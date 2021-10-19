NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 7

The NFL Shuffle heads toward Week 7

USA TODAY Network

The shuffle continues in our NFL Power Rankings, with a wild ending in the Monday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills adding to the shift. Teams that started 3-0 are at .500, while others are making statements that they are contenders and threats to menace come playoff time.

32. Detroit Lions (0-6) (lost to Cincinnati Bengals)

USAT

They couldn’t catch the Cincinnati Bengals looking ahead to Baltimore. The Lions are 0-6 and starting to cement their futility in 2021. Could they go winless? In Week 7, Jared Goff vs. Matthew Stafford. Next: at Los Angeles Rams

31. New York Giants (1-5, lost to Los Angeles Rams)

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are a miraculous comeback against the Saints away from being winless. (Some results will never make any sense.) The good news: the focus on Sam Darnold’s return to MetLife might add pressure that could help the sinking Big Blue squad. Next: vs. Carolina Panthers

30. Miami Dolphins (1-5, lost to Jacksonville Jaguars)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins went to London and fell asleep against the Jacksonville Jaguars (who had lost 20 straight). A team that was believed to be a playoff contender is in sad shape. And, remember, Miami’s first-round pick in 2022 belongs to the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Flores’ seat on the plane home may have been getting warmer. Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons

29. New York Jets (1-4, Bye Week)

USAT

A week when both New York teams didn’t lose. Oh, the Jets had this one off to recoup from their defeat against the Falcons in London. Next: at New England Patriots

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5, defeated Miami Dolphins)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Jacksonville Jaguars managed to defeat the Miami Dolphins in London on two long field goals by Matthew Wright. No truth to the buzz Urban Meyer was so moved by the triumph he decided to spend a couple of extra days in Jolly Ol’ England to celebrate. Next: Bye Week

27. Houston Texans (1-5, lost to Indianapolis Colts)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

I’m beginning to wonder if David Culley’s team is heading for a repeat of what Jacksonville did last season—win the opener and lose every game after that. The only thing that could prevent that fate is a win in the rematch on December 19. Next: at Arizona Cardinals

26. Washington Football Team (2-4, lost to Kansas City Chiefs)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The WFT defense continues to be absent. What was expected to be one of the league’s best is showing up as one of the worst. Another soft effort against the Kansas City Chiefs, and of course, the offense wasn’t going to help Next: at Green Bay Packers

25. Philadelphia Eagles: (2-4, lost to Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

A solid effort came up short against the Super Bowl champs. The Bucs gave those Philly backers a break at the end of the game, though, by taking multiple knees and failing to add on to the six-point margin. Next: at Las Vegas Raiders

24. Denver Broncos (3-3, lost to Las Vegas Raiders)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

That comfy seat for Vic Fangio at 3-0 is getting warm now that the Broncos have lost three straight. There was frustration on the sideline during the game against the Raiders—Teddy Bridgewater threw his tablet a couple of times—and you’d have to think that will only continue to escalate as the season moves forward…and the Broncos don’t stop the streak. Next: vs. Cleveland Browns (Thursday Night Football)

23. Atlanta Falcons (2-3, Bye Week)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons had the week off, and they can prepare for a team that is collapsing in Week 7. Next: at Miami Dolphins

22. New England Patriots (2-4, defeated Houston Texans)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Tough loss in a season of brutal beats for New England. They had it won, appeared to have lost it, had it won again, and then lost it in overtime. Next: vs. New York Jets

21. Carolina Panthers (3-3, lost to Minnesota Vikings)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers deserved to lose—then deserved to win for the gritty comeback. It wasn’t to be as the Vikings dealt Sam Darnold & Co. their third straight loss. Darnold has not looked sharp, either, and will be without Christian McCaffrey for at least two more games. Next: at New York Giants

20. Chicago Bears (3-3, lost to Green Bay Packers)

USAT

The Bears were owned by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. At least it gives fans something to look forward to when the NFC North teams meet again in Wisconsin. Next: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19. Minnesota Vikings (3-3, defeated Carolina Panthers)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings can’t do anything easy. Anything. They had the Panthers down, let them up, and needed overtime to reach the .500 mark. If you like excitement, then they are a great team to follow. Just keep a defibrillator ready. Next: Bye Week

18. Seattle Seahawks (2-4, lost to Pittsburgh Steelers)

: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks showed grit overcoming a 14-0 deficit but in the end, they fell to the Steelers. Geno Smith was adequate and Seattle was inspired in the second half. However, adequate and inspired aren’t going to translate to victories until Russell Wilson returns. Next: vs. New Orleans Saints (Monday Night Football)

