NFL power rankings: Eagles weirdly disrespected despite another win

The Eagles won ugly in Week 5, but guess what: they still won. That's what separates contenders from pretenders.

The ability to win games you could've easily lost should not be underrated in the NFL, a league that still feels largely unpredictable five weeks in.

But will the Birds get credit for gutting through numerous injuries and winning in enemy territory? Hmm.

Let's scour seven different national outlets to find out what they're saying about the still-undefeated Birds:

Last week: 1

This week: 2 (-1)

"The Eagles keep answering the bell in different ways. Win a shootout? Check. Blow a team off the field? Check. Rally from multiple scores down? Check. Win a close one in a hostile environment? Got that, too. Sunday's 20-17 triumph at Arizona came with a dollop of good fortune: Kyler Murray's premature slide short of the first-down marker set up an ugly miss by a temporary kicker to close the game. But you tend to get these kinds of breaks when things are going good. 'Every win isn't easy,' Jalen Hurts said. 'Personally, I have mixed emotions about the game itself, but we found a way.' The Eagles are 5-0 for just the third time in franchise history."

Last week: 1

This week: 1

"A big reason for their 5-0 start? The ability to sprint out to big leads before putting teams away. Philadelphia's 92 second-quarter points are the most in NFL history through five games and 68 more than their opponents have. Philly has not trailed in the second half all season."

Last week: 3

This week: 3

"As the only remaining undefeated team, the Eagles are in good shape, but the recent rash of injuries to their offensive front is worth monitoring. Tackle Jordan Mailata (right shoulder), center Jason Kelce (left ankle), and guards Landon Dickerson (leg) and Isaac Seumalo (ankle) are all banged up to varying degrees heading into Sunday's divisional game against the 4-1 Cowboys. None of the injuries appears long term at this point, but the Eagles will need it to stay that way to keep their dynamic offense humming."

Last week: 1

This week: 3 (-2)

"While mind-boggling throws are the norm now, it’s worth looking back at Jalen Hurts’s game against the Cardinals and see the fluidity with which he’s escaping pressure and finding open receivers with expert ball placement. The latter part sometimes makes balls seem like they’re just lame-ducked in the air, when, in reality, they’re down and away on purpose: the only place where a good pass catcher can find it."

Last week: 1

This week: 2 (-1)

Last week: 3

This week: 3 (+0)

"The Eagles looked like their perfect 17-0 aspirations would be over when both Landon Dickerson and Jason Kelce were injured in Arizona. Both ended up returning, but not before Arizona was able to creep back into the game because the Eagles didn't score with three offensive linemen sidelined."

Last week: 1

This week: 1 (+0)

"Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense cooled off a little in Arizona with a few situational mistakes but their defense did plenty to contain Kyler Murray from having enough response. They avoided looking ahead to the first Cowboys showdown next Sunday night."

Ah, I see it's disrespect week.

I understand that a 20-17 win over a weird, maybe iffy Cardinals team doesn't inspire a ton of confidence.

But the Eagles getting zero credit for beating a two-win team on the road with (at one point) 60 percent of their offensive line out while the Bills get credit for smoking a QB in his first career start at home?

It's... curious, to say the least.

The Eagles are going to beat the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, and that'll put them back atop some of these rankings. Or maybe it won't. Who knows.

I'll be tracking the Eagles' average power rankings across these seven outlets all season long at the bottom of these posts.

Season-long tracker

Pre-Preseason: 12.86

Post-Preseason: 12.14 (+0.72)

Week 1: 7.57 (+4.57)

Week 2: 4.85 (+2.72)

Week 3: 2.28 (+2.57)

Week 4: 1.57 (+0.71)

Week 5: 2.14 (-0.57)