NFL power rankings: How far do the Bucs fall heading into Week 16?

Another week, another embarrassing loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who followed up a blowout against the San Francisco 49ers by squandering a 17-point lead and giving up 34 straight points Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite those back-to-back crushing defeats, the Bucs remain in first place in the dismal NFC South, and still control their destiny to be the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs with three games left in the regular season.

Tampa Bay could even lose this week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals and still win the division by beating the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons to close out the year.

Heading into Week 16, let’s see where the Bucs land in the latest NFL power rankings, courtesy of Touchdown Wire:

32. Houston Texans (1-12-1)

31. Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)

30. Arizona Cardinals (4-10)

29. Denver Broncos (4-10)

28. Chicago Bears (3-11)

27. Carolina Panthers (5-9)

26. Los Angeles Rams (4-10)

25. Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

24. Cleveland Browns (6-8)

23. Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)

22. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

21. New Orleans Saints (5-9)

20. Seattle Seahawks (7-7)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8)

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8)

17. New York Jets (7-7)

16. New England Patriots (7-7)

15. New York Giants (8-5-1)

14. Washington Commanders (7-6-1)

13. Green Bay Packers (6-8)

12. Tennessee Titans (7-7)

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8)

10. Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

9. Miami Dolphins (8-6)

8. Detroit Lions (7-7)

7. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

6. Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)

5. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)

4. Minnesota Vikings (11-3)

3. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

2. San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)

