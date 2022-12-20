NFL power rankings: Does Jalen Hurts' injury drop Eagles from top spot?

Power rankings: Do Eagles drop after Hurts' injury? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are 13-1 and just one win away from the No. 1 seed in the NFC, yet things are suddenly tense in Philadelphia with news of Jalen Hurts' shoulder sprain.

It's not as if the Eagles haven't faced injuries this season - they lost Pro Bowl-caliber tight end Dallas Goedert in Week 10 and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in Week 12, neither of whom have yet returned - but a problem with the throwing-arm of the most valuable player in football is different.

The Eagles are still an all-around elite team, but are they true contenders without Hurts? One way or another, Saturday's game against the Cowboys will give a healthy dose of confirmation bias to one side of Hurts' lively MVP debate.

In the meantime, it seems most football minds agree: even with Hurts out for the next week or two, the Eagles are the best team in the league.

Let's scour seven outlets around the internet and see what they're saying about the Birds after win No. 13:

"Sometimes it's just about taking care of business. The Bears put up more of a fight than expected but were still no match for a Philadelphia team that made the big plays when necessary in a 25-20 win at Soldier Field. Jalen Hurts threw two interceptions in a game for the first time this season, but otherwise kept his MVP credentials legitimate with three rushing touchdowns -- moving within one ground score of Cam Newton's single-season NFL record for QBs. On Monday, it was learned that Hurts suffered a shoulder sprain that could keep him out of the lineup for the Week 16 showdown with the Cowboys. Philly is now tasked with managing Hurts' health while attempting to lock up the top seed in the NFC. A delicate dance, for sure."

"One more win, and they'll lock up the NFC East plus the conference's first-round bye and home-field advantage. If that happens Saturday at Dallas, Philadelphia could have an awfully challenging month trying to manage player health while remaining sharp enough so as not to fall flat when the divisional round rolls around."

"There was no doubt Sanders was gifted and capable of a big season, but the production -- north of 1,000 rushing yards already with double-digit touchdowns -- has been a big bonus for this offense, especially after he was kept out of the end zone for the entire 2022 season. He's matured as a runner and has run more physical through contact. That, plus good health, has allowed him to thrive behind one of the best offensive lines in football and alongside Jalen Hurts."

"There is something quite beautiful about the fact that the Eagles have not played the Chiefs, Bengals, Bills or 49ers this season. While I am not saying they have had a soft schedule by any means, how they stack up against any potential Super Bowl or conference title-game opponent is still a bit of a mystery, which makes the second round of the postseason awfully fun. I'm assuming they will play it smart with Jalen Hurts and preserve his injured upper body for the postseason."

"Well, well, well. Just as it seemed the Eagles were about to waltz to the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a potential three-week mini-vacation ahead of the divisional round, all of a sudden the season has some drama. Which, underneath the anxiety over Jalen Hurts’ shoulder sprain, is probably what makes Eagles fans more comfortable anyway. We’re talking about an injury to the quarterback’s throwing shoulder, so nothing is guaranteed, even if Hurts completed 6 of 9 passes for 102 yards, including a 68-yarder to A.J. Brown, in the fourth quarter of the win over the Bears after he suffered the injury. But with just one win needed (or one loss by each of the Cowboys, Vikings and Niners) for the top seed, Gardner Minshew has a chance to play hero while also auditioning for a role elsewhere as a pending free agent."

"The Bears did everything in their power to upset the Eagles, but it wasn’t enough in the end. Philadelphia has made a living avoiding turnovers in 2022 but had three in their five-point win against Chicago.

"The Bears ran the ball well against the Eagles, which has been the team’s only weak spot this season. Philadelphia’s six sacks helped keep their defense out of trouble against Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense.

"It would take an epic collapse for them to lose out on the top seed in the NFC with just three games remaining."

"The Eagles perhaps were looking a little ahead to the Cowboys showdown in Dallas in Week 16 with their slow start in frigid Chicago against the Bears. Maybe they didn't figure out whether to run or pass more, but they eventually figured out once again it doesn't matter because they can do both at a high level with MVP front-runner Jalen Hurts."

Unsurprising.

The Eagles didn't play to their ceiling against the Bears, and Hurts is hurt and might not play Saturday, but no one is wavering in their assessment of this team.

I think they've earned it. Hurts is the engine that drives the offense, and frankly the team, but on Sunday in Chicago the pieces around him showed that they can hold up their end of the bargain. The pass rush was tremendous. The secondary kept Justin Fields in check through the air (not a tall task, but they still succeeded).

This is a top-to-bottom great team. They might lose Saturday, and they might get dinged in the power rankings by one or two writers the following week because of the loss, but at this point in the season I doubt many are going to be moved off this stance: when the Eagles are healthy, they're the NFL's greatest power.