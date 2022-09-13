NFL Power Rankings entering Week 2

NFL Week 1 is in the books

There were upsets and comebacks of all sorts as the NFL kicked off its season. Both teams that played in last season’s Super Bowl lost. What a way to start the 17-game campaign!

32. New York Jets (0-1, lost to Baltimore Ravens)

There isn’t much to say other than Gang Green starts with another drab loss. People will want to use Joe Flacco playing and Zach Wilson being out as an excuse. It isn’t one. This team never seems to improve. Next: at Cleveland Browns

31. Atlanta Falcons (0-1, lost to New Orleans Saints)

Another brutal loss for the Falcons. They had the game against the Saints under control, leading by 16 in the final quarter, only to lose. Some teams just know how to fumble success. Next: at Los Angeles Rams

30. Carolina Panthers (0-1, lost to Cleveland Browns)

It would have been nice but wasn’t meant to be. Baker Mayfield had the Panthers in position to pull off a comeback win. However, a rookie’s rocket leg ruined the day for Carolina. Next: at New York Giants

29. Dallas Cowboys (0-1, lost to Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

The Cowboys lost, and lost again. They were stifled by Tampa Bay, had no answer for Tom Brady’s offense, and then found out Dak Prescott will have surgery on his throwing hand and miss several weeks. No wonder teams fail to repeat as NFC East champs. Next: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

28. Houston Texans (0-0-1, tied Indianapolis Colts)

The Houston Texans turned victory into a tie, which is what losing also feels like. Great job getting a 20-3 jump on the Colts. Bad work by Lovie Smith’s team allowing 17 points in the fourth quarter to an otherwise slumbering Indy offense. Next: at Denver Broncos

27. Chicago Bears (1-0, defeated San Francisco 49ers)

Surprise, surprise. The surface was soggy but the Chicago Bears found a way to score 19 straight points to take down the San Francisco 49ers. The questions about Justin Fields remain. This was a good start. Remember, though, the Bears went 3-0 last year before it all collapsed. Next: at Green Bay Packers

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1, lost to Washington Commanders)

The Jaguars almost got the Doug Pederson era off to a fast start. It wasn’t to be and next week they play a team whose number they have … Next: vs. Indianapolis Colts

25. New York Giants (1-0, defeated Tennessee Titans)

One of the stunners saw Brian Daboll take a huge chance that paid off as the Giants went for 2 and made it after a late score. Impressive stuff from a rookie head coach. Next: vs. Carolina Panthers

24. Detroit Lions (0-1, lost to Philadelphia Eagles)

The Lions went from losing to the Philadelphia Eagles by 38 points to allowing 38 points and falling by 3. That’s progress. However, a victory would have been a more resounding statement. Next: vs. Washington Commanders

23. Washington Commanders (1-0, defeated Jacksonville Jaguars)

Carson Wentz threw 4 TD passes as Washington managed to avoid a bad loss to Jacksonville. Don’t think this win tells us much of anything other than neither team is much more than mediocre. Next: at Detroit Lions

22. Seattle Seahawks (1-0, defeated Denver Broncos)

The Seahawks came up big for Pete Carroll in the game that brought Russell Wilson back to Seattle as the enemy. Geno Smith was surprisingly good replacing the legendary Wilson. And with the help of some weird clock management all game by Denver, the Seahawks are 1-0 and took down their ex-QB. Next: at San Francisco 49ers

21. Arizona Cardinals (0-1, lost to Kansas City Chiefs)

Same team, sort of, different result. The Cardinals were thrashed at home by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. That is not a good omen for Kliff Kingsbury, Kyler Murray & Co. Next: at Las Vegas Raiders

20. Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1, tied Houston Texans)

The Colts simply can’t start quickly. They didn’t lose the opener but falling behind by 17 to Houston is not good. Not in any way. So, they got a tie and this can’t feel good. Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars

19. Cleveland Browns (1-0, defeated Carolina Panthers)

The Browns took the starch out of Baker Mayfield with a monster field goal. Up next are the New York Jets. Jacoby Brissett’s run as starting QB in Cleveland should have a 2-0 start. Next: vs. New York Jets

18. Denver Broncos (0-1, lost to Seattle Seahawks)

The Broncos struggled in the Russell Wilson revenge game. The play clock was approaching zero on almost every play. A rookie head coach and new quarterback are no excuse. This was simply a team that was off-kilter, especially at the goal line, where it lost two fumbles. Next: vs. Houston Texans

