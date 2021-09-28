NFL Power Rankings entering Week 4

Five remain perfect

The third week of the season is over, and five teams stand at 3-0. In the NFC, it is the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, and -- surprise! -- the Carolina Panthers. Over in the AFC, the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are still perfect. As the 2021 NFL calendar moves ahead to Week 4, let's take a look at the latest power rankings.

32. New York Jets (0-3, lost to Denver Broncos)

Horrendous. Atrocious. Embarrassing. Next: vs. Tennessee Titans

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3, lost to Arizona Cardinals)

Urban Meyer found a way to lose to Kliff Kingsbury. Who would think that would happen, at any level? The Jaguars decided to get tricky and it backfired...and they are still winless. Make it 18 in a row. Next: at Cincinnati Bengals

30. New York Giants (0-3, lost to Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons give up gobs and gobs of yardage— and points. But the Giants managed to show them as having defensive prowess. Team owner John Mara was booed before they lost to Atlanta. He might want to go into hiding ... for a long time. Next: at New Orleans Saints

29. Detroit Lions (0-3. lost to Baltimore Ravens)

The Lions suffered one of the most brutal defeats in years, falling to Baltimore after a 66-yard field goal by Justin Tucker. Yes, the Ravens were shorthanded but Detroit managed to make it a game. Dan Campbell will get his win ... but it will take a while to digest this loss. Next: at Chicago Bears

28. Atlanta Falcons (1-2, defeated New York Giants)

Where was this defense in the first two weeks? Oh, it wasn't facing the New York Giants. Don't get too excited; the Falcons are still not nasty birds. They will suffer far more than they will rejoice. Next: vs. Washington Football Team

27. Philadelphia Eagles (1-2, lost to Dallas Cowboys)

The Eagles should be grateful that the Monday Night loss was at Dallas, otherwise the "boobirds" would have roared. Next: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

26. Houston Texans (1-2, lost to Carolina Panthers)

Still hard to believe how quiet things are on the Deshaun Watson front. He isn't playing, and no one is saying anything. The Texans were reduced to Davis Mills, and now are below .500—which will continue dropping as the weeks continue. Next: at Buffalo Bills

25. Indianapolis Colts (0-3, lost to Tennessee Titans)

The Colts are 0-3 in the Carson Wentz era after losing at Tennessee. This isn't going well, which leaves questions for owner Jim Irsay to answer about his new quarterback. The Titans stand to run away with the AFC South, and there isn't a thing the Indy defense can do to stop this. Next: at Miami Dolphins

24. Cincinnati Bengals (2-1, defeated Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Bengals are over .500 after three games—and no one is questioning why they took Ja'Marr Chase anymore. The LSU connection of Joe Burrow and Chase had a pair of TD passes in the surprising victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Could the Bengals no longer be the doormat of the AFC North? Next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

23. Miami Dolphins (1-2, lost to Las Vegas Raiders)

The Dolphins has a mixed bag. They jumped to a 14-0 lead, allowed a slew of points to the Las Vegas Raiders, rallied, fell behind in OT, tied the game, only to lose. That's painful and could mirror the season. Next: vs. Indianapolis Colts

22. Chicago Bears (1-2, lost to Cleveland Browns)

The Bears are failing. Badly. Justin Fields had no chance against Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns. This could be the end of the Matt Nagy years in Windy City. Next: vs. Detroit Lions

21. Washington Football Team (1-2, lost to Buffalo Bills)

Washington got a long play from Taylor Heinicke and Antonio Gibson. But the Washington defense was splattered by Buffalo. Josh Allen shredded the WFT. This is another instance of how feeble the NFC East is, and will be in 2021. Next: at Atlanta Falcons

20. New England Patriots (1-2, lost to New Orleans Saints)

When Mac Jones needed to move the Patriots' offense, he failed. Miserably. And speaking of quarterback situations, up next is a meeting with a familiar face—Tom Brady returns to Foxboro. Wowsers! Next: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19. Minnesota Vikings (1-2, defeated Seattle Seahawks)

This easily could have saved the season. The Vikings could not afford to fall to 0-3, and they came up big against Seattle despite being sans Dalvin Cook. Kirk Cousins played well, and Minnesota could easily be 2-1. (Remember, Greg Joseph missed the field goal against Arizona.) Next vs. Cleveland Browns

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2, lost to Cincinnati Bengals)

Yes, T.J. Watt was out. That isn't enough to explain losing to the Bengals at Pittsburgh. The Steelers have lost to the Raiders and Cincinnati at home in back-to-back weeks. Ben Roethlisberger is banged up. Or is he simply old? Next: At Green Bay Packers

17. Carolina Panthers (3-0, defeated Houston Texans)

The Carolina Panthers are 3-0. Everything gets real now for Matt Rhule and Sam Darnold, however, as Christian McCaffrey is shelved again, this time with a hamstring. Time to fasten your seatbelts and see if this start is the truth or will melt with the great RB on the sidelines. Next: at Dallas Cowboys

