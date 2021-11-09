NFL Power Rankings entering Week 10

What a wild week in the NFL

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Maybe it has something to do with the 17-game season. You know, where there is some kind of lull in the middle. That could be an explanation for what went on in Week 9, which saw a barrage of upsets and almost ended with the Bears continuing the trend against the Steelers.

The overall craziness has led to a little shuffling in the power rankings, so as we move ahead to Week 10, let’s take a look at how the 32 teams now stack up…

32. Detroit Lions (0-8, Bye Week)

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions were off in Week 9, but now head to Pittsburgh and Cleveland in the next two weeks. How does 0-10 sound? Next: at Pittsburgh Steelers

31. Houston Texans (1-8, lost to Miami Dolphins)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans head into their bye week with a crisp eight-game losing streak. Facing Miami without Tua Tagovailoa didn’t help Houston. Neither did Tyrod Taylor’s return. Next: Bye Week

30. Washington Football Team (2-6, Bye Week)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The WFT are victims of being on a bye while teams that were beneath them found ways to win. Don’t be surprised if they remain here because they next face the Super Bowl champs. Next: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

29. Miami Dolphins (2-7, defeated Houston Texans)

BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST

The Miami Dolphins found a team they could beat—the Houston Texans. They get some credit for doing it with their backup QB Jacoby Brissett. But not all that much, though. Next: vs. Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night Football)

28. New York Jets (2-6, lost to Indianapolis Colts)

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The final score was Indianapolis 45, New York 30. It could have been much worse. Josh Johnson did a nice job after Mike White was injured. This Jets team can’t catch a break. Next: vs. Buffalo Bills

27. Carolina Panthers (4-5, lost to New England Patriots)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Sam Darnold experiment is turning into a disaster. He saw ghosts when he recognized Bill Belichick was across the field and the New England Patriots were on it. This all happened with Christian McCaffrey back. That is not good. Next: at Arizona Cardinals

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6, defeated Buffalo Bills)

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Everyone expected it to be the Josh Allen Show during Week 9 in Jacksonville. And it was…however, the Josh Allen that starred was the Jaguars’ edge rusher as Jacksonville pulled off a stunning upset of one of the top teams in the AFC. Next: at Indianapolis Colts

25. San Francisco 49ers (3-5, lost to Arizona Cardinals)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Everything was set up for the San Francisco 49ers: the Cardinals were without Kyler Murray and other stars. Yet, the home team came up empty and takes a huge fall … deservedly so. Next: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football)

24. Atlanta Falcons (4-4, defeated New Orleans Saints)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

How can you blow an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter, fall behind and actually win the game? That’s what the Falcons did against the Saints. They are the definition of frantic finishers. And they lose more than they win, so don’t look for much momentum in the weeks ahead. It is shocking they are at .500. Next: at Dallas Cowboys

23. Minnesota Vikings (3-5, lost to Baltimore Ravens)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There is no joy in being a fan of the purple. They will get your hopes up… only to find different ways to wreck you week after week. Have to wonder how much more leash Mike Zimmer has … if any? Next: at Los Angeles Chargers

22. New York Giants (3-6, defeated Las Vegas Raiders)

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com

The Giants aren’t going anywhere this year. That said, they are team that will mess with opponents. They could have defeated the Chiefs, had they avoided some mistakes, and they handled the Raiders at MetLife. Next: Bye Week

21. Chicago Bears (3-6, lost to Pittsburgh Steelers)

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

A weird game on Monday Night Football. The Bears’ offense was not impressive, yet it managed to nearly upset the Steelers. Things ultimately fell short—via a long field goal attempt—and the Bears are left with a sixth loss as they head back to Chicago. Next: Bye Week

20. Philadelphia Eagles (3-5, lost to Los Angeles Chargers)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ sorry home record continued as they fell to the Bolts at the Linc. Jalen Hurts only threw 17 passes, which shows how run-dependent this team has become. They lost with two seconds left on the clock, so there is a silver of hope, but it’s difficult to see this team rebounding in the second half. Next: at Denver Broncos

19. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4, lost to Cleveland Browns)

Sam Greene/The Enquirer

That fairytale start, where the Cincinnati Bengals shed all the evils of its losing ways, is long forgotten. They are looking up at everyone in the AFC North. So, some things never change. Next: Bye Week

18. Indianapolis Colts (4-5, defeated New York Jets)

Robert Scheer/IndyStar

Do not go by the final score; this was another game that was a demolition. Frank Reich and the Colts took care of the Jets—in a game that had historic implications and little else. The Colts showed life and now look ahead at another beatable team in Week 10. Next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

17. Denver Broncos (5-4, defeated Dallas Cowboys)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Who needs Von Miller? Not Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos. They went into Dallas and pummeled the Cowboys. Talk about a thorough beating, the victory was never in doubt. A stellar performance. Next: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