17. Minnesota Vikings (1-0, defeated Green Bay Packers)

The first-place Minnesota Vikings had their way with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. A one-week fluke or times changing in the NFC North? Let’s hold off on any decision. Next: at Philadelphia Eagles

16. New England Patriots (0-1, lost to Miami Dolphins)

Mac Jones suffers an injured back in the loss to the Miami Dolphins. The hope is he will be able to play— but we all know that back injuries can be tricky. This would be a huge problem if the team suddenly looks to journeyman Brian Hoyer as its starter. Next: at Pittsburgh Steelers

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0, defeated Cincinnati Bengals)

One of the most exciting games of any opening week saw the Steelers edge the Bengals in dramatic fashion. The injuries to T.J. Watt and Najee Harris are a huge concern. Mike Tomlin needs all of his amazing coaching talents to keep this ship on the right course. However, losing a pair of stars will tilt everything. Next: vs. New England Patriots

14. San Francisco 49ers (0-1, lost to Chicago Bears)

The Niners’ start to the Trey Lance era sputtered after a 10-0 lead in Chicago. Of course, this will lead to the inevitable speculation of how much leash Lance has before Kyle Shanahan looks to Jimmy Garoppolo. Losing Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury hurts. Next: vs. Seattle Seahawks

13. Miami Dolphins (1-0, defeated New England Patriots)

Mike McDaniel got the Dolphins to their second straight season-opening victory over the New England Patriots. The last one was courtesy of Brian Flores. With the Bills looking invincible, the Jets awful, and the Patriots vulnerable, Miami needs to win early and often. Next: at Baltimore Ravens

12. Tennessee Titans (0-1, lost to New York Giants)

No way to excuse the Titans losing their home opener to the Giants. Maybe all the wondering about losing their thunder with some of the offseason moves could be correct. Next: at Buffalo Bills

11. Las Vegas Raiders (0-1, lost to Los Angeles Chargers)

Josh McDaniels is 0-1 and it was a divisional loss. The Raiders looked good in spurts but had no answers at times for Justin Herbert. That’s not great news for a team in a division loaded with elite QBs. Next: vs. Arizona Cardinals

10. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0, defeated Detroit Lions)

The Eagles running game was in full flight. (Can a running game be in flight or is that the passing game?) Either way, the Birds had an exciting victory against the Lions and that signals there will be many interesting contests in 2022. Next: vs. Minnesota Vikings

9. Green Bay Packers (0-1, lost to Minnesota Vikings)

The one thing Aaron Rodgers and the Packers didn’t need was an inefficient and ugly opener. For the second year in a row, it happened. This bears watching more than magnifying the result. Next: vs. Chicago Bears

8. New Orleans Saints (1-0, defeated Atlanta Falcons)

Dennis Allen debuts with a thrilling victory for the Saints. The biggest note was Michael Thomas catching a pair of TD passes. If he is healthy, this team turns up the heat big time. Next: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Los Angeles Rams (0-1, lost to Buffalo Bills)

Crushed. Destroyed. Ravaged by the Bills. At least the second week of the season should provide an easier task. Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons

6. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0, defeated Las Vegas Raiders)

Finally, the Chargers delivered. They were tested by Davante Adams but they took advantage of errant passes by Derek Carr. This is a short week with the game Thursday at Kansas City. Keenan Allen injured his hamstring and that would be a huge loss. Next: at Kansas City Chiefs

5. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1, lost to Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Burrow Bakery served numerous turnovers to the Steelers before Cincinnati finally fell to Pittsburgh in overtime. They don’t want to be 0-2 after a Super Bowl season and that could happen because … Next: At Dallas Cowboys

4. Baltimore Ravens (1-0, defeated New York Jets)

The Ravens got a free pass in Week 1 as they faced the lowly Jets. We should learn a bit more in Week 2 against the Dolphins. Next: vs. Miami Dolphins

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0, defeated Dallas Cowboys)

Impressive all-around effort in dousing Dallas. Next: at New Orleans Saints

2. Buffalo Bills (1-0, defeated Los Angeles Rams)

Superb start to the season for the early Super Bowl favorites. They get another interesting foe at home in Week 2. Next: vs. Tennessee Titans

1. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0, defeated Arizona Cardinals)

The Chiefs did everything right— other than losing kicker Harrison Butker— in slamming the Cardinals. Next: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

