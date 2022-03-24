NFL Power Rankings: How far have the Seahawks fallen in a wild March?

“Human sacrifice! Dogs and cats living together! Mass hysteria!”

That’s how Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman described the coming apocalypse in 1984’s Ghostbusters. It’s also a good account of what’s been going on in the NFL the last few weeks. Ever since Aaron Rodgers agreed to a bonanza of a new contract with Packers, the league has gone absolutely spring-break level drunk – with massive trades happening every other day in addition to free agency.

So, where do the Seahawks stand after all the craziness? Let’s find out by ranking each of the 32 teams after a flurry of huge moves this month.

Atlanta Falcons

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta’s roster was already weak going into this offseason. Now they’ve lost three of their top players by trading Matt Ryan to the Colts, losing Calvin Ridley to a suspension and Foye Oluokun to free agency. At least they were able to keep Cordarrelle Patterson, but that’s a small consolation prize.

Houston Texans

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

No NFL coach is being set up to fail this year more than Lovie Smith, who deserves a lot better. Houston got a good haul of draft picks in the Deshaun Watson trade. However, unless second-year quarterback Davis Mills becomes an overnight sensation, it’s difficult to imagine any other team finishing last in the AFC.

Detroit Lions

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dan Campbell deserves credit for making this team more competitive than they have any right to be. Also, adding the underrated DJ Chark to the wide receiver corps will help Jared Goff. Overall there’s just not enough talent to go around for the Lions to crawl out of the hole they put themselves in by trading Matt Stafford to the Rams last year.

Carolina Panthers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Adding Matt Ioannidis, Cory Littleton and Xavier Woods on defense will help some, but the Panthers suffered a big blow when they lost their best pass rusher when Haason Reddick signed with the Eagles. On offense, a healthy Christian McCaffrey would go a long way towards making them more competitive but if Sam Darnold is going to start at quarterback then this team’s ceiling remains very low.

Story continues

New York Giants

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brian Daboll is a brilliant offensive playcaller but he’s inherited a real mess. So far the only impact move these Giants have made in free agency is signing veteran backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor. That may help a lot though, assuming their starter Daniel Jones continues to struggle with turnovers. Their best hope to improve the roster this year may be fleecing an even-dumber organization in a Saquon Barkley trade.

Seattle Seahawks

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

No quarterback, no left tackle and no right tackle at this point in the offseason is no place to be for a team that’s trying to stay afloat in the toughest division in the NFC. Until they find a respectable replacement for Russell Wilson at quarterback, this is as high as they’re going to go.

New York Jets

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets added a couple of great pieces to the back end of their defense by signing cornerback D.J. Reed and strong safety Jordan Whitehead. However, this is still a poor roster overall and losing their excellent slot receiver Jamison Crowder to the Bills won’t help. Robert Saleh has to hope that QB1 Zach Wilson takes a big leap in his second year.

Chicago Bears

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

By trading Khalil Mack to the Chargers the Bears signaled that they’re once again in total rebuilding mode. At least they have a promising young quarterback in Justin Fields to build around, if not the offensive-minded head coach that they needed to help with his development.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Few teams around the NFL have improved their roster more than Jacksonville has this month. While their free agent class has no big superstar names, there are several quality pieces coming in including Christian Kirk, Brandon Scherff, Evan Engram and Foye Oluokun. With a young franchise QB on the rise and an actual head coach leading them, the Jags may finally get out of the league’s basement this year.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh will always have a strong defense, but if Mike Tomlin’s plan is to start Mitch Trubisky at quarterback then their passing offense will remain about as bad as it gets at this level. The good news is that the Steelers seem to be enamored with Liberty QB prospect Malik Willis – but they may need to trade up to No. 1 in the draft to get him.

Washington Commanders

John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders scored a mild upgrade at QB by trading for Carson Wentz, but he likely won’t be able to move the needle that much given the dearth of offensive playmakers. Washington will need a knockout of a 2022 draft class if their record is going to get back above .500 this year.

Minnesota Vikings

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Unless Kevin O’Connell turns out to be a genius of a head coach, it’s unlikely we’ll see much of an improvement from the Vikings. Stealing edge rusher Za’Darius Smith away from the Packers will help some. However, by extending Kirk Cousins for another year (fully guaranteed at that), Minnesota remains committed to mediocrity on offense.

Philadelphia Eagles

Tom Rimback/Staff photojournalist / USA TODAY NETWORK

By signing the supremely-underrated pass rusher Haason Reddick away from the Panthers, the Eagles continued building on the strength of their defensive front-seven – which has been the foundation of their roster for a long time now. If their franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to grow, Philly could wind up being a sneaky wild-card team. They’ll need to give Hurts more weapons to get there, though.

New Orleans Saints

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans struck out on Deshaun Watson and lost their head coach Sean Payton to a semi-retirement. The Saints still have a great defense though and bringing back Jameis Winston means they shouldn’t drop off too much on offense. Their salary cap situation will make improving the roster extremely hard, though.

Arizona Cardinals

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cardinals have gotten notably better each of the last three seasons but they may be hitting their head on the ceiling. They were able to re-sign star tight end Zach Ertz, which should help keep their offense from collapsing. However, they’ve lost Christian Kirk to the Jaguars and A.J. Green is still a free agent. Kyler Murray needs more help from his front office if they’re going to win a playoff game anytime soon.

New England Patriots

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After going against history and spending like a madman last year in free agency, Bill Belichick has returned to being quiet on this front. Losing linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins again may hurt a little defensively, but this is mostly the same team returning in 2022 for now.

