advance warning, but it’s hard to watch the Eagles over the first five weeks and imagine them being an 8-8 team or even a 7-9 team. If 2-3 Dallas goes 5-6 the rest of the way, I’m not sure the Eagles are good enough to beat them for the division crown. And Dallas still has three games left against Washington and the Giants.

Dallas would be very, very unlikely to do much in the playoffs even if they made it. The defense has shown no signs of stopping anyone. The offense will be OK with Dalton but the ceiling is obviously lower now.

The Cowboys don’t have to be good though. They just have to be good enough to win the NFC East. That’s not a high bar to cross.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) will try to lead his team to the playoffs in Dak Prescott's absence. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) More

Here are the power rankings after (most of) Week 5 of the NFL season. We’ll update the rankings after Bills-Titans on Tuesday:

32. New York Jets (0-5, Last Week: 32)

Could you guess who leads the NFL at 111.7 receiving yards per game? You’d have won plenty bar bets if you knew it was Jamison Crowder. Crowder has played in just three games due to injury, but he has gained at least 100 yards in each game. For an offense this bad, that’s an accomplishment.

31. New York Giants (0-5, LW: 31)

Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns in the opener. In the four games since he has thrown 141 passes with no interceptions and three interceptions. Usually, good quarterbacks don’t go that long without throwing at least one score. It’s getting harder and harder to be excited about Jones as the Giants’ answer at quarterback.

30. Washington Football Team (1-4, LW: 30)

It’s a good thing Washington got that Week 1 win. They’ve lost by at least 14 points in every game since. And even in that Week 1 win, they trailed Philadelphia 17-0. Having that “1” next to their name means that we won’t pay much attention to how bad they might be, like we will with the winless teams.