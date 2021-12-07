NFL Power Rankings entering Week 14

Week 13 proved to be another wild one

This week is a special one for the NFL Power Rankings. We are going to add a touch of humanity to the decision-making by praising the Detroit Lions, not for their win, but for their care and concern of the Oxford, Michigan, community. Well done, Dan Campbell, Jared Goff and the Lions organization.

As the NFL moves past the three-quarter mark and heads to Week 14, let’s take a look at how all 32 teams stack up…

32. Minnesota Vikings (5-7, lost to Detroit Lions)

To be the worst, you have to lose to the team that was the worst—and that is what the Vikings did. Next: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday Night Football)

31. Houston Texans (2-10, lost to Indianapolis Colts)

A no-show against a division rival. Makes one wonder how the Texans aren’t 0-12. Oh, they played the Jaguars in one win; that solves half the mystery. Next: vs. Seattle Seahawks

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10, lost to Los Angeles Rams)

Another NFL team takes Urban Meyer to school in his rookie season. That makes for a pair of teams in the AFC South already at double-digit losses. Next: at Tennessee Titans

29. Atlanta Falcons (5-7, lost to Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Brady is now 10-0 against the Falcons—a team that is continues to be a perplexing squad in 2021. One good thing Arthur Smith no longer has to worry about? Being the first team to lose to the Detroit Lions (Dec. 26). Next: at Carolina Panthers

28. Chicago Bears (4-8, lost to Arizona Cardinals)

Another week, another log on the fire to parts ways with Matt Nagy at the end of the season. This probably will be the second time the coach has heard the bad news. Next: at Green Bay Packers

27. New York Jets (3-9, lost to Philadelphia Eagles)

The Jets are a sorry bunch. Not just this season. Pretty much every year. They cut a kicker, and the new one missed a pair of PATs. You couldn’t write this as part of Larry David’s script on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Next: vs. New Orleans Saints

26. New York Giants (4-8, lost to Miami Dolphins)

No Daniel Jones. Mike Glennon is diagnosed with a post-game concussion. This is enough to make any fan of Big Blue down Extra-Strength Tylenol on a regular basis. Next: at Los Angeles Chargers

25. Carolina Panthers (5-7, Bye Week)

This was actually a bye-bye week … as in see ya, Joe Brady. It is all your fault things have gone awry since the 3-0 start. (But not really.) Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons

24. New Orleans Saints (5-7, lost to Dallas Cowboys)

The Saints have quarterback issues. And the best thing we can say about them this week… is they get to play a team that any of their QBs should handle. Next: at New York Jets

23. Denver Broncos (6-6, lost to Kansas City Chiefs)

The Broncos had a chance to get in the thick of the AFC West race, but failed to down the Kansas City Chiefs. Beginning to feel as if Denver is going to teeter around .500, winning some games and taking an “L” in others. Not a threat … yet. Next: vs. Detroit Lions

22. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7, defeated New York Jets)

Will there be a QB controversy in Philadelphia after Gardner Minshew II’s stellar performance against the New York Jets. Don’t look now but the Eagles can reach .500 with a victory in their next game. Next: Bye Week

21. Seattle Seahawks (4-8, defeated San Francisco 49ers)

The Seahawks came to life and now all they have to do is find a way to run the table. Unlikely, sure, but don’t say it is impossible when it comes to Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson. Next: at Houston Texans

20. Cleveland Browns (6-6, Bye Week)

An off-week to start to heal and prepare of a huge divisional battle with the first-place team. Remember, the AFC North is a tight race but the Browns are looking up at everyone and need to get it going to become a playoff threat. Next: vs. Baltimore Ravens

19. Las Vegas Raiders (6-6, lost to Washington Football Team)

The Las Vegas Raiders looked to make it back-to-back wins against NFC East teams. They got the Dallas Cowboys in OT on Thanksgiving and the WFT stung the Silver and Black in the final seconds in Week 13. Next: at Kansas City Chiefs

18. Washington Football Team (6-7, defeated Las Vegas Raiders)

Taylor Heinicke and Ron Rivera have the WFT on a roll. They have closed within a game of .500 and can make the NFC East a race with a victory in a key division clash in Week 14. Next: vs. Dallas Cowboys

17. San Francisco 49ers (6-6, lost to Seattle Seahawks)

Can’t take anything for granted anywhere in the NFL, let alone the NFC West. The 49ers rolled into Seattle and proceeded to get derailed by the Seahawks. Next: at Cincinnati Bengals