16. Kansas City Chiefs (5-4, defeated Green Bay Packers)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Getting to the point where a win is a win, but this certainly is not the dominant team of the past couple of seasons. The Chiefs’ offense isn’t humming and one has to wonder if K.C. has slipped as other teams have improved. Something doesn’t feel right. Next: at Las Vegas Raiders

15. Seattle Seahawks (3-5, Bye Week)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Another week goes by for Pete Carroll. The pin is out of Russell Wilson’s finger and the Seahawks could regain momentum when their quarterback returns to work. Next: at Green Bay Packers

14. New Orleans Saints (5-3, lost to Atlanta Falcons)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Losing to the Falcons is never good. But doing so after overcoming an 18-deficit in the final quarter, and at one point taking the lead, is awfully tough to digest. Next: at Tennessee Titans

13. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3, defeated Philadelphia Eagles)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers went East and came away with a win. Justin Herbert was brilliant. The Bolts are better than last season and capable of winning games they would have lost over the past two seasons. Next: vs. Minnesota Vikings

12. Cleveland Browns (5-4, defeated Cincinnati Bengals)

Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Browns team that everybody expected to see in 2021 came to life in Week 9. Nick Chubb showed how great he is and Baker Mayfield delivered nicely at quarterback. The defense smothered Joe Burrow. A big victory on the road in the AFC North. Next: at New England Patriots

11. New England Patriots (5-4, defeated Carolina Panthers)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Great defensive effort on the road at Carolina. Bill Belichick and the Patriots made Sam Darnold look so silly the Panthers’ QB started arguing with Robby Anderson on the sideline. Somehow, New England is a half-game back in the AFC East. Look out! Next: vs. Cleveland Browns

10. Las Vegas Raiders (5-3, lost to New York Giants)

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com

Tough week off the field for the AFC West leaders. And it didn’t improve when they faced Big Blue at MetLife. The more important factor will be how this team pulls together going forward. Next: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

9. Buffalo Bills (5-3, lost to Jacksonville Jaguars)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Talk about a horrendous defeat! The Bills must have thought just showing up would give them the win over the Jaguars. But that’s not happening in the NFL. The team has the talent to rebound from a loss like this, but still—what a major tumble. Next: at New York Jets

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3, defeated Chicago Bears)

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers continue to rebound from their sluggish start, but it wasn’t pretty. The win over the Chicago Bears on MNF was a win, though,. and Mike Tomlin has the team heading in the right direction—once again demonstrating why he is one of the best all time. Pittsburgh have now won four in a row, and Week 10 provides a real chance to make it five. Next: vs. Detroit Lions

7. Dallas Cowboys (6-2, lost to Denver Broncos)

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys’ six-game winning streak came to a halt. This was a dismal performance by Dallas. Did the Cowboys overlook the Broncos? Whatever had gone right for six games suddenly went wrong. Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons

6. Los Angeles Rams (7-2, lost to Tennessee Titans)

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

The Rams threw in a klunker against Tennessee, and in doing so, lost a share of first place in the NFC West. It’s a tough divison, so the team will need to get back oj track in Week 10—beginning with coach Sean McVay and his QB Matthew Stafford. Next: at San Francisco 49ers (Monday Night Football)

5. Arizona Cardinals (8-1, defeated San Francisco 49ers)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona was coming off its first loss, and without its quarterback and other top players. But the Cardinals went into San Francisco and dispatched the 49ers with ease. This team feels like it is for real … for real. Next: vs. Carolina Panthers

4. Green Bay Packers (7-2, lost to Kansas City Chiefs)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No Aaron Rodgers. No victory against Patrick Mahomes. The instant reviews on Jordan Love are not going to be thrilling. The offense was offensive while the defense did its job. Green Bay has to hope its QB is able to return for Week 10. Next: vs. Seattle Seahawks

3. Baltimore Ravens (6-2, defeated Minnesota Vikings)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Just when you thought the Ravens were in trouble, they flipped the switch. Baltimore was down double-digits to Minnesota and struggling. Lamar Jackson woke up the offense and Justin Tucker was his usual excellent kicking self. A big victory for a team that was heading in the wrong direction for about six quarters. Next: at Miami Dolphins (Thursday Night Football)

2. Tennessee Titans (7-2, defeated Los Angeles Rams)

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

The defense rose big time on a national stage against the Rams. The Titans didn’t miss a beat — this week — without Derrick Henry. Whether that will hold up in the long, ahem, run remains to be seen. Next: vs. New Orleans Saints

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2, bye)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers had a week off to try and erase the sting of the loss at New Orleans. Tom Brady & Co. will return with a vengeance, and atop the newest power rankings. Next: at Washington Football Team

1

1