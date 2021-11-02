NFL Power Rankings entering Week 9

The power is with ...

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers slide out of their No. 1 spot in the Power Rankings after falling to the New Orleans Saints? Is the new top team from the AFC or NFC? Let’s take a look at the latest power rankings as the season heads into Week 9

32. Detroit Lions (0-8, lost to the Philadelphia Eagles)

This team is a nightmare. Getting crushed at home by Philadelphia is inexplicable. Road games are up next against Pittsburgh and Cleveland. That means 0-10. Is 0-17 likely? Next: Bye Week

31. Miami Dolphins (1-7, lost to the Buffalo Bills)

This collapse is astonishing. The Dolphins had come into the season looking like a contender. The team won its opener… but then things quickly went downhill and looks as though the bottom has fallen out on Brian Flores. Next: vs. Houston Texans

30. Houston Texans (1-7, lost to the Los Angeles Rams)

The Texans scored 22 straight points. Unfortunately, those points came after falling behind the Rams 38-0. (Great scheduling.) Too bad it doesn’t look like Deshaun Watson will be taking his talents to South Beach. Next: at Miami Dolphins

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6, lost to the Seattle Seahawks)

The Jaguars are back to losing and embarrassing themselves. The latest flub was an onside kick that backfired and turned into a Seattle touchdown. Urban Meyer has to hope the Lions find a way to win one or two so he can pluck the No. 1 pick in 2022. Next: vs. Buffalo Bills

28. Atlanta Falcons (3-4, lost to the Carolina Panthers)

The Falcons allowed 203 rushing yards to a Panthers team that did not have Christian McCaffrey. That’s simply horrifying. Next: at New Orleans Saints

27. Washington Football Team (2-6, lost to the Denver Broncos)

The hangover from winning the NFC East continues for Washington, which fell to 2-6. This is one of the more disappointing teams in the league. And no one should try to lay the blame on the front office scandal. Things just have not gone well for Ron Rivera. Next: Bye Week

26. New York Giants (2-6, lost to the Kansas City Chiefs)

What could have been an enormous win turned into a loss at Kansas City after an offside penalty negated a late interception. Kansas City subsequently drove for the winning score, aided by Big Blue penalties. The defense is solid. The offense isn’t. Next: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

25. Chicago Bears (3-5, lost to the San Francisco 49ers)

The only thing keeping the Bears from last place is being in a division with the Lions. They have lost three in a row. Can’t blame Matt Nagy for this one as he didn’t coach due to COVID-19. That still doesn’t explain allowing Jimmy Garoppolo to score a pair of rushing TDs. Next: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday Night Football)

24. New York Jets (2-5, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals)

The Jets have beaten two teams in 2021 with a combined record of 11-5. They got an amazing game out of Mike White and overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Could there actually be hope for Gang Green? Next: at Indianapolis Colts (Thursday Night Football)

23. Minnesota Vikings (3-4, lost to the Dallas Cowboys)

Time to give up on Mike Zimmer. The Vikings found a way to lose to a Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys team. They make every game close and usually find a way to lose. Zimmer has a solid record but it feels as if this staff is beyond its freshness date. Next: at Baltimore Ravens

22. Philadelphia Eagles (3-5, defeated the Detroit Lions)

The Philadelphia Eagles feasted on the Detroit Lions. They put up 44 points and roared. This is probably more a tribute to how awful the Lions are rather than a look at how powerful the Philly attack is. Next: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

21. Denver Broncos (4-4, defeated the Washington Football Team)

It wasn’t a classic but after losing four in a row, Vic Fangio will take a win any way he can get it. Melvin Gordon managed to find the end zone. After this rocky streak, Denver remains two games behind the Las Vegas Raiders. Next: at Dallas Cowboys

20. Carolina Panthers (4-4, defeated the Atlanta Falcons)

Getting back on the winning track came with a potent rushing attack. As mentioned in the Falcons’ blurb, Carolina went off for 203 rushing yards. On the defensive side of the ball, the acquisition of Stephon Gilmore paid off in his debut as he had a pick. Losing Sam Darnold to a concussion is something worth eyeballing this week. Next: vs. New England Patriots

19. Indianapolis Colts (3-5, lost to the Tennessee Titans)

The Colts needed this game against the Tennessee Titans. Badly. They got out to a quick lead and saw it evaporate, with Carson Wentz tossing a pair of awful picks sandwiched around a game-saving drive that forced overtime. In the end, the game went the way the season has gone: South. Next: vs. New York Jets (Thursday Night Football)

18. Kansas City Chiefs (4-4, defeated New York Giants)

The Chiefs are back at .500, but enormous questions remain about the team that has been to the Super Bowl the past two seasons. Patrick Mahomes looks ordinary and other teams seem to have Andy Reid’s offense solved. Next: vs. Green Bay Packers

