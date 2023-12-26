NFL Power Rankings entering Week 17
Heading into the final stretch
There are two weeks left in the regular season and plenty of uncertainty. What was the one thing that was determined in Week 16? The team atop the Power Rankings, which became evident after the Monday Night Football game. Here’s how all 32 teams stack up heading into Week 17…
32. Carolina Panthers (2-13, lost to Green Bay Packers)
That first overall pick will come in handy during the 2024 NFL draft. Oh, wait …
31. Los Angeles Chargers (5-10, lost to Buffalo Bills)
The Chargers had a better showing without Brandon Staley. However, the team still blew a 10-0 lead and a 22-21 advantage against the Bills. Not awful, but now a 10-loss team.
30. Arizona Cardinals (3-12, lost to Chicago Bears)
Another week, another loss. The Cardinals had to be deflated that the Panthers couldn’t take down the Packers, making the race for the No. 1 pick a scramble.
29. Washington Commanders (4-11, lost to New York Jets)
The Commanders came close to giving Ron Rivera a memorable win for Christmas. Then, they forgot what they did to erase a 20-point deficit and wound up losing to an equally inept Jets squad.
28. New York Jets (6-9, defeated Washington Commanders)
Not quite sure Christmas Eve dinner was easy to digest for anyone associated with Gang Green after how close they came to a mortifying loss.
27. Atlanta Falcons (7-8, defeated Indianapolis Colts)
The Falcons do just enough to stay in the thick of the thin NFC South race. They are also bad enough to make sure they never cross the .500 equator.
26. New England Patriots (4-11, defeated Denver Broncos)
So, will Bill Belichick be happy with Chad Ryland for drilling the 56-yard, game-winning field goal, or be ticked for him missing an earlier FG attempt and PAT?
25. New York Giants (5-10, lost to Philadelphia Eagles)
No knock on him, but Tommy DeVito’s run as a celeb could rival Jeremy Lin’s highlight time with the New York Knicks. Unfortunately (expectedly?), the Giants have come back down to earth.
24. Chicago Bears (6-9, defeated Arizona Cardinals)
The Bears did what they had to do to beat the Cardinals. Khalil Herbert came up big with 112 rushing yards and Justin Fields added 97. Chicago had 250 yards on the ground, chewing up Arizona’s defense.
23. New Orleans Saints (7-8, lost to Los Angeles Rams)
The Saints were no match for the sizzling Rams. They aren’t a threat to do much of anything down the stretch — even if they somehow win the NFC South.
22. Tennessee Titans (5-10, lost to Seattle Seahawks)
The Titans made it interesting against the Seahawks, but failed to close it out in the end. Ryan Tannehill was the QB but the scoring pass was thrown by Derrick Henry. Sums it all up.
21. Minnesota Vikings (7-8, lost to Detroit Lions)
Yes, Nick Mullens threw four picks. He also was without T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison for much of the loss to the Lions. The Vikings still had a chance before Mullens’ final mistake.
20. Green Bay Packers (7-8, defeated Carolina Panthers)
The Packers had to wait until the final minute or so before they finished off the pathetic Panthers. This doesn’t bode well for playoff hopes, and a postseason win, should the unlikely happen and they get in.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7, defeated Jacksonville Jaguars)
Buccaneers management should try to make sure it keeps Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans happy. That’s a wonderful QB-WR combination with a solid future.
18. Indianapolis Colts (8-7, lost to Atlanta Falcons)
In a week when every team in the AFC South lost, the Colts blew a great chance to take first place with a win at Atlanta. Does anyone want to win this division?
17. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7, lost to Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
The Jaguars are doing their best to keep the AFC South race interesting. This was a team that a month ago looked like a force, and now has a four-game losing streak.
16. Las Vegas Raiders (7-8, defeated Kansas City Chiefs)
The Raiders played stiff defense, capitalized on two mistakes in seven seconds, and won at Kansas City. It will be fascinating to see how Mark Davis handles Antonio Pierce’s future — if that comes to pass.
