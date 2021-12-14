NFL Power Rankings entering Week 15

Who's No. 32?

The Vikings somehow managed not to blow their massive lead against the Steelers, holding on for the win. That means another team slides into the bottom slot of our power rankings. After another wild week in the NFL, let’s look at how all 32 teams stack up…

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11, lost to Tennessee Titans)

Urban Meyer has this team—all of it—spiraling. Enough said. Next: vs. Houston Texans

31. Houston Texans (2-11, lost to Seattle Seahawks)

This year is a total toss for the Texans. They are doing their best with what little they have. The biggest story going forward is what happens with Deshaun Watson in the offseason. Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars

30. New York Jets (3-10, lost to New Orleans Saints)

The best way for a slumping team to get healthy is to face the ill Gang Green. Congratulations on another season of double-digit losses. Next: at Miami Dolphins

29. New York Giants (4-9, lost to Los Angeles Chargers)

Don’t blame Mike Glennon. Blame the entire administration that put the team in this situation. The teams that call MetLife Stadium home are a combined 7-19. Next: vs. Dallas Cowboys

28. Carolina Panthers (5-8, lost to Atlanta Falcons)

Things are awful in Carolina. Matt Rhule could be another coach who eventually wishes he never graduated from college to the NFL. Next: at Indianapolis Colts

27. Detroit Lions (1-11-1, lost to Denver Broncos)

The Lions faced a Denver team that was packed with emotion after the death last week of Demaryius Thomas. Never know how those teams will come out, and the Broncos played inspired football. Next: vs. Arizona Cardinals

26. Chicago Bears (4-9, lost to Green Bay Packers)

The Bears showed some life against Green Bay, but Aaron Rodgers simply went out and stomped it out of them. Next: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night Football)

25. Las Vegas Raiders (6-7, lost to Kansas City Chiefs)

The Raiders embarrassed themselves, and Kansas City kept it going by blowing out the AF West foe. Oof! Next: at Cleveland Browns

24. Atlanta Falcons (6-7, defeated Carolina Panthers)

Arthur Smith deserves Coach of the Year consideration for somehow having this team within a game of .500. No one, repeat no one, would believe the Falcons are that close to that mark. Next: at San Francisco 49ers

23. Minnesota Vikings (6-7, defeated Pittsburgh Steelers)

It was’t pretty—exciting to watch, sure—but the Vikings pulled off a stunning win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. And now, the team has a chance to get back to .500 ball…if they can take care of a struggling NFC North foe in Week 15. Next: at Chicago Bears (Monday Night Football)

22. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7, Bye Week)

So, the big question becomes… will it be Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew II at quarterback for Philly in Week 15? Next: vs. Washington Football Team

21. New Orleans Saints (6-7, defeated New York Jets)

The Saints went into the Meadowlands and doused the Jets. A win is a win, but what will happen going down the stretch? Next: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos (7-6, defeated Detroit Lions)

The Broncos played inspired football, winning the Week 14 matchup in memory of Demaryius Thomas. A strong performance under difficult conditions. Next: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Seattle Seahawks (5-8, defeated Houston Texans)

Going to take a lot more strong performances for the Seattle Seahawks to play their way into the wild-card race. They throttled the Houston Texans but have no wiggle room down the lane. Next: at Los Angeles Rams

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1, lost to Minnesota Vikings)

When was the last time the Steelers were in last place in the AFC North after 14 weeks? Next: vs. Tennessee Titans

17. Cleveland Browns (7-6, defeated Baltimore Ravens)

The Browns took down the Baltimore Ravens in a must-win game. They did catch a huge break when Lamar Jackson went out, but it was a game Cleveland had to have and notched. Next: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

16. Washington Football Team (6-7, lost to Dallas Cowboys)

The streak came to an end as the WFT got too far behind to catch the division-leading Dallas Cowboys. That actually is the script for the entire season. Next: at Philadelphia Eagles

15. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6, lost to San Francisco 49ers)

A tough loss after a strong comeback. The AFC North is tight and every game is important. There isn’t much separating the top and bottom. A win against San Francisco and the Bengals would have been in first. Next: at Denver Broncos

14. San Francisco 49ers (7-5, defeated Cincinnati Bengals)

The Niners almost gave the game away against the Bengals, but managed to score the winning TD in overtime. Pretty good for a team that saw Cincy score 17 in a row in the fourth quarter and OT. Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons

13. Miami Dolphins (6-7, Bye week)

Somehow, the Fish are a game behind the Bills in the AFC East. And this week, they get the cupcake known as Gang Green. Next: vs. New York Jets

12. Buffalo Bills (7-6, lost to Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

How many ways can Tom Brady find to torment one team? Next: vs. Carolina Panthers

11. Baltimore Ravens (8-5, lost to Cleveland Browns)

The Ravens are in first place—but barely hanging on—in the AFC North. However, Lamar Jackson’s ankle could be the key to the rest of the season for John Harbaugh & Co. Next: vs. Green Bay Packers

10. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5, defeated New York Giants)

Justin Herbert and the Bolts put a major jolt into the New York Giants. Next: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday Night Football)

9. Indianapolis Colts (7-6, Bye week)

The Colts have to hope the week off doesn’t take the edge off a team that has been playing its best. Next: vs. New England Patriots

8. Dallas Cowboys (9-4, defeated Washington Football Team)

The win over Washington should end any mystery left in the NFC East for Dallas. However, the way the WFT closed on the Cowboys is a cause for concern. Next: at New York Giants

7. Los Angeles Rams (9-4, defeated Arizona Cardinals)

The Rams were shorthanded, and they lost elite DB Jalen Ramsey the day of their Monday Night Football game with the Cardinals. Did that bother them? Not a bit ,as the Rams rose and put themselves back in the NFC West race with an inspired performance. Next: vs. Seattle Seahawks

6. Tennessee Titans (9-4, Bye Week)

The Titans had a week to get some of their wounded healthy. And they will need it because the Steelers are going to be surly after their loss to Minnesota: Next: at Pittsburgh Steelers

5. Arizona Cardinals (10-3, lost to Los Angeles Rams)

The Cardinals had a chance to put the NFC West on cruise control, but Kyler Murray threw a couple of awful picks and Kliff Kingsbury’s team came up short twice on fourth-down attempts. Now, they are in a race with the Rams. Next: at Detroit Lions

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3, defeated Buffalo Bills)

The Bucs were cruising… and then they took a bruising from the Bills in the latter part of the game. Tom Brady is the GOAT for a reason and he came through in vintage fashion. It happens. Make no mistake, though, the Bills need to right the ship quickly. Next: vs. New Orleans Saints

3. Green Bay Packers (10-3, defeated Chicago Bears)

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are in double-digits wins, again. Would love to see them take three of the next four so Matt Lafleur could get his third straight 13-win season. Next: at Baltimore Ravens

2. New England Patriots (9-4, Bye Week)

A week off to get ready for another tough test, this one on the road in Indy. And how great was it for Bill Belichick and his team to see Tom Brady help them out by downing the Bills? Breathing room. Next: at Indianapolis Colts

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-4, defeated Las Vegas Raiders)

The Chiefs demolished the Raiders for their sixth straight victory. They are rolling and the momentum gets better every week. Next: at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday Night Football)

