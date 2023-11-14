NFL Power Rankings entering Week 11

Getting their kicks

Six games were concluded with game-winning field goals. How did the results shake up the Power Rankings? As the NFL season heads into Week 11, here is how all 32 teams stack up…

The Giants are horrendous. Absolutely awful.

The Panthers will battle for the first pick in the draft. Too bad they traded it to Chicago.

This is one ugly season in New England. The hijinks at the end of the game with sending in Bailey Zappe to replace an ineffective Mac Jones will only make this worse. Awful.

Who needs Caleb Williams or any other QB in the 2024 NFL draft when you have Kyler Murray?

28. Chicago Bears (3-7, defeated Carollina Panthers)

The Bears did what they had to do in downing the Panthers to keep them buried with 1 win in the race for the first overall draft pick, which Chicago owns via the trade Carolina used to select Bryce Young.

The Rams come back from their bye as they look to get a sweep of the season series against the Seattle Seahawks. It won’t be easy.

26. Atlanta Falcons (4-6, lost to Arizona Cardinals)

The Falcons had early and late leads against the Cardinals and couldn’t close them out. The winds of change are blowing in the ATL.

The Packers’ defense was unable to stop either Najee Harris or Jaylen Warren. You aren’t going to win many games when you allow 205 rushing yards.

Hate to keep repeating it but hard to believe how far and fast the Titans have fallen since the second half of last season. The buzz about Mike Vrabel to New England isn’t going to shut down anytime soon.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5, defeated Tennessee Titans)

After a long losing streak, the Buccaneers finally put it together against Tennessee. In the weak NFC South, that leads them still in the division race.

The Saints rallied and came up short against the Vikings. Mediocre is as mediocre does. Is Jameis Winston the answer? Seriously?

21. Washington Commanders (4-6, lost to Seattle Seahawks)

Ron Rivera has a quarterback in Sam Howell and deserves credit for recognizing his talent and turning the offense over to the former North Carolina star at the end of last year.

Wil Lutz is the luckiest person in Denver on Nov. 14 A missed PAT off the goalpost, a bad snap on another PAT. A missed field goal nullified by the Bills having 12 men on the field, and he nails the field goal to give the Broncos their third straight win.

19. Indianapolis Colts (5-5. defeated New England Patriots)

It wasn’t fantastic but a win is a win. Somehow with all the issues the Colts have hurdled — Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor — they are at .500 after 10 games. A great achievement.

Zach Wilson and the Jets had their chances. This team has not scored a touchdown on offense since the end of the Giants game. That is horrendous.

17. Buffalo Bills (5-5, lost to Denver Broncos)

There is something off in Buffalo. Almost as off as most of the kicks for Wil Lutz of Denver on Monday night. Josh Allen is turnover-prone, which is nothing new. The problem feels far deeper than the quarterback.

The Chargers lost a close game. How many times in recent years have we heard that?

15. Las Vegas Raiders (5-5, defeated New York Jets)

Antonio Pierce is 2-0 against teams from the Big Apple. He has the Raiders at .500, which seemed unfathomable a couple weeks ago … when Josh McDaniels was in charge.

C.J. Stroud is not only the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year but he is a dark-horse for MVP. Going into Cincinnati and pulling out the victory will go down as priceless for a team that has turned its culture around, finally.

13. Minnesota Vikings (6-4, defeated New Orleans Saints)

Joshua Dobbs is absolutely remarkable. Who would have expected Minnesota to be 6-4 and on a five-game winning streak after losing Kirk Cousins a few weeks ago?

The Dolphins had a bye week, which was as good a time as any for wide receiver Tyreek Hill to get married.

11. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4, lost to Houston Texans)

This one had to sting the Bengals. A late drive that could have given them a touchdown and the lead turned into a field goal. The Texans then drove for the game-winning score. In the AFC North, you can’t lose games like this at home.

A great victory, especially with Dustin Hopkins redeeming himself after a missed PAT. This Browns team won’t fold and will find ways to win the franchise has been grasping for over decades. Wonderful win.

9. Seattle Seahawks (6-3, defeated Washington Commanders)

A good home win for the Seahawks on a day they needed it. The Commanders may not have an impressive record but they can be testy.

Burn the tapes and move on to next week, Doug Pederson. You know the drill.

7. San Francisco 49ers (6-3, defeated Jacksonville Jaguars)

The bye week solved a lot of issues as the 49ers went into Jacksonville and crushed the Jaguars. The only thing SF couldn’t get done was another TD for Christian McCaffrey whose run to the end zone is snapped.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3, defeated Green Bay Packers)

The miracle worker Mike Tomlin continues his streak of seeing the Steelers outgained yet finding ways to win games. This time it was being down 399-324 on offense and still downing the Green Bay Packers. A remarkable coach.

5. Dallas Cowboys (6-3, defeated New York Giants)

It might as well have been a bye week for Dallas.

4. Detroit Lions (7-2, defeated Los Angeles Chargers)

Playoff threats find ways to win close games. The Lions are exactly that and their opponent in Week 10 was not.

3. Baltimore Ravens (7-3, lost to Cleveland Browns)

The Ravens have now lost to the Colts and Browns at home in games they could have — should have — won. It was a week when everyone was gushing about Baltimore as possibly being the best team in the league and it let one get away.

Does anyone know what Travis Kelce did on his bye week?

There is a huge game on tap next Monday night as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Kansas City Chiefs. Could the No. 1 spot in the Power Rankings be at stake? Sure.

