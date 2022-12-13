NFL power rankings: How far do Bucs fall after blowout loss to 49ers?

Despite the momentum of their comeback win the week before, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came crashing back down to earth Sunday, falling 35-7 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bucs’ offensive struggles continued, and they were dominated in every phase of the game as the 49ers sent them back below .500 with the crushing defeat.

Even with the loss, and a 6-7 record, the Bucs remain in first place in the lackluster NFC South, with just four games remaining in the regular season.

Let’s see how far the Bucs fall in this week’s NFL power rankings, courtesy of Touchdown Wire:

32. Houston Texans (1-11-1)

31. Denver Broncos (3-10)

30. Chicago Bears (3-10)

29. Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)

28. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

27. Cleveland Browns (5-8)

26. Carolina Panthers (5-8)

25. Arizona Cardinals (4-9)

24. Los Angeles Rams (4-9)

23. New Orleans Saints (4-9)

22. Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

21. New York Giants (7-5-1)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

19. Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

18. Baltimore Ravens (9-4)

17. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

15. Green Bay Packers (5-8)

14. New York Jets (7-6)

13. New England Patriots (7-6)

12. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

11. Tennessee Titans (7-6)

10. Detroit Lions (6-7)

9. Miami Dolphins (8-5)

8. Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)

7. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)

6. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

5. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)

3. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

2. Buffalo Bills (10-3)

1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire