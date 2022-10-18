NFL power rankings: How far do Bucs fall after crushing loss to Steelers?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were expected to walk all over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, but instead, they were sent home with a shocking 20-18 road loss.

Tom Brady and the Bucs offense struggled yet again, while the defense just couldn’t get off the field on third-and-long, even against the quarterback combination of Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky.

The Bucs now sit at 3-3, and hope to right the ship in Week 7 when they travel to Carolina to take on the lowly Panthers.

Where does Tampa Bay stand in comparison to the rest of the league following Sunday’s crushing defeat?

Here are the latest NFL power rankings, courtesy of Touchdown Wire:

32. Carolina Panthers (1-5)

(Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

31. Chicago Bears (2-4)

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

30. Washington Commanders (2-4)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

29. Detroit Lions (1-4)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

28. Houston Texans (1-3-1)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

27. Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

26. Cleveland Browns (2-4)

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

25. Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

24. Denver Broncos (2-4)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

23. New Orleans Saints (2-4)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

22. Atlanta Falcons (3-3)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4)

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4)

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

19. Miami Dolphins (3-3)

Syndication: Palm Beach Post

18. Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

17. San Francisco 49ers (3-3)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

16. Green Bay Packers (3-3)

Syndication: The Post-Crescent

15. Los Angeles Rams (3-3)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

14. New England Patriots (3-3)

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

13. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

12. Seattle Seahawks (3-3)

(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

11. Baltimore Ravens (3-3)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3)

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

9. Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

8. Tennessee Titans (3-2)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

7. Minnesota Vikings (5-1)

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

6. New York Jets (4-2)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

5. Dallas Cowboys (4-2)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

4. New York Giants (5-1)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (4-2)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2. Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

1. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire