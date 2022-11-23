NFL Power rankings: Eagles hold steady at No. 2 in Week 12 roundup

The Week 12 NFL power rankings are out, and Philadelphia has a familiar face roaring up behind them entering Tuesday.

After a 17-16 win over the Colts on Sunday, Philadelphia will host Green Bay in what is expected to be a black-out celebration of the new alternate black helmets.

The Eagles are the consensus No. 2 two team this week, but it appears the Cowboys and Dolphins are making power moves.

The Athletic -- 2

Mandatory Credit: Armond Feffer-USA TODAY Sports

The Athletic has Philadelphia behind the Chiefs.

At different points this offseason, the Eagles made pitches for Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson to replace Jalen Hurts as their quarterback. Before trading for A.J. Brown, they looked into Calvin Ridley, Allen Robinson and Christian Kirk. Some combination of luck and discipline led them to where they are now, with the best record in the league after their narrow, uneven win in Indianapolis. And with impressive debuts by Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, the Eagles’ string of successful Plan Bs continues.

USA Today -- 1

Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

USA Today has Philadelphia as the top team entering Week 12.

Yes, the offense has struggled the past two weeks. But a defense that now ranks second in the league got a nice boost from the recent additions of DTs Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. The veterans combined to share a sack Sunday in their Philly debuts while helping to hold Indianapolis’ reputable ground game in check.

ESPN -- 2

Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are the No. 2 in ESPN’s ranking.

Entering Week 11, the Eagles ranked third on offense, fourth on defense and fourth overall, according to Football Outsiders’ defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) metrics. Everything is top-notch — with the exception of special teams, which is ranked 22nd. There have been mishaps in almost every game, ranging from roughing the kicker infractions to getting beat on fake punts. It’s been a bit of a high-wire act that seems destined to hurt Philadelphia in one of these games. — Tim McManus

Story continues

CBS Sports ---- 2

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports has Philadelphia at No. 2 just ahead of the Dolphins.

They made it interesting against the Colts, but the sign of a good team is rallying from behind to win on the road. They still have some issues to work out.

Bleacher Report -- 2

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Birds are the No. 2 team on Bleacher Report.

The Eagles headed into Week 11 fresh off their first setback of the season. And for much of Sunday’s tilt with the Indianapolis Colts, they looked like a team hung over from that loss. But if this really is going to be a special season for Philadelphia, it has to find ways to win games when it doesn’t play especially well. Find a way to win ugly.

Pro Football Talk -- 2

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Talk has the Eagles ahead of the Cowboys at No. 2.

Eagles (9-1; No. 3): They’re still a bit off. To get a win while being a bit off is a good thing.

Sports Illustrated -- 4

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Sports Illustrated has the Eagles at No. 4 on the list behind the Cowboys and Bills.

The Eagles are going through their difficult period right now. They are regressing to the mean in terms of turnover margin, which narrows the ability of Jalen Hurts to make mistakes and correct them over the course of a game. I placed them fourth at the moment as I wait to see how their new run-stopping pieces will blend in, and whether they can run an effective RPO-based offense when their lead backs are plodding at 3.5 yards per carry.

Yahoo Sports- 2

Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Yahoo Sports has Philadelphia as the second best team ahead of Dallas.

AJ Brown had more than 60 yards in six of the Eagles’ first seven games. In his last three games, Brown has 59, 7 and 60 yards. The Eagles had a big win on Sunday, coming back in the final minute to win, but they struggled against the Colts. The key to recapturing their form from a few weeks ago is figuring out how to get Brown involved again.

NFL.com -- 2

Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

NFL.com has Philly behind the Chiefs and ahead of the Cowboys.

The Eagles saw their dreams of an undefeated season go up in smoke against the Commanders in Week 10. On Sunday, they were staring down a two-game losing streak — but the offense came to life just in time. Jalen Hurts led Philly to two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the final score coming on a QB draw with 80 seconds to play to seal a 17-16 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Eagles have won seven straight regular-season road games dating back to last year and now sit a game ahead of the Vikings in the race for the top seed in the NFC. “Lots to clean up, for sure,” center Jason Kelce said, acknowledging Philly’s sleepy first three quarters. “We played a bad game on offense.”

The Ringer--1

The Ringer has Philadelphia as their No. 1 team.

The Eagles simply can’t turn the ball over like they have over the last two weeks if they want to stay atop the NFC and secure the first-round bye. In weeks 1-9, Philadelphia led the league in turnover differential with 18 turnovers forced while committing just three turnovers of their own. In their last two games, they’ve turned the ball over six times and rank 31st in turnover differential (-3). Philly’s early-season turnover luck was ridiculous and bound for regression, but the Eagles will lose more games than they should to close out the season if they let it regress rapidly all at once.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire