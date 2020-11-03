NFL Power Rankings: Do undefeated Steelers or defending champion Chiefs deserve the No. 1 spot?

The most misleading old quote regarding football analysis — aside from “defensive wins championships” — is from Bill Parcells.

At some point, Parcells said “You are what your record says you are,” and it stuck. Even he says he doesn’t remember exactly when or how he came up with it, it became one of the commandments of the NFL.

In the life of a football coach, it makes sense. Playoff berths are handed out on records, not on advanced stats, eye tests, injury excuses or anything else. And a coach’s record is what ultimately determines if he keeps his job another year.

However, a team’s record is not necessarily the best way to evaluate the true strength of a team. One-game samples are a bad way to judge a team. So are seven- or eight-game samples for that matter. Teams have different schedules. In the NFL, a highly competitive league in which the gap between the best and worst teams isn’t as wide as some like to believe, many games are decided on a lucky break. We don’t like to hear that. We want to believe in clutch performances and that if Team A beats Team B, it means without any doubt that Team A is better. Most of the times that’s true. Not every time.

With that said, let’s have a discussion about the Pittsburgh Steelers, the last remaining undefeated NFL team.

The Steelers are 7-0. They’ve earned that record. They have gone on the road and beaten the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens, two good opponents. A blowout win over the Cleveland Browns is solid too. Pittsburgh isn’t a fraudulent 7-0. They’re very good.

But ask yourself, If the Steelers and 7-1 Chiefs played this week on a neutral field, would you pick the Steelers over Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City?

Point differential favors the Chiefs (Kansas City is plus-101, the Steelers are plus-69). Net yards per play favors the Chiefs. Football Outsiders’ DVOA per-play metric favored the Chiefs before Week 8, and Pro Football Focus’ grades like the Chiefs too. Super Bowl odds at BetMGM favor the Chiefs too, and it’s not that close.

It’s not egregious if you’d pick the Steelers over the Chiefs in that hypothetical matchup, but presumably most people would take Kansas City if they’re being honest. And if that’s the case, why would you rank the Steelers No. 1 ahead of Kansas City?

Another Steelers note. Baltimore out-gained the Steelers 457 to 221. They had 265 rushing yards to 48 for the Steelers. From NFL Research: “Since 1933, there had been 217 games entering Sunday in which a team had at least 250 rushing yards and had at least twice as many total yards as its opponent. Those teams had a combined record of 215-1-1, with the Rams losing to Washington in 1944 and the Lions tying the Vikings in 1967 despite meeting those thresholds.”

You can get outplayed and win a game if you win the turnover battle or other breaks go your way. Let’s not forget, that was also the same Ravens team the Chiefs handled easily earlier this season. Focusing solely on a team’s record and nothing else is a good way to sort standings, but you’ll make plenty of mistakes if you think that’s the only way to assess how good a team is.

Nobody is taking away the Steelers’ seven wins. Nobody should be saying they’re not one of the NFL’s best teams. They could win a Super Bowl and nobody should be surprised. If you’re just looking at the standings and nothing else, the Steelers are your No. 1 pick. But sometimes there’s more to it than just a team’s record. Nobody tell Parcells.

Here are the power rankings after Week 8 of the NFL season:

32. New York Jets (0-8, Last Week: 32)

I’ve seen a few things questioning if the Cowboys are actually the NFL’s worst team. If you’ve seen enough of the Jets, you know the answer is no.

31. Dallas Cowboys (2-6, LW: 31)