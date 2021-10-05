NFL Power Rankings entering Week 5

What goes up, must fall down?

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers downed the Patriots at Gillette. Where does that leave TB12 and his team in our Power Rankings? As the calendar moves ahead to Week 5 matchups, let’s see how all 32 teams stack up…

32. Detroit Lions (0-4, lost to Chicago Bears)

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s be brutally honest: it doesn’t get much worse than having the snap from center wind up in the hands of a defensive lineman. The Lions are awful. Dan Campbell can’t be on the hot seat after four games, of course, be has to know there is going to be a lot of pain before any gain. Next: at Minnesota Vikings

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4, lost to Cincinnati Bengals)

Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK



The Jaguars took a 14-0 lead over the Bengals, and then Urban Meyer decided to go for another touchdown, instead of a gimme field goal that would have made it 17-0. Could you feel the breeze of momentum changing? This game was an improvement for the Jags, but there is a lot to go for Trevor Lawrence & Co. Next: vs. Titans

30. Houston Texans (1-3, lost to Buffalo Bills)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The possibility of a look-ahead game for the Buffalo Bills wasn’t enough for the Houston Texans to be competitive. Truth be told, they are only here because they have the victory over the Jaguars in Week 1. Next: vs. New England Patriots

29. Atlanta Falcons (1-3, lost to Washington Football Team)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons couldn’t make it two in a row against the NFC East, following their win over the New York Giants by getting upended late by the Washington Football Team. Too bad being competitive with the weakest division in the league doesn’t mean much. Next: vs. New York Jets (London)

28. Philadelphia Eagles (1-3, lost to Kansas City Chiefs)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Staying with the Chiefs for much of the game might be more an indictment of the K.C. defense than high praise for the Eagles. Nick Sirianni has a feel for the offense, though. The overwhelming feeling in Philly? The defense is porous. Next: at Carolina Panthers

27. Miami Dolphins (1-3, lost to Indianapolis Colts)

BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST

Brian Flores seemed to have this team going in the right direction heading into the season. Now the only gear is reverse. The Miami Dolphins lost to the Indianapolis Colts at home, and that was a team that was banged-up and winless. Not a good sign for Coach Flores. Plenty to fix. Next: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

26. New York Jets (1-3, defeated Tennessee Titans in OT)

Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com

The New York Jets showed life and resilience in beating the Tennessee Titans at MetLife. This was a stunner as the Titans should have handled Gang Green, but seven sacks of Ryan Tannehill turned this game inside out. Next: at Atlanta Falcons (London)

25. New York Giants (1-3, defeated New Orleans Saints)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Go figure this one. The Giants were down 11 points in the fourth quarter and ran off 17 against New Orleans in the Superdome. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley came to life. Will be intriguing to see if this was just against a Jameis Winston-offense, or if Big Blue has stepped it up. Next: at Dallas Cowboys

24. Indianapolis Colts (1-3, defeated Miami Dolphins)

BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST

The Indianapolis Colts won on the field and caught a huge break elsewhere. They stymied the Miami Dolphins on the road and their AFC South counterparts, the Tennessee Titans, were upset by the New York Jets. Instead of being three games behind, they are just one back in the division race. Next: at Baltimore Ravens (Monday)

23. Washington Football Team (2-2, defeated Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Taylor Heinicke pulled a victory out of a loss at Atlanta. That could be more attributed to the feeble Falcons defense than what Washington is about. The WFT defense has not lived up to what everyone expected. It must improve for the team to be considered serious. Next: vs. New Orleans Saints

22. Chicago Bears (2-2, defeated Detroit Lions)

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields was impressive against the Detroit Lions. However, that won’t create an endorsement that he is ready to take down some of the better teams in the league. What it does say is Matt Nagy should stick with the Ohio State rookie when Andy Dalton is healthy. Next: at Las Vegas Raiders

21. New Orleans Saints (2-2, lost to New York Giants)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

There are bad losses and then there are the ones that are unspeakable. You have an 11-point lead over the winless New York Giants in the fourth quarter and let Big Blue run off 17 straight points. The Saints are turning into a Yo-Yo and that isn’t good for Sean Payton. Next: at Washington Football Team

20. Minnesota Vikings (1-3, lost to Cleveland Browns)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s be honest: the Minnesota Vikings may be the best 1-3 team in the NFL. Let’s also be honest: the Minnesota Vikings are still 1-3. Next: vs. Detroit Lions

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3, lost to Green Bay Packers)

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Speaking of teams that are disappointing, the Pittsburgh Steelers have lost three in a row after a victory at Buffalo. That’s not a typical Mike Tomlin run. However, Coach Tomlin knows how to fix things as they go along. The Steelers may be in the back half of the rankings, but don’t be surprised if they somehow rise. Next: vs. Denver Broncos

18. New England Patriots (1-3, lost to Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Moral victories don’t exist. The Patriots are 1-3 and have lost two games by a total of 3 points. However, those are games New England used to win when … oh forget it. Next: at Houston Texans

