NFL Power Rankings: Eagles bounce back amid wild NFC playoff race

Eagles leap back up power rankings after Jets win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It's hard to convince anyone that beating the Jets is much of an accomplishment, but the Eagles have now won four of their last six games and are right in the thick of a wild card race.

That, more than their 33-18 win over New York's saddest sports franchise, is likely why the Eagles pushed back up in this week's batch of NFL power rankings across the country.

Let's scour seven different national outlets to find out what they're saying about the Birds after the victory:

Last week: 23

This week: 21 (+2)

"It's not really Hurts vs. Gardner Minshew. It's Hurts vs. time. Hurts has four regular-season games left to convince the front office that instead of using their three first-round picks in April's draft to acquire a quarterback, they should use the resources to build around him. Hurts has had stretches this season when he has been among the most impactful quarterbacks in the game, but he has been inconsistent as a passer. If he can lead the Eagles to a postseason berth in coach Nick Sirianni's first year, it would make it all the more difficult for management to go in a different direction."

Last week: 22

This week: 20 (+2)

"There’s a reason why Gardner Minshew’s postgame celebration with his father looked like a scene straight out of Friday Night Lights. With Jalen Hurts out with an ankle injury, Minshew was given one start to make an impression -- to plant the seed that he could be The Guy -- and he absolutely nailed his audition. Minshew completed his first 12 passes against the Jets and led Philly on seven consecutive scoring drives in a convincing win that led to the inevitable questions about Hurts’ job security. Nick Sirianni did a nice job of deflection, but Eagles fans have now caught MinshewMania in the same way Duval County did before them. Minshew is a fun and passionate player, with the underdog charisma of Rocky Balboa. No wonder Iggles fans are head over heels."

Story continues

Last week: 21

This week: 22 (-1)

"The Eagles would just be out of the playoffs if they started today. But they've turned their season around in a big way as they head to their bye - and they have a real chance to make a push."

Last week: 20

This week: 20

"The Eagles got a spark from Gardner Minshew at QB to take care of the Jets in the same stadium where they had a clunker against the Giants last week. The win was huge to put them back on the brink of playoff position and also show how explosive and balanced their offense can be."

Last week: 19

This week: 19 (+0)

"The Eagles’ offensive line is a problem … for whoever has to face them in any given week. They dominate at the line of scrimmage. Philadelphia only averaged 4.5 yards per rush, but they pounded the rock an astonishing 41 times, even without having a clear threat to run at the QB position.

"Sure, it was against the New York Jets. That, in fact, is the same reason we shouldn’t get too worked up about Gardner Minshew’s performance. However, simply taking what the defense gives is something he does well enough, and that was everything the Eagles needed.

"Jalen Hurts should be able to play in two weeks against Washington, and I’d be shocked if he wasn’t named the starter ASAP by Nick Sirianni in order to avoid any sort of unnecessary speculation."

Last week: 22

This week: 18 (+4)

"Minshew Mania is back, baby!

"With Jalen Hurts nursing a sore ankle, the Philadelphia Eagles turned to Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback against the New York Jets on Sunday. And just as he did during his debut with the Jaguars, Minshew played well, finishing 20-of-25 with two touchdowns and a passer rating of 133.7 in a 15-point win.

"[...]

"Sunday's win didn't come without a cost, though. Starting running back Miles Sanders and cornerback Steven Nelson both left with injuries.

"At least they'll have the team's Week 14 bye to try to get healthy."

Last week: 22

This week: 18 (+4)

"Considered placing the Eagles higher this week, if only because they’ve piled up points in three of their last four games, all of which they won, with a clunker against the Giants thrown in to cast some doubt. What’s obvious: Jalen Hurts can play, and the Eagles do not need to find his successor this off-season, not with other, more obvious holes to fill, and a high-level backup already in the building. What may soon be obvious: Philly’s offense, as a whole, is rounding into form. With Gardner Minshew behind center against the Giants, the Eagles put up 33 points—and put the Giants stumble behind them momentarily. With three winnable games following a bye week, there’s reason to believe Philadelphia can make a run. Just don’t confuse “reason to believe” with “likely.” And, if you want to feel better about the world, just watch this video of Minshew embracing his father after the big win. Makes me want to hug my kids a little tighter."

A fair amount of respect for the Birds across the country. It's not their highest average ranking of the year (that was after Week 11 win over the Saints) but it is their second-highest mark of the year, narrowly edging out the hype train that followed their dominant Week 1 win.

Why CBS Sports decided to drop the Eagles a spot, I have no idea. Ranking them behind the Vikings after Minnesota lost to the Lions (!) is malpractice, as is ranking them behind the Broncos, who they handled easily in Denver. The Eagles are easily a Top 20 team in the league.

These final four games should be highly entertaining.

I'll be tracking the Eagles' average power rankings across these seven outlets all season long at the bottom of these posts.

Season-long tracker

Preseason: 26.42

Week 1: 20.57

Week 2: 21

Week 3: 22.66

Week 4: 25.28

Week 5: 22

Week 6: 24

Week 7: 26

Week 8: 24.71

Week 9: 24.85

Week 10: 22.28

Week 11: 17.85

Week 12: 21.28

Week 13: 19.71

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube