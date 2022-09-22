NFL Power Rankings entering Week 3

Whose got the power?

Another wild weekend in the books for the NFL. Crazy comebacks, incredible plays, and more unpredictable results. What a year and it’s only Week 2. Here’s how the 32 NFL teams stack up heading into Week 3…

32. Indianapolis Colts (0-2, lost to Jacksonville Jaguars)

A disaster. Enough said. Next: vs Kansas City Chiefs

31. Carolina Panthers (0-2, lost to New York Giants)

The Panthers have lost nine games in a row if you count the last seven of 2021. The fuse on Matt Rhule’s tenure has to be precariously short. Next: vs. New Orleans Saints

30. Atlanta Falcons (0-2, lost to Los Angeles Rams)

The Falcons fell far behind the Super Bowl champs at SoFi. They launched an unlikely comeback and had chances to win the game. But, they didn’t. Next: at Seattle Seahawks

29. Houston Texans (0-1-1, lost to Denver Broncos)

The Texans are one of the teams in the AFC South looking for a win. That means they are in bad company. Lovie Smith is doing his best with a limited hand, though. Next: at Chicago Bears

28. Tennessee Titans (0-2, lost to Buffalo Bills)

There is trouble with a capital T in Tennessee. Those who expected the Titans to take steps back could not have any idea it would be so many so soon. Next: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

27. Chicago Bears (1-1, lost to Green Bay Packers)

Unimpressive offense and the defense was handled by Aaron Rodgers, once again. Same ol’ song and dance. Next: vs. Houston Texans

26. New York Jets (1-1, defeated Cleveland Browns)

The team that specializes in grasping defeat from the jaws of victory pulls off an astonishing comeback in the last two minutes against the Browns. Could this be the game that changes everything for Robert Saleh? Next: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

25. Seattle Seahawks (1-1, lost to San Francisco 49ers)

The Seahawks came to turf against the Niners after the emotional win in Week 1. The schedule gets softer in Week 3. Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons

24. Washington Commanders (1-1, lost to Detroit Lions)

Washington plays exciting, tight games. This one didn’t work out for Ron Rivera, though. Intriguing team in a season filled with them. Next: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Denver Broncos (1-1, defeated Houston Texans

This is not what Denver fans signed up for when the Broncos got Russell Wilson. Next: Vs. San Francisco 49ers

22. Dallas Cowboys (1-1, defeated Cincinnati Bengals)

The Cowboys had everything under control despite missing Dak Prescott. Cooper Rush was solid in winning his second career start. And Brett Maher deserves a medal for the way the team has treated him through the years: here, cut, here, cut … Next: at New York Giants

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1, defeated Indianapolis Colts)

The Jaguars not only own the Indianapolis Colts but now, they are in first place in the AFC South after two weeks. Doug Pederson must be a miracle worker. Next: at Los Angeles Chargers

20. Minnesota Vikings (1-1, lost to Philadelphia Eagles)

After two weeks, the Vikings look like they have a split personality. They were stellar against the Packers in the opener and they made Jalen Hurts and the Eagles look like Super Bowl contenders in Week 2. Next: vs. Detroit Lions

19. New York Giants (2-0, defeated Carolina Panthers)

Big Blue is 2-0 in the Brian Daboll era and has the Dallas Cowboys (minus Dak Prescott) coming in for a Monday Night Football game in Week 3. Could the Giants actually be 3-0? We shall see. Next: vs. Dallas Cowboys

18. Las Vegas Raiders (0-2, lost to Arizona Cardinals)

How long will it take before people start asking if Josh McDaniels is a better OC than head coach? Next: at Tennesse Titans

17. Detroit Lions (1-1, defeated Washington Commanders)

The Lions may turn out to be one of the most exciting teams in the league. They score a lot, allow a lot of points, and are high-energy. Next: at Minnesota Vikings

16. Cleveland Browns (1-1, lost to New York Jets)

And that would be another awful loss by the Cleveland Browns, a franchise that specializes in them. Next: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

15. Arizona Cardinals (1-1, deafeated Las Vegas Raiders)

The Cardinals were headed for another miserable loss until the light bulb went on at halftime. The Kyler Murray-led comeback was stunning. Next: vs. Los Angeles Rams

14. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2, lost to Dallas Cowboys)

Two difficult losses to digest. Everyone comes up with their best when they play a team that made it to the Super Bowl. The Bengals are learning … fast. Next: at New York Jets

13. San Francisco 49ers (1-1, defeated Seattle Seahawks)

When is a win a loss? When you lose your franchise quarterback for the season, Trey Lance. However, there is some good news as Jimmy Garoppolo was his usual reliable self and should be a solid starter. Next: at Denver Broncos

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1, lost to New England Patriots)

You can put the Steelers in the same category as the team that beat them in Week 2, the New England Patriots… Next: at Cleveland Browns

11. New England Patriots (1-1, defeated Pittsburgh Steelers)

Feels like the Patriots are going to be similar to many of the middle-of-the-pack teams. They will play a lot of close games: some will go for them, and others won’t be in their favor. Next: vs. Baltimore Ravens

10. Miami Dolphins (2-0, defeated Baltimore Ravens)

Mike McDaniel and the Fish — sounds like a great name for a band — are 2-0 after a stirring comeback in Baltimore. Tua Tagovailoa threw 6 touchdown passes. Do you think that will quiet critics for 15 minutes? Next: vs. Buffalo Bills

9. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1, lost to Kansas City Chiefs)

A thrilling game turned into a loss and a hold-your-breath moment when Justin Herbert was injured. The Chargers are another team that has to be careful with a talented quarterback. Next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. New Orleans Saints (1-1, lost to Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

The Saints put up a fight and that might not have been a good idea against Tom Brady & Co. New Orleans has to be careful with Jameis Winston and the fractures in his back. Next: at Carolina Panthers

7. Green Bay Packers (1-1, beat Chicago Bears)

Aaron Rodgers warmed up for his duel with Tom Brady by muzzling the Chicago Bears, again. Next: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Philadelphia Eagles (2-0, defeated Minnesota Vikings)

The Eagles came out and made a statement against the Minnesota Vikings. Jalen Hurts is playing superb football and the Eagles showed a balance between a strong offense and solid defense. Next: at Washington Commanders

5. Los Angeles Rams (1-1, defeated Atlanta Falcons)

There has to be a concern despite the win over the Falcons. The Rams built a huge lead and then flirted with an awful loss. Next: at Arizona Cardinals

4. Baltimore Ravens (1-1, lost to Miami Dolphins)

The Ravens were on their way to 2-0 and suddenly couldn’t stop Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle. The defense needs to come together. Next: at New England Patriots

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0, defeated New Orleans Saints)

Pick on Tom Brady and his teammates at your own risk. Why would anyone want to wake up the Bucs when they were slumbering? Next: vs. Green Bay Packers

2. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0, defeated Los Angeles Chargers)

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have found a way to be 2-0 and that’s a great start in what was expected to be a rough-and-tumble division. Next: at Indianapolis Colts

1. Buffalo Bills (2-0, defeated Tennessee Titans)

It isn’t that the Chiefs did anything wrong to slip from the top spot to No. 2. It’s just the Bills did everything right in destroying the Titans. Next: at Miami Dolphins