17. Indianapolis Colts (2-4, defeated Houston Texans)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts came back strong against a weak team, routing Houston. The problem is they are 2-4 and will need a lot of help and a string of wins to overcome this start. Next: at San Francisco 49ers

16. San Francisco 49ers (2-3, Bye Week)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Niners had a week off to try and shake their aches. This team is snakebit. Have to wonder what Kyle Shanahan thinks. Next: vs. Indianapolis Colts

15. New Orleans Saints (3-2, Bye Week)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints had the week off and watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win again. Sean Payton faces an uphill climb trying to defend the NFC South crown. Next: at Seattle Seahawks (Monday Night Football)

14. Cleveland Browns (3-3, lost to Arizona Cardinals)

Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal

Don’t look now, but cracks are beginning to show in Cleveland. The Browns were without Nick Chubb against Arizona. Kareem Hunt and Baker Mayfield were banged up. Oh, they also have to play on Thursday. Next: vs. Denver Broncos (Thursday Night Football)

13. Las Vegas Raiders (4-2, defeated Denver Broncos)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A strong performance after an incredibly turbulent week for Las Vegas. The Raiders pulled it together for a convincing division victory over the slumping Denver Broncos. Next: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3, defeated Seattle Seahawks)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Talk about a thrilling Sunday Night Football game. The Steelers topped the Seattle Seahawks on an incredible play in OT by T.J. Watt that set up a field goal by Chris Boswell. The Steelers head into their bye 3-3. They still have to answer many more questions to be considered for real. Next: Bye Week

11. Los Angeles Chargers: (4-2, lost to Baltimore Ravens)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens were the team playing on the short week, but it was the Chargers that played like it was out-of-gas. Not a good game. A rare stinker from Justin Herbert. Is Baltimore that good or is LA not as good as we thought? Next: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-2, defeated Detroit LIons)

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Have to like the fact the Bengals went into Detroit and took care of business, as a good team should. They handled the Lions and didn’t show any signs of taking their winless opponent lightly. Things get tougher in Week 7, though. Next: at Baltimore Ravens

9. Kansas City Chiefs (3-3, defeated Washington Football Team)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Order has been restored (for now) as the Chiefs are back to .500 and looked like themselves in whipping Washington. Next: at Tennessee Titans

8. Tennessee Titans (4-2, defeated Buffalo Bills)

USA TODAY Network

Derrick Henry was an absolute beast on the ground and the Titans defense refused to let Josh Allen gain a yard late inside their 5 on fourth-and-1. Huge win for the AFC South contenders. Next: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

7. Los Angeles Rams (5-1, defeated New York Giants)

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

After a sputtering start, the Rams put 28 on the board in the second quarter and absolutely blitzed the New York Giants. This team is rock-solid and is looking at another cupcake in Week 7. Next: vs Detroit Lions

6. Buffalo Bills (4-2, Lost to Tennessee Titans)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills and Josh Allen slip to seventh as a quarterback sneak in the final seconds on fourth-and-1 failed against the Titans on Monday night. Ouch! Next: Bye Week

5. Dallas Cowboys (5-1, defeated New England)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys came away with their fifth straight win in a thriller over the New England Patriots. This team shows a lot of the good traits a contender needs to display. They find ways to win and they are powerful on offense and have a threat on defense in Trevon Diggs. Next: Bye Week

4. Arizona Cardinals (6-0, defeated Cleveland Browns)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Talk about for real. The Cardinals were without their head coach and clocked the Browns in Cleveland. There may be something special cooking in the desert. Next: vs. Houston Texans

3. Baltimore Ravens (5-1, defeated Los Angeles Chargers)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A strong performance on a short week. The Ravens were great in taking the Chargers apart. This is a team to fear, regardless of the conference. Next: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Green Bay Packers (5-1, defeated Chicago Bears)

USAT

Ho-hum, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers handled the Chicago Bears. This is a team that is looking at its third straight season of 13 wins … or more. Matt LaFleur was a superb hire. (Or does he just have a great QB?) Next: vs. Washington Football Team

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1, defeated Philadelphia Eagles)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on a solid if not stellar performance in handling the Eagles on the road. They get to settle a score with Chicago in Week 7. (Remember, Tom Brady lost track of what down it was in 2020. I don’t think the internet has forgotten, at least not in the Windy City.) Next: vs. Chicago Bears

1

1