NFL power rankings: How far do the Bucs jump after another comeback win?

Another week, another double-digit comeback win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they erased the Arizona Cardinals’ 16-6 lead and finished things off with a walk-off field goal in overtime for a 19-16 victory.

The win kept the Bucs in first place in the NFC South, giving them a chance to clinch the division title at home next week against the Carolina Panthers.

Despite the dramatic victory, the Bucs still struggled on offense for most of the game, as they have all season long. Is another late comeback enough to move the needle in terms of how they compare to the rest of the teams in the league right now?

Here are this week’s updated NFL power rankings, courtesy of Touchdown Wire:

32. Denver Broncos (4-11)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

31. Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1)

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

30. Arizona Cardinals (4-11)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

29. Chicago Bears (3-12)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

28. Houston Texans (2-12-1)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

27. Cleveland Browns (6-9)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

26. Atlanta Falcons (5-10)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

25. Las Vegas Raiders (6-9)

(Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

24. Los Angeles Rams (5-10)

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

23. Carolina Panthers (6-9)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

22. Seattle Seahawks (7-8)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

21. New York Jets (7-8)

Syndication: The Record

20. New Orleans Saints (6-9)

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

19. New England Patriots (7-8)

(Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

18. Tennessee Titans (7-8)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

17. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

15. Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

14. New York Giants (8-6-1)

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8)

(Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

12. Miami Dolphins (8-7)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

11. Detroit Lions (7-8)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

10. Green Bay Packers (7-8)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

8. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

7. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

6. Dallas Cowboys (11-4)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

5. Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

4. Minnesota Vikings (12-3)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

3. Kansas City Chiefs (12-3)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2. San Francisco 49ers (11-4)

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

1. Buffalo Bills (12-3)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire