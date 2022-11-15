NFL Power Rankings entering Week 11

Shaking all over

The NFL is topsy-turvy in 2022, and it doesn’t matter what division you are in—anything can happen in any week. As the schedule turns to Week 11, here is how all 32 teams stack up…

32. Houston Texans (1-7-1, lost to New York Giants)

The Texans are heading toward a draft pick that could help change the future of the franchise. Now if they can only endure the losses it will take to get there. Next: vs. Washington Commanders

31. Carolina Panthers (3-7, defeated Atlanta Falcons)

The Panthers got even with the Falcons for the difficult defeat they suffered earlier in the season. The running game looked strong and the defense was ferocious. Next: at Baltimore Ravens

30. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7, lost to Indianapolis Colts)

Another loss in what has become a terrible season for the Raiders. To a coach who never worked a game above the high-school level, no less. Next: at Denver Broncos

30. Los Angeles Rams (3-6, lost to Arizona Cardinals)

A Super Bowl champion in last place after Week 10. That’s about as ugly as it gets. Next: at New Orleans Saints

29. Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1, defeated Las Vegas Raiders)

The Jeff Saturday era is off to a 1-0 start. Jonathan Taylor delivered and so did Matt Ryan. Next: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

28. Denver Broncos (3-6, lost to Tennessee Titans)

Another strong defensive effort and a middling offensive performance translated into the sixth defeat for Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson. Next: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

26. Chicago Bears (3-7, lost to Detroit Lions)

Justin Fields is progressing each week… and so is the number in the Bears’ loss column. Next: at Atlanta Falcons

25. New Orleans Saints (3-7, lost to Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Saints were favored in Pittsburgh (for some reason), and that turned out to be a trap. This is an ordinary team that isn’t going to do much the rest of 2022. Simple as that. Next: vs. Los Angeles Rams

24. Atlanta Falcons (4-6, lost to Carolina Panthers)

One has to wonder if Arthur Smith’s decision to bring in and stick with Marcus Mariota is going to cost him. The Heisman winner from Oregon looked lost in the loss to the Panthers. Next: vs. Chicago Bears

23. Cleveland Browns (3-6, lost to Miami Dolphins)

Cleveland has a hard truth: The way the defense played against Miami, it wouldn’t matter if Otto Graham was throwing passes for the Browns. Next: at Buffalo Bills

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7, lost to Kansas City Chiefs)

Doug Pederson and the Jaguars lost to Andy Reid and the Chiefs in a meeting of former beloved Philadelphia Eagles coaches. Overall, while Pederson has created areas of improvement for the Jags, there is still a ton of work to be accomplished. Next: Bye

21. Detroit Lions (3-6, defeated Chicago Bears)

The Lions scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and got the benefit of a missed PAT by Chicago to earn Dan Campbell his first road win. Next: at New York Giants

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6, defeated New Orleans Saints)

It wasn’t easy but nothing figures to be in this season of transition for the Steelers. Mike Tomlin does have his ways and home cooking worked for Pittsburgh against New Orleans. Next: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Green Bay Packers (4-6, defeated Dallas Cowboys)

The Packers found their mojo and scored 17 straight points to down the Cowboys. Aaron Rodgers looked excited and pumped. Could this mean a Green Bay run? Next: vs. Tennessee Titans

18. Arizona Cardinals (4-6, defeated Los Angeles Rams)

Colt McCoy played a strong game and the Cardinals were able to add to the Rams’ misery. Next: vs. San Francisco 49ers (Mexico City)

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5, defeated Seattle Seahawks)

It doesn’t matter what foreign country Tom Brady plays in, he just wins, now 4-0. The Buccaneers are back to .500, have won two in a row and are starting to look like the team everyone expected. Next: Bye

16. Washington Commanders (5-5, defeated Philadelphia Eagles)

The Commanders put on a master class in time possession and dealt the Eagles their first loss. Ron Rivera has the riverboat in the right direction. Next: at Houston Texans

15. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4, bye)

Cincinnati’s bye came at a good time. The Steelers are up next in the Steel City and with any luck, the injuries will have healed and players like Ja’Marr Chase will be back on the field. Next: at Pittsburgh Steelers

14. New England Patriots (5-4, bye)

The Patriots had the week off. The AFC East is topsy-turvy with the Dolphins and Jets atop the standings and Buffalo and New England following. Next: vs. New York Jets

13. Miami Dolphins (7-3, defeated Cleveland Browns)

Tua Tagovailoa for MVP? All he does is win—when he is healthy and starts. Meanwhile, the Tyreek Hill-Jaylen Waddle combo grows scarier by the week. Mike McDaniel appears to be a great hire. Next: Bye

12. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4, lost to San Francisco 49ers)

The Chargers have been ravaged by injuries and faced a ferocious 49ers defense. That is a recipe for a loss. Next: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

11. Tennessee Titans (6-3, defeated Denver Broncos)

The Titans are playing Tennessee football, which means a steady offense — exempting the flea-flicker — and a tough defense. The AFC South is awful beneath them, so Mike Vrabel will have to keep his players sharp when they have the division locked, which should be shortly. Next: at Green Bay Packers

10. New York Jets (6-3, bye)

Imagine that, the Jets are ahead of both the Bills and Patriots in the standings. When was the last time Gang Green could say that? How about Week 12 of the 2010 season? Next: at New England Patriots

9. New York Giants (7-2, defeated Houston Texans)

The Giants have a 7-2 mark, which is sort of crazy when you think about what Brian Daboll walked into with this team. The Giants have a better record than the first-year head coach’s former team, the Bills. Chew on that. Next: vs. Detroit Lions

8. Seattle Seahawks (6-4, lost to Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Yes, the Seahawks lost to the Bucs in Munich. However, they never gave up and they pressed Tampa Bay until the end. No one wants to lose but what you show in defeat can also be impressive. Next: Bye

7. Dallas Cowboys (6-3, lost to Green Bay Packers)

The Cowboys were poised to make Mike McCarthy’s return to Green Bay a success… and then it all fell apart as they allowed the game’s final 17 points. Next: at Minnesota Vikings

6. San Francisco 49ers (5-4, defeated Los Angeles Chargers)

Look out, NFC. The San Francisco 49ers have their act together — on both sides of the football. This is going to be one dangerous team throughout the rest of the season and playoffs. Next: vs. Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City)

5. Baltimore Ravens (6-3, bye)

The Ravens got a bye in Week 10 and get the Panthers at home in Week 11. Next: vs. Carolina Panthers

4. Buffalo Bills (6-3, lost to Minnesota Vikings)

What is lost in the thrilling defeat against Minnesota… is the Bills had a 27-10 lead and did nothing until that late field goal in regulation after that. This team is beginning to feel like the bully who is great with a big lead, but crumbles when tested. Next: vs. Cleveland Browns

3. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1, lost to Washington Commanders)

The Eagles lost to the Washington Commanders at home. They could not overcome Washington’s time of possession edge and a trio of turnovers. There are no undefeated teams in the NFL, once again. Next: at Indianapolis Colts

2. Minnesota Vikings (8-1, defeated Buffalo Bills)

What a game! What a final two minutes of regulation. What a receiver Justin Jefferson is! The Minnesota Vikings are rolling. Will be interested to see if they bounce off this impressive win in Buffalo. Next: vs. Dallas Cowboys

1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2, defeated Jacksonville Jaguars)

Just another offensive masterpiece by Patrick Mahomes. He’s quite the quarterback, don’t you think? Next: at Los Angeles Chargers