Dallas Cowboys

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a tough offseason for Dallas so far. Losing La’El Collins to the Bengals was a big blow for their offensive line, which is supposed to be the foundation of this team. They also cut star wideout Amari Cooper, struck out on signing Von Miller and lost Randy Gregory to the Broncos. Dak Prescott is an exceptional QB, but it’ll be hard to build a contender with Mike McCarthy coaching and Ezekiel Elliott’s contract weighing them down.

Baltimore Ravens

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

With a healthy Lamar Jackson, the Ravens should be able to rebound in 2022 and be a contender again. However, a lot of their key players on defense are free agents, including Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Justin Houston and Jimmy Smith. Adding former Saints safety Marcus Williams to the back end will help keep their secondary sharp.

Miami Dolphins

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins already had an excellent defensive unit heading into this offseason and they’ve used this month to go all out improving their offense. By signing running back Raheem Mostert and left tackle Terron Armstead and trading for Tyreek Hill, they’ve dramatically improved the core around Tua Tagovailoa. If he makes a jump Miami will be dangerous. If he doesn’t, they now have Teddy Bridgewater, who’s the best backup QB in the league.

Tennessee Titans

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY

The Titans have replaced Julio Jones with Robert Woods and added another weapon for Ryan Tannehill by signing the athletic and underrated tight end Austin Hooper. The core of their defense is returning and if Derrick Henry can play an entire season this will remain a dangerous dark-horse team in the AFC. The rest of the conference has gotten a lot tougher, though.

San Francisco 49ers

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

At the moment the Niners appear to be keeping most of their team intact. They haven’t lost or gained any significant pieces since free agency began. If they can get a quality bunch of draft picks in a Jimmy Garoppolo trade it will help keep them competitive, but their reluctance to do so raises questions about Trey Lance and when he’ll be ready to take over.

Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Having the best quarterback in the conference counts for a lot. However, Green Bay’s roster has suffered a couple of big losses in March. By trading Davante Adams to the Raiders they took a huge step backwards at wide receiver and their pass rush will also hurt after losing Za’Darius Smith. At least they were able to keep their stud linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

Las Vegas Raiders

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t look now, but the Raiders are finally building a quality supporting cast around Derek Carr. Adding Davante Adams gives them the star WR1 that he’s never had in his career. Signing EDGE Chandler Jones will also boost their defense where they needed it the most. They’re in a brutal division. However, this is now a legitimate tough team to beat.

Indianapolis Colts

Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Colts have also taken a huge step forward over the last few weeks. By trading for Matt Ryan they’ve added their most-capable QB since Andrew Luck’s retirement and he’s also a superb fit for their offense. On the other side of the ball they’ve signed EDGE Yannick Ngakoue. Together, these moves should make them the favorites to win the AFC South.

Los Angeles Chargers

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Another AFC team that’s loaded up in March is the Chargers, who have made two huge additions on defense by trading for monster pass rusher Khalil Mack and signing shutdown cornerback J.C. Jackson. They also kept Mike Williams in the fold by signing him to a three-year deal. Assuming QB Justin Herbert continues to rise, this team should finally be able to cast aside their dysfunctional history and become a real heavyweight.

Denver Broncos

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Before the Russell Wilson trade happened, we wrote that this team appeared to be only one capable quarterback away from being a true contender. Now that they have their Pro Bowl level QB1 and an offensive-minded head coach in Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos should at least be able to compete in a shockingly deep AFC West division.

Cleveland Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns are another team we pinpointed as being one quarterback away from being a Super Bowl contender. Now that they have Deshaun Watson starting and Jacoby Brissett backing him up, they’re ready for a deep posteseason run. At this point it doesn’t even matter if they get anything in return for Baker Mayfield. If Cleveland can re-sign Jadeveon Clowney they should be as dangerous as any team in the AFC and that’s saying something.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs have lost their excellent starting guards Alex Cappa and Ali Marpet to free agency and retirement, which will likely do a number on their offensive line. However, getting Tom Brady back from retirement will keep them in contention in an increasingly weak conference field. If they can re-sign key defensive free agents like Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul, Tampa should once again run away with the NFC South title.

Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It’s impossible to replicate what Tyreek Hill can do on the field. However, the Chiefs got a hell of a haul from the Dolphins in the trade. In addition to the five draft picks, they also got significant salary cap relief in the coming years. They also still have the most dynamic passer in the history of the sport, so even without Hill this team has a real chance at a championship.

Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The one thing these Bengals needed to do was upgrade their offensive line to protect Joe Burrow better. They’ve done that and more. By signing La’El Collins and Alex Cappa, Cincinnati addressed their greatest need and they’ve been able to retain all of their other important pieces. As long as Burrow’s knees hold up this should be an elite team.

Los Angeles Rams

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The reigning champions lost a couple of big pieces with left tackle Andrew Whitworth’s retirement and Von Miller leaving for Buffalo. However, the Rams have also added superstar wide receiver Allen Robinson and they’ve kept the rest of their core intact. They also extended Matt Stafford, assuring they’ll be in contention for at least a few more years.

Buffalo Bills

JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE

Scary is the first word that comes to mind when we look at Buffalo’s roster, which has precious few weaknesses. So far their only real loss has been Cole Beasley and they scored an upgrade in the slot by signing Jamison Crowder. By adding Von Miller, this is now the most-talented team in the league. It’s hard to imagine Josh Allen getting any better than he already is, but if he does take another step forward then the Super Bowl is theirs to lose.

1

1

1

1

1

1