NFL power rankings: What experts think of the Jaguars after Week 10

A Week 10 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers was hyped up as a chance for the Jacksonville Jaguars to prove their legitimacy as a contender. They fell way flat.

The 34-3 loss, at home no less, raised questions about just who exactly the Jaguars are this season.

Is it still a top 10 team capable of making a Super Bowl run? Or is the Jaguars’ inconsistent offense starting to look like a unit that won’t be fixed and back to its 2022 explosiveness any time soon?

With eight weeks left, experts are split on how big of a deal to make about the Jaguars’ blowout loss. Here’s where they landed in power rankings heading into Week 11:

USA Today: 11th

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Last week: 5th

Via Nate Davis:

A resounding end to their five-game winning streak is also probably a reminder how reliant they are on turnovers. Jacksonville didn’t generate even one takeaway for the first time since Week 3, the Jags’ previous loss.

No. 1 team: Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN: 9th

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Last week: 6th

Via Michael DiRocco:

The Jaguars are approaching back-to-back division games with the Titans and the Texans. Week 12 could very well be a contest for the AFC South lead. The Jaguars have already lost to the Texans at home, and getting swept would put them two games behind. It would be hard to make up that ground considering the Jaguars still have to play Cincinnati, Cleveland and Baltimore.

No. 1 team: Philadelphia Eagles

The Athletic: 11th

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Last week: 8th

Via Josh Kendall:

Doug Pederson has made a nice career of replacing the big splash college coach hire by just being a pro. In Philadelphia, he replaced Chip Kelly and won a Super Bowl in his second year. In Jacksonville, he replaced Urban Meyer and has the Jaguars in first place in the AFC South in his second season. Sunday was a down day, though. The Jaguars offensive EPA (minus-21.07) was the fourth worst in Pederson’s 118 games as a head coach.

No. 1 team: Philadelphia Eagles

Pro Football Talk: 7th

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Last week: 3rd

Via Mike Florio:

They’ll either buckle down after that blowout loss, or they’ll fall apart.

No. 1 team: Philadelphia Eagles

CBS Sports: 10th

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Last week: 3rd

Via Pete Prisco:

They have major concerns now for their offense. Trevor Lawrence hasn’t been the same guy. Can he snap out of it?

No. 1 team: Philadelphia Eagles

Yahoo Sports: 9th

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Last week: 6th

Via Frank Schwab:

The Jaguars are still a good team. Just not great. Definitely not good enough at home. They need more out of Trevor Lawrence. He has nine touchdowns and six interceptions, with a middling 89.3 passer rating. The Jaguars are still good enough to win the AFC South but if they’re going to be more than a mediocre division winner then they need more out of the passing offense.

No. 1 team: Philadelphia Eagles

Touchdown Wire: 9th

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Last week: 5th

Via Jarrett Bailey:

Every team has a burn the tape game- that was Jacksonville’s. Take it in, move on, and get back on the horse, because Houston is right behind you.

No. 1 team: Philadelphia Eagles

Jaguars Wire: 13th

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Last week: 4th

The Jaguars’ issues on offense have been too prevalent on a weekly basis to completely write off their 31-point loss as a fluky weekend. Leading the NFL in takeaways is great, but what happens when those don’t happen to bail out Jacksonville’s offensive miscues? Well … we found out. It’s not too late to get the season on track, but a top 10 team? Not right now.

No. 1 team: Philadelphia Eagles

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire