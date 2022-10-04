NFL Power Rankings entering Week 5

Cha-cha-cha-changes

Another week, another series of exciting and surprising NFL results. The Power Rankings carousel shuffle is never ending, with more movement as we now head toward Week 5…

32. Houston Texans (0-3-1, lost to Los Angeles Chargers)

There will be those who would like to believe the Texans showed a lot by rallying against the Chargers. Don’t be fooled; they are winless after four games and that Los Angeles team was depleted. Houston has a problem— actually many problems. Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars

31. Washington Commanders (1-3, lost to Dallas Cowboys)

This team is stuck in neutral… and reverse. There is little offense to speak of being led by Carson Wentz and the best thing that could happen is Washington put itself in a position to draft a QB in 2023. Next: vs. Tennessee Titans

30. Carolina Panthers (1-3, lost to Arizona Cardinals)

It feels like only a matter of time before the Panthers make a coaching change. Matt Rhule is failing and Carolina is a long way from its bye week, which comes in Week 13. This team is futile and going nowhere under the current regime. Next: vs. San Francisco 49ers

29. Chicago Bears (2-2, lost to New York Giants)

There has to be an answer to the riddle of how the Bears never have an offense. It is almost inconceivable how bad the Bears’ attack is year after year. They lost here to a team that had no quarterbacks, try that on for size. Next: vs. Minnesota Vikings

28. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3, defeated Denver Broncos)

Josh McDaniels got his first win as a head coach since 2010 and it came against the team that fired him in his first run as a head coach. Synergy. Next: at Kansas City Chiefs

27. Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1, lost to Tennessee Titans)

The problems in Indianapolis are deep. Without the surprise win against KC, this team’s record would be as bad as Houston, which is the team it tied in the season opener. Is it Frank Reich? Matt Ryan? A combination of both? This team is tracking toward dismal. Next: at Denver Broncos

26. Detroit Lions (1-3, lost to Seattle Seahawks)

Give this to the Lions: They never quit. Also, though, they can’t stop any opponent. Other teams are good for 35-plus, so Seattle nailing 48 should not be a shock. Dan Campbell’s team plays exciting games. Too bad they are losing most of them. Next: at New England Patriots

25. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3, lost to New York Jets)

Kenny Pickett scored 2 TDs and threw 3 picks (one was on a Hail Mary) during his debut. His appearance could obscure the truth here: Pittsburgh is in trouble. Mike Tomlin is a genius and it is going to take all his brilliance to make this team work. Next: at Buffalo Bills

24. New Orleans Saints (1-3, lost to Minnesota Vikings)

Wil Lutz connected from 60— but double-doinked from 61, and that wound up making the trip home from London miserable. Dennis Allen is having trouble in his second run as a head coach. He also almost pulled out this game, and he didn’t have Jameis Winston or Alvin Kamara. Next: vs. Seattle Seahawks

23. Seattle Seahawks (2-2, defeated Detroit Lions)

The Seahawks are going to be a lot of fun for fantasy football team owners. They lit up a Detroit defense that was injury-riddled. Still, one has to be impressed when any team has 48 points at the end of a game. Next: at New Orleans Saints

22. New York Jets (2-2, defeated Pittsburgh Steelers)

Zach Wilson returned and was fortunate to play against Mitch Trubisky, another second-overall pick. Wilson’s future is considerably brighter. He caught a TD pass and led a fourth-quarter rally on the road. That makes two comeback victories on the road for Gang Green against AFC North teams. Next: vs. Miami Dolphins

21. Atlanta Falcons (2-2, defeated Cleveland Browns)

Marcus Mariota threw for less than 140 yards against Cleveland and Atlanta managed to win. How? When you rush for 202 yards and a pair of TDs it makes the blemish on your passing attack less noticeable. Next: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos (2-2, lost to Las Vegas Raiders)

There was some more spark in the Denver offense, which is the good news. The bad is Melvin Gordon fumbling and it becoming a TD. Mike Boone dropped a fourth-down pass on the last gasp. Denver is mediocre and that isn’t much different than the past three seasons. Next: vs. Indianapolis Colts

19. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2, lost to Philadelphia Eagles)

The Jags got out fast against Philly but found out quickly how good the Eagles are in 2022. Trevor Lawrence has to learn to hang on to the football. He lost four fumbles in this loss at the Linc. Next: vs. Houston Texans

18. Cleveland Browns (2-2, lost to Atlanta Falcons)

You can think/say whatever you want about Cleveland’s record without Deshaun Watson. The truth is, they are at .500 and have lost to the Jets and Falcons. That is ominous for the future. Next: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

17. New York Giants (3-1, defeated Chicago Bears)

Don’t be fooled: This is the worst 3-1 team in the league. Yet, Brian Daboll found a way to sneak past Chicago in a game that saw both his quarterbacks hurt. Could Big Blue be desperate enough to turn to Davis Webb? Next: at Green Bay Packers (London)

16. Arizona Cardinals (2-2, defeated Carolina Panthers)

A victory on the road at Carolina. That’s not exactly going to have anyone revving up their beliefs in the Cardinals, but they did what they had to do. Next: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

15. New England Patriots (1-3, lost to Green Bay Packers)

If you had Bailey Zappe as the first rookie to throw a TD pass in 2022, you win. Bill Belichick did his best under difficult circumstances but in the end, the Packers edged the Pats, who are now 1-3 and struggling. Next: vs. Detroit Lions

14. Minnesota Vikings (3-1, defeated New Orleans Saints)

Kevin O’Connell somehow has Minnesota 3-1. Every week is a thrill ride for Vikings fans. They outlasted the Saints in London. Don’t fall for this record, though, as the Purple have plenty to prove. Next: vs. Chicago Bears

13. Los Angeles Rams (2-2, lost to San Francisco 49ers)

The Rams were once again unimpressive. They have two wins but had to hang on in both of those. LA went through lulls last year and won the Super Bowl. Could this be more of the same? Next: vs. Dallas Cowboys

12. Tennessee Titans (2-2, defeated Indianapolis Colts)

An excellent road win over Indy. No matter how bad the Colts are, the Titans have now won two in a row. They do have to figure out the second-half blues. Very concerning how they get out fast… and then tall. Next: vs. Washington Commanders

11. Baltimore Ravens (2-2, lost to Buffalo Bills)

How can anyone explain the collapses the Ravens have had at home in 2022 against the Dolphins and Bills? You want to compete for a deep playoff run, you can not blow big leads against contenders in your conference. Next: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

10. San Francisco 49ers (2-2, defeated Los Angeles Rams)

The 49ers shut down the Rams on defense. They did everything they had to on offense — some big plays — and wound up with a seventh straight regular-season win over the Rams. Next: vs. Carolina Panthers

9. Dallas Cowboys (3-1, defeated Washington Commanders)

Cooper Rush just wins. He won’t start for Dallas once Dak Prescott returns but what a job he has done for this team. The guy just starts games and wins them, no matter the foe. Next: at Los Angeles Rams

8. Cincinnati Bengals (2-2, defeated Miami Dolphins)

Lost in all the furor over Tua Tagovailoa was the fact the Bengals have won two in a row. They must figure out how to open holes for Joe Mixon. Three yards and a bunch of turf isn’t a running game. Next: at Baltimore Ravens

7. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2, defeated Houston Texans)

This team is battered and bruised and still found a way to go on the road and win. No Keenan Allen. No Joey Bosa. And it is .500. The Bolts will have to gut it out every week until some players get well. Next: vs. Cleveland Browns

6. Miami Dolphins (3-1, lost to Cincinnati Bengals)

Teddy Bridgewater did a nice job replacing Tua Tagovailoa. Do not be surprised if Miami is able to stay in the thick of the AFC East race, no matter who takes snaps. Next: at New York Jets

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2, lost to Kansas City Chiefs)

The Buccaneers had an off night and were smoked by the Chiefs. This puts them at 2-2 and tied with Atlanta in first place in the NFC South. They play the Falcons next and catch a break as Corradelle Patterson is on IR. The Bucs may need to catch breaks to compete deep in the playoffs. The NFC South is not that deep and it should be simpler. Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons

4. Green Bay Packers (3-1, defeated New England Patriots)

Aaron Rodgers threw TD pass No. 500 but it was a nail-biter as the Packers edged the Patriots in overtime. The chemistry between quarterback and receivers has to keep building. Next: vs. New York Giants (London)

3. Buffalo Bills (3-1, defeated Baltimore Ravens)

Defeating the Ravens in Baltimore after falling behind by 17 is a darn good win. Just when you were ready to think the Bills had questions, they provided plenty of answers. Next: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Kansas City Chiefs (3-1, defeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Patrick Mahomes is a rock star. Andy Reid is a genius. The Chiefs are going to be a tough out. Period. Next: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

1. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0, defeated Jacksonville Jaguars)

The Eagles showed toughness and grit. The Jags hit them with two flash knockdowns and the 14-0 deficit did not faze Philly. Next: at Arizona Cardinals

