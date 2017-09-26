NFL Power Rankings: Falcons hold another early lead over Patriots

And there were two. After three weeks of the 2017 NFL season, one undefeated team stands in the AFC, and one stands in the NFC. Although neither the Chiefs nor the Falcons are a surprise as a strong returning playoff team, the undefeated teams are not who we thought they would be.

The Falcons lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI but have shown no signs of the proverbial hangover. The Chiefs beat the Patriots early in Week 1 and have only built on that momentum.

While New England is on the way back up, for now, Atlanta can boast another early edge against that team.

MORE: Week 4 schedule | Week 3 highlights





NFL Power Rankings: Week 4





1. Kansas City Chiefs 3-0 (last week: 1)





It's been the Kareem Hunt Show for Clark Hunt's team, and it should continue to see high ratings. The rookie running back has been a game- and season-changer so far.

This week: vs. Redskins, an old Andy Reid foe





2. Atlanta Falcons 3-0 (last week: 4)





Matt Ryan and Julio Jones haven't even revved up yet, and they're still winning with a rising young defense and the superb running of Devonta Freeman.

This week: vs. Bills, like facing Panthers Northeast









3. New England Patriots 2-1 (last week: 6)





They needed every bit of Tom Brady's arm to survive a scare against the Texans, because Bill Belichick's defense wasn't its usual self against a rookie QBs at home. Will their real D please stand up?

This week: vs. Panthers, when Cam meets Tom





4. Green Bay Packers 2-1 (last week: 9)





The Packers' defense still struggles in the back seven, not helped by injuries. Good thing Aaron Rodgers is there to save the day as usual.

This week: vs. Bears, an archrivalry autorenewed





5. Oakland Raiders 2-1 (last week: 2)





The Raiders got a little cute in their trip to Washington instead of being the more physical team to pound out a road win. Derek Carr and his receivers need to play better to open up the run.

This week: at Broncos, an even tougher defensive test





6. Denver Broncos 2-1 (last week: 3)





Trevor Siemian wasn't the same QB outside of Denver, and he needs the running game working to be effective. The defense is still having that pesky trouble stopping backs and tight ends in the passing game.

This week: vs. Raiders, a critical early division game





7. Pittsburgh Steelers 2-1 (last week: 5)





There was so much focus on what Steelers were in and out of the locker room before the game, but what happened during the game was more worrisome. Ben Roethlisberger woke up again to his road nightmare, while the run defense and special teams crumbled. Pittsburgh needs to shake off the Chicago loss in a hurry.

This week: at Ravens, their worst friends in the entire world





8. Dallas Cowboys 2-1 (last week: 10)





Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott needed to come through like that in Arizona with the Redskins and Eagles emerging as their new threats to the NFC East crown. DeMarcus Lawrence also been key for their D so far.

This week: vs. Rams, a face-off with the NFC West's current best









9. Detroit Lions 2-1 (last week: 8)





Oh, what could have been with Matthew Stafford and Golden Tate on Sunday. Still, coach Jim Caldwell has more than earned his extension by stopping the old jokes about the lovable losing Leos. This team is here to stay in the NFC playoff hunt.

This week: at Vikings, their first division game





10. Philadelphia Eagles 2-1 (last week: 15)





Jake Elliott delivered victory from the jaws of defeat to inspire that the Eagles, after their close loss to the Chiefs, are for real. Carson Wentz had an off day, but other things picked up to help him come through in the end. Watch out for Doug Pederson entering the coach of the year race soon.

This week: at Chargers, where East meets West again





11. Minnesota Vikings 2-1 (last week: 16)





Case Keenum came to the rescue with a lot more preparation as the Vikings' short-term starter. But Dalvin Cook and the defense are still the bread and butter of their playoff chances no matter who's QB.

This week: vs. Lions, an early battle for kings in the North





12. Tennessee Titans 2-1 (last week: 18)





That was a growing-up game for Marcus Mariota and the offense with its late dusting of Seattle's defense. The Titans can expect to keep giving up points, but the offense has finally found the next gear that was expected.

This week: at Texans, back to Houston for one game only

Read More