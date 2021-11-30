NFL Power Rankings entering Week 13

A dozen in the bank

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Twelve weeks down in the NFL season and the teams that are hoping to prove themselves contenders must stand up and be counted for the rest of the season. As the calendar turns to December this week, let’s look at where all 32 teams currently stand in the latest rankings…

32. Detroit Lions (0-10-1, lost to Chicago Bears)

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Just an awful football team. How many years will it take to rebuild? Next: vs. Minnesota Vikings

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9, lost to Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

There are some weeks when the NFL schedules games that college bowl scouts wouldn’t attend. This is another one of those contests. Next: at Los Angeles Rams

30. Houston Texans (2-9, lost to New York Jets)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans couldn’t handle Gang Green on their home turf. Makes you wonder how they won at Tennessee. Next: vs. Indianapolis Colts

29. Atlanta Falcons (5-6, defeated Jacksonville Jaguars)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

In a game between teams battling for draft position, the Falcons did damage to their hopes by winning over the Jaguars. Next: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. New York Jets (3-8, defeated Houston Texans)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have won three games this season as they took down the tepid Texans. Next: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

27. Carolina Panthers (5-7, lost to Miami Dolphins)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Cam Newton II experiment is going poorly, and now, Christian McCaffrey isn’t feeling well, again, and is out for the rest of the year. Next: Bye Week

26. Chicago Bears (4-7, defeated Detroit Lions)

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

An interesting week for the Bears as they won on Thanksgiving and found out their coach had not been told he was gone after the game against the Lions. Next: vs. Arizona Cardinals

25. Seattle Seahawks (3-8, lost to Washington Football Team)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

This is about as stunning and sorry season as we have seen in years. The Seattle Seahawks need to win their last six games to finish better than .500. Imagine saying that about a Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson team? Next: vs. San Francisco 49ers

24. Philadelphia Eagles (5-7, lost to New York Giants)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts won’t be the fancy of Philadelphia fans this week. Three interceptions against Big Blue is plenty of fodder for the Philly faithful to turn against the young QB … until the next game. Next: at New York Jets

23. New York Giants (4-7, defeated Philadelphia Eagles)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It was all Jason Garrett’s fault. That is how the vaunted Big Blue offense managed to put up 13 points after the OC was fired. Next: at Miami Dolphins

22. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1, lost to Cincinnati Bengals)

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Burn the tape—forget this game happened. The Steelers were not ready for the Cincinnati Bengals. Maybe it was a trap game? Next: vs. Baltimore Ravens

21. Minnesota Vikings (5-6, lost to San Francisco 49ers)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings had a chance to go over .500… and then their quarterback lined up behind the guard on fourth-and-goal. That tells you it was not Minnesota’s day. Next: vs. Detroit Lions

20. Washington Football Team (5-6, defeated Seattle Seahawks)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team has won three in a row and the defense has come to life despite losing Chase Young for the season a couple games ago. Great work by Ron Rivera keeping his team in the game. Next: at Las Vegas Raiders

19. Cleveland Browns (6-6, lost to Baltimore Ravens)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The defense held its own but the Cleveland offense was stuck in the big muddy. You pick off Lamar Jackson four times and lose? Not your year. Next: Bye

18. New Orleans Saints (5-6, lost to Buffalo Bills)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The loss of Drew Brees, Jameis Winston and having to start Trevor Siemian is too much for Sean Payton to overcome. Next: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Thursday Night Football)

17. Miami Dolphins (5-7, defeated Carolina Panthers)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins have found their stride. Now the question becomes whether starting 1-7 put them in too big of a hole to try and get into the AFC wild-card race. Next: vs. New York Giants

16. Los Angeles Chargers (6-5, lost to Denver Broncos)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Bolts went into Denver and played poorly. Hard to figure so many of these NFL teams from game to game in 2021, and the Chargers are near the top of the confusing pack. Next: at Cincinnati Bengals

15. Denver Broncos (6-5, defeated Los Angeles Chargers)

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Broncos menaced Justin Herbert and got enough offense to enjoy a surprisingly comfortable victory over the Chargers. The AFC West continues to be a riddle. Next: at Kansas City Chiefs

14. Los Angeles Rams (7-4, lost to Green Bay Packers)

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK

The bye didn’t help. Odell Beckham Jr. caught a TD pass, but it didn’t matter. The Rams are in free-fall. Next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

13. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5, defeated Dallas Cowboys)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Just when it looked like the Raiders were finished, they flipped the script and won at Dallas on Thanksgiving. Next: vs. Washington Football Team

12. Indianapolis Colts (6-6, lost to Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar

The Colts had control against the Super Bowl champs, but let the Buccaneers slip away. Not good when you need all the wins you can get. Next: at Houston Texans

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-5, defeated Minnesota Vikings)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers are above .500 and playing like the team many expected them to be before the season. This group is one to watch in the final weeks. Next: at Seattle Seahawks

10. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4, defeated Pittsburgh Steelers)

Sam Greene/The Enquirer

The Bengals are either for real or the Steelers’ win streak was a mirage. Impressive victory for Cincy, though, as they absolutely lambasted Pittsburgh. Next: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

9. Dallas Cowboys (7-4, lost to Las Vegas Raiders)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are another team that has gone from red-hot to ice-cold. Fortunately, they remain in a division of also-rans, so they have some wiggle room. Next: at New Orleans Saints (Thursday Night Football)

8. Tennessee Titans (8-4, lost to New England Patriots)

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Tennessee proved it can lose to a good team, too. Those losses to the Jets and Jaguars could come back to haunt when it comes to playoff positioning. Next: Bye Week

7. Buffalo Bills (7-4, defeated New Orleans Saints)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills feasted in New Orleans on Thanksgiving. Things get real in Week 13 as an AFC East slugfest is on tap. Next: vs. New England Patriots (Monday Night Football)

6. Baltimore Ravens (7-3, defeated Cleveland Browns)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens overcame four interceptions by Lamar Jackson and won due to a couple of spectacular plays by the quarterback and Justin Tucker’s impeccable leg. Next: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

5. New England Patriots (8-4, defeated Tennessee Titans)

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Can’t say enough about what Bill Belichick has done with a rookie quarterback and so many new pieces. The test comes up this Monday, though. Next: at Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3, defeated Indianapolis Colts)

Max Gersh/IndyStar

The Buccaneers looked troubled against the Colts. The defense made a couple of big plays and Leonard Fournette had a monster game, but it wasn’t a decisive effort. Next: at Atlanta Falcons

3. Green Bay Packers (9-3, defeated Los Angeles Rams)

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK

The Packers need three more wins to give Matt LaFleur his third straight 13-win season. Don’t be surprised if they do it. Next: Bye Week

2. Arizona Cardinals (9-2, Bye week)

USAT

What could go wrong on a bye week? Oklahoma’s coach could leave and there is a report that the Sooners want Kliff Kingsbury. Next: at Chicago Bears

1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4, Bye Week)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs rode a winning streak into their bye. Will they develop rust from being off or come back as strong as they were playing before they had time off? Next: vs. Denver Broncos