17. Seattle Seahawks (3-5, defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars)

Geno Smith gets his win as a starter against a weak Jacksonville team. A win was badly needed for Seattle and it got it via a romp, too. They are four games back in the NFC West and have a long road toward getting in any sort of playoff race. Next: Bye Week

16. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3, lost to the New England Patriots)

The Bolts are fizzling. That makes two losses in a row and they had no excuse against the New England Patriots. Justin Herbert had an off-game, throwing a pair of picks, one a pick six. Next: at Philadelphia Eagles

15. Cleveland Browns (4-4, lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers)

This team is quietly coming up empty in the AFC North. No one expected the Browns to be in last place in the division after Week 8. But that’s where they stand after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in a defensive struggle. Yes, injuries have taken a toll. But this is not what was expected from a major contender. Next: at Cincinnati Bengals

14. San Francisco 49ers (3-4, defeated the Chicago Bears)

A good effort on the road got the Niners back in the win column. They wound up hanging 30 on the Bears and Jimmy Garoppolo delivered in a big way. Doesn’t mean everything is better, but it is a step forward. Next: vs. Arizona Cardinals

13. New England Patriots (4-4, defeated the Los Angeles Chargers)

A good win on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mac Jones out-dueled Justin Herbert and Adrian Phillips had a pair of picks against his former team. Next: at Carolina Panthers

12. Cincinnati Bengals (5-3, lost to the New York Jets)

The dreaded 11-point lead in the fourth quarter against a team that calls MetLife Stadium home. The Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints have seen double-digit leads against the Jets and Giants, respectively, turn into defeats. The survivor pool nightmare. Next: vs. Cleveland Browns

11. New Orleans Saints (5-2, defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

The Saints lost Jameis Winston but still managed to beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are quietly a half-game behind the Super Bowl champs in the NFC South and can tie them with a victory in Week 9. (The Bucs are on a bye.) Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3, defeated the Cleveland Browns)

A strong division win on the road at Cleveland. Mike Tomlin is a brilliant coach. People foolishly counted out the Steelers when they were 1-3. Now?They have won three in a row and have another winnable game on tap in Week 9. Next: vs. Chicago Bears (Monday Night Football)

9. Arizona Cardinals (7-1, lost to the Green Bay Packers)

Brutal way to suffer the first loss of 2021. The Cardinals were looking at overtime, at worse, and then they were looking at Rasul Douglas picking off Kyler Murray. Ouch. Next: at San Francisco 49ers

8. Baltimore Ravens (5-2, Bye Week)

The Ravens had a week off to get healthy and ready for the second half of the season. They catch a troubled Vikings team in Week 9, which should provide an opportunity for a good start. Next: vs. Minnesota Vikings

7. Las Vegas Raiders (5-2, Bye Week)

The Raiders get to travel to the East Coast off the bye to face the New York Giants. They have not been strong in the latter half of recent seasons. Wonder if they will keep it together without the “Jon Gruden factor” as coach? Next: at New York Giants

6. Tennessee Titans (6-2, defeated the Indianapolis Colts)

The Titans came up big after falling behind by double digits. They got a lot of help from Carson Wentz but a win is a win, especially against a divisional foe. Tennessee has a three-game lead in the AFC South and is in a great position—but how will losing Derrick Henry affect the offense, though? A big test awaits in Week 9. Next: at Los Angeles Rams

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2, lost to the New Orleans Saints)

The Bucs hit a pothole in the Big Easy, and Tom Brady didn’t deliver the game-winning drive. Instead, the GOAT threw a pick six. That will stew with the Super Bowl champs during their bye week. Next: Bye Week

4. Buffalo Bills (5-2, defeated the Miami Dolphins)

It wasn’t pretty—but every win does not have to be. The Buffalo Bills completed the sweep of the Miami Dolphins and get ready to face another struggling Sunshine State squad. Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars

3. Dallas Cowboys (6-1, defeated the Minnesota Vikings)

Cooper Rush becomes another piece of Dallas Cowboys lore. Charming story as the QB led the game-winning drive and connected with Amari Cooper on Sunday Night Football. Dallas gets a win and Dak Prescott got a week off. Next: vs. Denver Broncos

2. Los Angeles Rams (7-1, defeated the Houston Texans)

The Rams pulled Matthew Stafford with a 38-0 lead and watched as Houston scored 22 in a row. Pity those who gave 16.5 or 17 points. Ouch. Next: vs. Tennessee Titans

1. Green Bay Packers (7-1, defeated the Arizona Cardinals)

Remarkable how Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur were able to defeat an undefeated Arizona Cardinals team with their top three wideouts missing the game. Six more wins and LaFleur will have 13 in each of his first three seasons. Next: at Kansas City Chiefs