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1, defeated Baltimore Ravens)

A huge victory over Baltimore in a typical AFC North scrap. The rumors of the end of the line approaching for Ben Roethlisberger are popping. Big Ben definitely wants to go out with another playoff run. Next: at Minnesota Vikings (Thursday Night Football)

15. Cincinnati Bengals (7-5, lost to Los Angeles Chargers)

Not the statement the Bengals wanted to make, getting blown out at home by the Los Angeles Chargers. And what’s worse, there were multiple injuries, including a dislocated finger (throwing hand) for QB Joe Burrow. The rumor is that he’ll be ready for Week 14 … but this team has become hobbled at the wrong time. Next: vs. San Francisco 49ers

14. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5, defeated Cincinnati Bengals)

A much-needed performance by the Chargers, though they almost blew a 24-point lead before stinging Cincy for the last 17 points of the game. Can’t have lapses like that if they wanted to be considered a major contender. Next: vs. New York Giants

13. Miami Dolphins (6-7, defeated New York Giants)

Miami has quietly won five in a row with Tua Tagovailoa at QB. The Dolphins got a strong defensive effort against a meek Giants offense and now can rest. Next: Bye Week

12. Baltimore Ravens (8-4, lost to Pittsburgh Steeler)

The division-leading Ravens had a chance to douse the Steelers’ hopes, and, somehow, let them slip away. Not a good performance by a team that should have opened up space in the division. Next: at Cleveland Browns

11. Buffalo Bills (7-5, lost to New England Patriots)

The Bills have lost at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts and now, the New England Patriots. Maybe the home-field advantage doesn’t mean that much to Buffalo? This was a tough loss—worse yet as Buffalo lost a timeout on a challenge that was dicey at best. Next: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Los Angeles Rams (8-4, defeated Jacksonville Jaguars)

Talk about a nice workout. The Rams got their offense back in tune and the defense tormented Trevor Lawrence as the Jacksonville Jaguars were thrashed in the Golden State. Nice warmup for a huge game in Week 14. Next: at Arizona Cardinals (Monday Night Football)

9. Indianapolis Colts (7-6, defeated Houston Texans)

Nothing more than a workout against the feeble Texans for Jonathan Taylor and the Colts. And now, they get a week to heal and rest. Next: Bye Week

8. Dallas Cowboys (8-4, defeated New Orleans Saints)

A strong defensive performance against the New Orleans Saints was needed after a rough patch that included losses to Denver and Las Vegas. The upcoming challenge determines whether the Cowboys cruise to the NFC East crown, or to have to scramble. Next: vs. Washington Football Team

7. Tennessee Titans (8-4. Bye Week)

The Titans needed a breather and the bye came at a perfect time: the Colts are playing well and Tennessee had started to stumble. Next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3. beat Atlanta Falcons)

The Super Bowl champs and their GOAT had an easy Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. The only disappointment was the “THICC-SIX” thrown by Tom Brady. The schedule heats up in Week 14, which could be a preview of teams that will be menacing in the playoffs. Next: vs. Buffalo Bills

5. Green Bay Packers (9-3, Bye Week)

Will a broken toe heal in one week? Aaron Rodgers and the Packers certainly hope it will. Next: vs. Chicago Bears

4. New England Patriots (9-4, defeated Buffalo Bills)

Bill Belichick’s brilliance was in full force on a windy night in Orchard Park. Have your quarterback just keep handing off and pass on passing—a remarkable job under wicked, windy conditions. Imagine the Patriots with the best record in the AFC … again. Also, this was done with their best running back injuring his hamstring and a rookie stepping up and powering for crucial yards. Next: Bye Week

3. Arizona Cardinals (10-2, defeated Chicago Bears)

A good week after a bye, even though it was against the offensively challenged Chicago Bears. The matchup gave Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins a perfect opponent to shake whatever injury rust existed. Next: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (8-4, defeated Denver Broncos)

Patrick Mahomes isn’t putting up huge numbers, but the Chiefs are still on a five-game winning streak. It will be intriguing to see if any team can stop K.C. The next team that gets a chance is another division opponent. Next: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Honorary 1. Detroit Lions (1-10-1, defeated Minnesota Vikings)

The Lions won in dramatic fashion, getting a TD pass on the final play of the game to down the Vikings. Of course, 1-10-1 is, well, 1-10-1. But that doesn’t matter this week. The Lions earn this top honor for what took place after the game as coach Dan Campbell dedicated the game ball to the victims of the Oxford High School shooing.