17. Carolina Panthers (3-1, lost to Dallas Cowboys)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This may seem like a harsh location after the first loss of the season, which came at Dallas. The next game is against the Philadelphia Eagles in Carolina. That will be an interesting test—and very telling of where they belong. The Panthers need to handle a wobbly team or else there will be many questions. They also need to depend on someone other than Sam Darnold for rushing touchdowns. Next: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

16. Tennessee Titans (2-2, lost to New York Jets)

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

There can be no excuse for what happened Sunday at MetLife. Allowing seven sacks and not finding a way to beat the winless New York Jets? You want people to take you as a serious contender and then lose to Gang Green? Sheeesh. Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars

15. Cincinnati Bengals (3-1, defeated Jacksonville Jaguars)

USA TODAY Network

The Bengals defeated the Jaguars after falling behind at home. The comeback was good to see as it shows a spark that hasn’t existed. Falling behind by that much against Jacksonville, however, is a problem. Next: vs. Green Bay Packers

14. San Francisco 49ers (2-2, lost to Seattle Seahawks)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback questions are loud in San Francisco as Jimmy Garoppolo is injured again. Is it officially Trey Lance time? This team was expected to turn around from a troubled 2020. However, troubles are in the forecast once again. Next: at Arizona Cardinals

13. Denver Broncos (3-1, lost to Baltimore Ravens)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos didn’t play a winless team for the first time, and they lost for the first time. They were competitive, which is good. A win would have boosted the contention that they are for real. What’s going to happen going forward? They face another team that is struggling. Next: at Pittsburgh Steelers

12. Las Vegas Raiders (3-1, lost to Los Angeles Chargers)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders came into Los Angeles and lightning struck—twice. First, it literally delayed the game for about 30 minutes. Then the Bolts jolted Jon Gruden & Co. Next: vs. Chicago Bears

11. Los Angeles Rams (3-1, Lost to Arizona Cardinals)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A bit of a dip for the Rams, who were slammed by the Arizona Cardinals. Not buying the let-down theory after the victory over Tampa Bay. And they better get back up fast because … Next: at Seattle Seahawks

10. Dallas Cowboys (3-1, defeated Carolina Panthers)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys knocked the Panthers from the undefeated ranks. They appear to be the best in the NFC East. A strong offense and a defense that has vigor. Next: vs. New York Giants

9. Los Angeles Chargers (3-1, defeated Las Vegas Raiders)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Looks like the AFC West is beginning to shape up the way people expected. The Chargers toppled the Raiders and are 3-1. There is a trio of teams in that division with the same record, but L.A. seems the best of them. Next: vs. Cleveland Browns

8. Seattle Seahawks (2-2, defeated San Francisco 49ers)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle came up with a big NFC West win at San Francisco. The week will be short and tough as another divisional game is on tap Thursday. The NFC West is full of strong teams, and that will be a test for the entire quartet. Next: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Thursday)

7. Kansas City Chiefs (2-2, defeated Philadelphia Eagles)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Not ready to say the Chiefs are back in high gear. The offense always has the ability to win games, but the defense had its issues with the Philadelphia Eagles. If Jalen Hurts tested the defense, what will Josh Allen do? Next: vs. Buffalo Bills

6. Arizona Cardinals (4-0, defeated Los Angeles Rams)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals went into Los Angeles and rattled the Rams. Kliff Kingsbury has this team undefeated after four weeks. Stunning! Next: vs. San Francisco 49ers

5. Baltimore Ravens (3-1, defeated Denver Broncos)

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Baltimore Ravens look like they are the real deal in the AFC North. A strong road victory against a Denver team that came in 3-0 shows the Ravens have what it takes on all three groups: offense, defense and special teams. Next: vs. Indianapolis Colts (Monday)

4. Green Bay Packers (3-1, defeated Pittsburgh Steelers)

Wm. Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Packers had a lot to celebrate as they handled the Pittsburgh Steelers, and won their third straight. Aaron Rodgers and the Pack look like a true force in the NFC. Next: at Cincinnati Bengals

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1, defeated New England Patriots)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady won the homecoming game—or did the Pats lose it?— and the Bucs bounced back from their loss to the Rams. The teams doesn’t have any untouchable dominance about them, however, so let’s not rush to place them atop the football world again…yet. Next: vs. Miami Dolphins

2. Cleveland Browns (3-1, defeated the Minnesota Vikings)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Good teams win many different ways. The victory over the Vikings was just another example of how the Cleveland Browns have grown. A tight game and they came through. This is a team that continues to bloom. Next: at Los Angeles Chargers

1. Buffalo Bills (3-1, defeated Houston Texans)

Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bills did what the No. 1 team is supposed to do: demolished a bad Houston team. They face the Chiefs at Arrowhead next. Do not be surprised if they return to Western New York with a four-game winning streak. They look that strong. Next: at Kansas City

1

1