16. Denver Broncos (3-0, defeated New York Jets)

The Broncos are 3-0. But they have played the softest schedule imaginable. That said, they have handled every opponent easily. Vic Fangio made the call to go with Teddy Bridgewater and it was the right one. What happens when the schedule gets tougher will be intriguing. Next: vs. Baltimore Ravens

15. Dallas Cowboys (2-1, defeated Philadelphia Eagles)

The Cowboys had their way with the Philadelphia Eagles. The game was a mismatch, and the way things are going in the NFC East, Dallas looks like the odds-on favorite to win the division—which is weak, weak, weak. Next: vs. Carolina Panthers

14. Seattle Seahawks (1-2, lost to MInnesota Vikings)

The Seahawks are below .500 after three games. That was not expected. Neither is being in last place in the NFC West. Pete Carroll needs to figure things out quickly. Is this a hangover from the "Russell Wilson" issues this past offseason, or just playing a tough schedule? Next: at San Francisco 49ers

13. New Orleans Saints (2-1, defeated New England Patriots)

Jameis Winston is on again and off again. In Week 3, he was on and threw a couple of touchdown passes. One was an ill-advised throw, but wound up as six points. Sean Payton better hold on tight because this is gonna be some thrill ride in 2021. Next: vs. New York Giants

12. Los Angeles Chargers (2-1, defeated Kansas City Chiefs)

The Chargers made mistake after mistake despite plaguing Patrick Mahomes into a slew of turnovers. Somehow they found a way to win at Kansas City. This was a buzz team coming into the year, and the Bolts are exciting. Brandon Staley needs to fix the self-destructing motion penalties. Next: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

11. Baltimore Ravens (2-1, defeated Detroit LIons)

Justin Tucker saved a depleted Baltimore defense. The Ravens still only allowed 17 points, but it took a 66-yard field goal for them to win their second game. The Ravens have played tight games in 2021, all three. Will this pattern continue? Next: at Denver Broncos

10. Kansas City Chiefs (1-2, lost to Los Angeles Chargers)

The incredible passes Patrick Mahomes has thrown that turned into completions and touchdowns suddenly have become interceptions. The turnovers are growing ... four drives in a row over two games at one point. It takes a lot to keep winning in the NFL. Kansas City needs to make a pit stop to tighten up the proverbial car. Next: at Philadelphia Eagles

9. Green Bay Packers (2-1, defeated San Francisco 49ers)

That was one spectacular comeback. Give Aaron Rodgers 37 seconds and he will rip your heart out, right 49ers? Next: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Las Vegas Raiders (3-0, defeated Miami Dolphins)

The Raiders went the distance -- and then some -- before dowing the Miami Dolphins. That makes Jon Gruden & Co. tied for first in the AFC West with Denver. Surprised? Everyone is. Next: at Los Angeles Chargers

7. Arizona Cardinals (3-0, defeated Jacksonville Jaguars)

The Cardinals made it a thrill for a while, trailing Jacksonville. Kliff Kingsbury can tell people years from now he defeated Urban Meyer. This team just finds a way to make people nervous. Not sold on them as the real deal ... yet. Next: at Los Angeles Rams

6. San Francisco 49ers (2-1, lost to Green Bay Packers)

The 49ers scrapped and rallied and left Aaron Rodgers too much time. That one hurts. Next: vs. Seattle Seahawks

5. Tennessee Titans (2-1, defeated Indianapolis Colts)

The regular season feels like nothing more than a march to the AFC South title after three games for the Tennessee Titans. The Colts, their biggest threat, are 0-3. The other teams are the Jaguars and Texans. Mike Vrabel will have to coach the team into being ready and not sleepwalking, though. Things can always turn sideways—quickly. Next: at New York Jets

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1, lost to Los Angeles Rams)

You can't win them all. The Buccaneers' incredible run came to a screeching halt against the Los Angeles Rams. The defense needs to tighten up—big time. And up next is a visit to a place Tom Brady knows well, so expect the losing trend not to continue. Next: at New England

3. Cleveland Browns (2-1, defeated Chicago Bears)

The Cleveland Browns made Justin Fields look like exactly what he is: a rookie. They are a defensive force. No question. Baker Mayfield has grown into his role as a quarterback. The running game is brilliant. This is a team to keep an eye on—especially in the AFC North. Next: at Minnesota Vikings

2. Los Angeles Rams (3-0, defeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

The Matthew Stafford trade continues to look brilliant. The quarterback is 3-0 and his former team is 0-3. The Rams basically had their way with the Buccaneers, and made a statement in the process. They will want home-field, so if there is a second meeting -- in the postseason -- it will be at SoFi. Next: vs. Arizona Cardinals

1. Buffalo Bills (2-1, defeated Washington Football Team)

The hiccup in the first week of the season is just a memory. The Buffalo Bills look threatening, menacing, and most important, complete. They destroyed Washington. Josh Allen was brilliant. And for a reward? Up Next: vs. Houston Texans

