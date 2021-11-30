NFL power rankings: Giants' upset vs. Eagles upends NFC wild card race

Eagles slide from season-peak power rankings after NYG loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Just when Eagles fans thought they were safe to have a little optimism around this strange-but-scrappy football team... Sunday happens.

After an embarrassing 13-7 loss to the Giants, the Birds have fallen out of favor at least a little with the sport's preeminent power rankers after they reached their highest average ranking of the season last week.

Let's scour seven different national outlets to find out what they're saying about the Birds after the loss:

Last week: 21

This week: 23 (-2)

"The Eagles have discovered an offensive identity since the last check-in, based largely around a dominant rushing attack. They have racked up 1,078 yards on the ground since Week 8, by far the most in the NFL. (The Colts are second with 841.) The Eagles had won three of four using that formula before a costly 13-7 loss to the Giants on Sunday in which Jalen Hurts threw a career-high three interceptions. Philadelphia's playoff chances dipped to 26% with the defeat, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. But the Eagles have the easiest closing schedule in the NFL, and they should have more good Sundays than bad to finish the regular season -- so long as they can keep the turnovers down."

Last week: 17

This week: 22 (-5)

"The Eagles' momentum fluttered away in the winds of the Meadowlands. Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions, Boston Scott had a costly fumble and Jalen Reagor missed two opportunities to play hero in the final minute of a grim 13-7 loss to the Giants. Reagor let two well-placed Hurts passes clang off his hands near the goal line -- tough catches, sure, but balls that players drafted one spot ahead of Justin Jefferson are expected to come down with. Hurts wasn't blameless: The second-year QB tried to force the action too often and threw the ball up for grabs in multiple instances, with calamitous results. The league's easiest closing schedule will help the Eagles in their push for the playoffs, but Sunday's preventable loss could haunt them."

Last week: 18

This week: 21 (-3)

"The resurgence of the offense came to a halt against the Giants. Jalen Hurts really struggled."

Last week: 19

This week: 20 (-1)

"The Eagles tried to produce another victory with their newfound run-heavy approach and it almost worked in a low-scoring mess against the Giants, but Jalen Hurts, who had been better passing of late, had the worst game of the season at the wrong time. That still can't be ruled out of a wild-card run. "

Last week: 16

This week: 19 (-3)

"Did the Eagles trick me into thinking they had turned the corner offensively and that they could make a run, or was this another example of “any given Sunday?”

"Jalen Hurts played a horrific game. Any time a quarterback completes fewer than 50% of their passes and throws 3 INTs, there isn’t much else we must look at to assign blame. Except here, we can.

"What … and I cannot stress this enough … the hell is Jalen Reagor still doing on the football field for Philadelphia? He’s a complete liability, and there is no excuse for allowing his reign of terror to continue. That is on the coaching staff."

Last week: 18

This week: 22 (-4)

"The Philadelphia Eagles entered Week 12 on a nice roll. They had won three of their last four games to get back to within a game of .500 and back on the periphery of the playoff race in the NFC.

"Then came Sunday's divisional tilt with the Giants, and every bit of momentum Philly had built up evaporated in a cloud of Jalen Hurts turnovers.

"Hurts was a mess against the Giants, tossing three picks and finishing the game with a passer rating of 17.5. The second-year pro admitted to reporters after the game that his mistakes cost the team dearly.

"'Today, I put us in a bad situation with those turnovers I had in the first half, especially going in with the opportunity to get points before halftime,' Hurts said. 'It's something we have to overcome and we will.'

"The Eagles aren't out of it, not in an NFC where the last playoff team currently sits a game under .500. But beginning next week against the Jets in the same stadium where they just crashed and burned against the Giants, they're just about fresh out of margin for more mistakes."

Last week: 16

This week: 22 (-6)

"Jalen Raegor’s drop was a golden opportunity lost for what had been a surging Philly team. Still, with a light schedule ahead, 9–8 is possible."

Yeah, you can't complain about significant drops across the board when your QB throws three picks, your former first-round WR drops two easy catches in the fourth quarter, and you lose to a banged-up Giants team that is objectively bad.

Season's not over yet, but Week 12 was some harsh reality for the Eagles.

I'll be tracking the Eagles' average power rankings across these seven outlets all season long at the bottom of these posts.

Season-long tracker

Preseason: 26.42

Week 1: 20.57

Week 2: 21

Week 3: 22.66

Week 4: 25.28

Week 5: 22

Week 6: 24

Week 7: 26

Week 8: 24.71

Week 9: 24.85

Week 10: 22.28

Week 11: 17.85

Week 12: 21.28