15. Cincinnati Bengals (8-7, lost to Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jake Browning’s magic ran dry, and the Bengals defense fell victim to Mason Rudolph, an unlikely quarterback to light up any defense let alone one vying for the postseason.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7, defeated Cincinnati Bengals)
A coach with a third-string quarterback has his team at 8-7, yet people want him gone rather than celebrating his job like Zac Taylor. Pittsburgh fans need to recognize how lucky they are to have Mike Tomlin, and not spend time wishing for another coach.
13. Houston Texans (8-7, lost to Cleveland Browns)
Playing without C.J. Stroud hurts the Texans, again. However, it would have been a good idea to cover Amari Cooper at some point in the contest.
12. Los Angeles Rams (8-7, defeated New Orleans Saints)
Sean McVay won’t be Coach of the Year, but he has done a remarkable job pulling this talent into a threat to make the playoffs.
11. Denver Broncos (7-8, lost to New England Patriots)
A crushing Christmas Eve loss as the Broncos rallied to score 16 points in the fourth quarter only to see their playoff hopes diminish when the Patriots got a long field goal from a rookie.
10. Seattle Seahawks (8-7. defeated Tennessee Titans)
A great week with the comeback wins over the Eagles and Titans. Pete Carroll manages to get the most out of his Seahawks. They may not go deep into the playoffs but they also don’t fold.
9. Kansas City Chiefs (9-6, lost to Las Vegas Raiders)
This game simply was lost by the offense. The Chiefs defense was staunch. The offense made two mistakes and Kansas City suddenly looks like it has rubbery legs.
8. Cleveland Browns (10-5, defeated Houston Texans)
Kevin Stefanski wins the battle between Coach of the Year candidates against DeMeco Ryans. Who would have thought Joe Flacco would be a better quarterback signing than the Browns’ No. 1 QB at the beginning of the season?
7. Philadelphia Eagles (11-4, defeated New York Giants)
All the Eagles have to do is win out and the NFC East is theirs. The opponents are the Cardinals and the Giants. This could be a rubber stamp after Week 16. That said, Philly looks a lot like Kansas City: Vulnerable and nowhere near as strong as it was earlier in the season.
6. Dallas Cowboys (10-5, lost to Miami Dolphins)
It was a game that will likely change the course of Dallas’ playoff path. The Cowboys had a huge drive to take the lead but were unable to protect it. The loss opens the door for the Eagles to win out and win the NFC East. That’s a tough way to head into the holiday for Mike McCarthy.
5. Buffalo Bills (9-6, defeated LA Chargers)
The Bills have gone from 6-6 and having all sorts of questions to 9-6 and in a strong position for an AFC playoff spot. That said, they barely got by a Chargers team that lost by 42 the week before. At least they won.
4. Detroit Lions (11-4, defeated Minnesota Vikings)
Congratulations to the Lions, their entire organization, and their fan base. Savor the NFC North title. But remember: there is more work to be done.
3. Miami Dolphins (11-4 , defeated Dallas Cowboys)
The Dolphins came up big in a game they needed to show they were for real. Miami edged Dallas on Jason Sanders’ field goal. It was a great team win. What does it mean? Hard to say because the Cowboys are not as good on the road as at home. But the Fish needed this one to prove something to themselves.
2. San Francisco 49ers (11-4, lost to Baltimore Ravens)
Brock Purdy couldn’t find 49er receivers but had no problem connecting with Raven players. This was an absolute shocker, as no one could have expected the Niners to play as poorly as they did. They have to be hoping for a rematch in the Super Bowl.
1. Baltimore Ravens (12-3, defeated San Francisco 49ers)
A masterpiece was orchestrated on Monday Night Football by John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson, and the Ravens. Talk about stepping up huge in a massive game on the road.