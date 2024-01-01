NFL Power Rankings entering Week 18
The end is near ... for some
For one week, let’s add a No. 33 to the Power Rankings. That dishonor goes to Brad Allen’s officiating crew in the Lions-Cowboys game. Maybe they should apply to the United Football League. Elsewhere, more of the playoff picture was set, with a few teams still hanging on to hope as the regular season winds down. Here’s how all 32 teams stack up heading into Week 18…
32. Carolina Panthers (2-13, lost to Jacksonville Jaguars)
The Panthers were blanked in a battle teams with cat nicknames.
31. Washington Commanders (4-12, lost to San Francisco 49ers)
This season can’t end fast enough for the Commanders, who have lost seven in a row.
30. New York Jets (6-10, lost to Cleveland Browns)
Another double-digit-loss season for the Jets. And this one can’t be entirely blamed on the loss of Aaron Rodgers. Other teams have overcome the loss of their quarterbacks.
29. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11, lost to Denver Broncos)
The Chargers took a stiff-arm to the face from the Broncos, who didn’t need Russell Wilson to down them.
28. New England Patriots (4-12, lost to Buffalo Bills)
The Patriots need a refreshing. They have gone S-T-A-L-E, stale.
27. Atlanta Falcons (7-9, lost to Chicago Bears)
Dull. Boring. Predictable for the Falcons to go into Chicago and lay an egg. Next.
26. New York Giants (5-11, lost to Los Angeles Rams)
The Giants put up a good fight against the Rams. They got a special-teams TD from Gunner Olszewski. They didn’t get a 54-yard field goal from Mason Crosby that would have given them a late lead and likely a victory.
25. Tennessee Titans (5-11, lost to Houston Texans)
See the New England Patriots’ comment, please.
24. Arizona Cardinals (4-12, defeated Philadelphia Eagles)
The Cardinals have now defeated the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. They are 2-12 against the rest of the NFL. Peculiar.
23. Minnesota Vikings (7-9, lost to Green Bay Packers)
The Vikings were on QB IV, Jaren Hall. Or is he QB III? Either way, he was engulfed by the Packers in a loss. It got so bad Kevin O’Connell turned to Nick Mullens again. The Vikings aren’t eliminated but they might as well be.
22. Chicago Bears (7-9, defeated Atlanta Falcons)
Forget Justin Fields keeping his job. Matt Eberflus is doing everything he can to remain as head coach in Chicago.
21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8, lost to New Orleans Saints)
The Bucs’ possible roll to another NFC South crown hit a huge pothole against the Saints.
20. New Orleans Saints (8-8, defeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
The Saints pulled it together — about time — and went into Tampa Bay and came away with a huge win in the NFC South race.
19. Green Bay Packers (8-8, defeated Minnesota Vikings)
Jordan Love had a big game. He has shown enough for Green Bay to stick with him next year. The Packers are looking for a winning season next week. Bottom line: The team Aaron Rodgers left is still looking for answers.
18. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9, lost to Indianapolis Colts)
The Raiders compete for Antonio Pierce. It will be interesting to see if they stay with him… if the team winds up with a 10-loss season.
17. Indianapolis Colts (9-7, defeated Las Vegas Raiders)
The Colts are one of the most fun teams in the league, and you can easily say one of biggest overachievers in 2023.
16. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8, lost to Kansas City Chiefs)
The Bengals won’t make the postseason but they gave the Chiefs a battle. Imagine if this team had Joe Burrow for an entire season. Jake Browning has made himself some coin with the performances in Burrow’s absence. The Vikings could use him.
15. Seattle Seahawks (8-8, lost to Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pete Carroll is going to have to work with John Schneider to figure out how to take the Seahawks from a team that wins 8-9 games… to one that picks up a couple more next season.
14. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7, defeated Carolina Panthers)
The Jaguars managed to get their claws into the Panthers and pitched a shutout against feeble Carolina.
13. Denver Broncos (8-8, defeated LA Chargers)
Could it be Sean Payton knows what he is doing? Granted, the Russell Wilson move seemed diabolical. But the coach didn’t lose the team and it went out and beat the Chargers.
12. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7, defeated Seattle Seahawks)
Still can’t fathom why anyone anywhere would want anyone but Mike Tomlin coaching this team.
11. Houston Texans (9-7, defeated Tennessee Titans)
Have to give a long look at DeMeco Ryans for Coach of the Year. Especially if this team gets into the playoffs.
10. Los Angeles Rams (9-7, defeated New York Giants)
The Rams may never trade a draft pick again after realizing how their scouting staff recognizes college talent.
9. Miami Dolphins (11-5, defeated by Baltimore Ravens)
The win over the Cowboys was a mirage. The Dolphins play strong contenders and get clobbered. Is anyone going to be surprised if they lose to Buffalo in Week 18 and whiff on being AFC East champs?
8. Kansas City Chiefs (10-6, defeated Cincinnati Bengals)
There was a time when most of the six field goals Harrison Butker kicked against the Bengals would have been PATs after TDs. Not anymore. The Chiefs have a rough road getting to Las Vegas with the offense not in high gear.
7. Cleveland Browns (11-5, defeated New York Jets)
A marvelous coaching job by Kevin Stefanski. And Robert Saleh of the Jets watched living proof of what a team can do after it loses quarterbacks.
6. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5, lost to Arizona Cardinals)
The Eagles were 10-1 at one point. They are 1-4 in their last five and basically booted the opportunity to win the NFC East.
5. Dallas Cowboys (11-5, defeated Detroit LIons)
The Brad Allen officiating crew presented the Cowboys with a belated Christmas gift. Of more concern to Mike McCarthy should be his clock mismanagement and how life and death Dallas was trying to contend at home.
4. Detroit Lions (11-5, lost to Dallas Cowboys)
Aside from getting royally skewered by Brad Allen’s officiating crew, let’s find the positives. The Lions went into Dallas, played the Cowboys to a standstill, and actually should have won the game. These are not the Lions of recent years and decades.
3. Buffalo Bills (10-6, defeated New England Patriots)
Buffalo has won four in a row and can win the AFC East by toppling Miami in Week 18. Things have gotten back to normal in Western New York after an abnormal run through more than half of the season.
2. San Francisco 49ers (12-4, defeated Washington Commanders)
The 49ers should send a gift to the Cardinals, who defeated the Cowboys and Eagles in 2023, which helped SF clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
1. Baltimore Ravens (13-3, defeated Miami Dolphins)
A powerhouse.