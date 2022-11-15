NFL power rankings: Are Eagles still No. 1 after their first loss?

NFL power rankings: Are Eagles still No. 1 after loss? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles lost! Bummer. They weren't likely to go undefeated but the dream is officially dead after a fairly listless performance against Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders.

I'm shocked the Eagles' first loss came at home, but I'm not surprised it happened against a division opponent. That'll happen. Washington played up to its full potential and the Eagles didn't seem ready for that.

So, after a few weeks off because of World Series chaos, we're back at it: Let's scour seven outlets around the internet and see what they're saying about the Eagles after the first loss of the year.

Last week: 1

This week: 1

"The Eagles were overdue for a bad game, which is a fair classification of Monday night's 32-21 stumble to the Commanders at the Linc. Philly's first loss of the season included four turnovers and a crushing late-hit penalty against Brandon Graham, however unsatisfying the call might have been. The Eagles lost because they couldn't keep the Commanders' offense off the field: Washington ran 34 more plays than Philly and possessed the ball for more than 40 minutes of game time. The defense held its own despite all those extra snaps, but the offense wasn't sharp enough when its opportunities arrived. A frustrating loss, for sure, but the Eagles remain the top team in the NFC with an inside track to the No. 1 seed."

Last week: 1

This week: 1

"Unsurprisingly, they're mortal and will pose no threat to the 1972 Dolphins. But amid a season that feels high on drama but low on greatness, they retain top spot almost by default – especially since the University of Georgia is ineligible for these rankings. And Monday's setback to Washington did seem a touch fluky, Philadelphia turning the ball over four times after entering Week 10 with three giveaways on the season while also trailing at the half for the first time. And a keepaway strategy and domination of time of possession almost always works ... even when you average 4.1 yards per play, as the Commanders did while holding the ball for more than 40 minutes."

Story continues

Last week: 1

This week: 2 (-1)

"With Hurts eligible for a contract extension after the season and the Eagles holding two first-round picks in April's quarterback-rich draft, this was widely viewed as a prove-it year for Hurts -- and he definitely has so far. He is squarely in the MVP discussion thanks in large part to his passing improvements. Entering Monday's game against the Commanders, Hurts' completion rate sat at 68.2% -- sixth best in the NFL and up nearly seven points from last year's mark (61.3%)."

Last week: 1

This week: 3 (-2)

"This is going to be a massive blessing in disguise for the Eagles, who, yes, lose a football game but now avoid all the additional stressors that come from a legitimate run at an undefeated season. They also seem to have gotten all of their strangely-timed fumbles out of the way. They turned the ball over as many times against the Commanders as they did all season previously."

Last week: 1

This week: 2 (-1)

"After winning the turnover battle in each of their first eight games, everything finally went against Philadelphia in its surprising Monday night loss. A costly fumble on an uncalled face mask penalty, another after a 50-yard completion to Quez Watkins that looked like it might set up the game-winning score, and a borderline unnecessary roughness penalty on Brandon Graham after Taylor Heinicke gave himself up late that was either genius or cheap, depending on your perspective. Those were bad breaks bound to happen at some point, even if Nick Sirianni insisted last week that “luck has nothing to do with” their turnover fortune. Of greatest concern is the passive run defense the Eagles have rolled out since rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis went on injured reserve. They have surrendered 320 combined rushing yards over the past two games."

Last week: 3

This week: 3

"The Eagles didn't look like they tried very hard against the Commanders, and yet they probably would have won had Quez Watkins not fumbled after catching a deep pass."

Last week: 1

This week: 1

"The Eagles won't need to worry about chasing perfection anymore after their shocking Week 10 Monday night home loss to the Commanders. They keep the top spot despite a division-game hiccup as they are still the most complete team when considering offensive and defensive strengths and versatility."

I think this is just about right, although anyone still putting the Bills ahead of the Eagles deserves a bit of a ding in my book.

It seems to me the two best teams in the league are the Eagles and Chiefs, followed shortly thereafter by the Dolphins, Vikings, and Bills in whatever order you'd like. If you want to put one of those three teams ahead of the Eagles this week, after they've finally lost, you can - but I'll call you wrong.

Overall, Monday night was a perfectly winnable game for the Eagles and the result itself doesn't mean as much as how they played. They were booed by fans at The Linc because this fanbase knows the team's ceiling, and it's way higher than what they displayed against the Commanders.

Should be interesting to see how they bounce back against the Colts.