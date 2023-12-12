NFL power rankings: Detroit Lions can clinch NFC North as soon as next week

The San Francisco 49ers became the first team to clinch a playoff spot Monday night, by virtue of the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the New York Giants.

The 49ers have a four-game lead in the NFC West with four games to play and can wrap up their second straight division title with a win this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Detroit Lions are the only other NFC team that currently sits alone in first place in its division, but the Lions are at least two weeks away from claiming a division crown for the first time in 30 years.

The Lions (9-4) need two wins in their final four games and a loss by the Minnesota Vikings to win the NFC North. They have a two-game lead on the Vikings, but two games left against Minnesota in the final three weeks.

The Vikings (7-6) will win any tie-breaker with the Lions, head-to-head if both teams finish with the same record or the second tiebreaker based on division record if they split and both teams go 10-7.

Here’s a quick synopsis of the other playoff races:

NFC East

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys have identical records at 10-3, tied with the 49ers for best in the NFL, and they’ve split their season series. The Eagles have the more favorable schedule down the stretch with games remaining against the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants (twice), but the Cowboys have the better division record and are playing better football.

One of these teams likely will be the No. 2 seed in the NFC, and the other will have to go on the road for a wild card game.

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

NFC South

All four division teams are under .500 with four games to play in the worst division in football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently have tie-breaker over fellow 6-7 teams the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. This race is a toss-up. It seems likely the team that wins it will have a losing record and host the Cowboys or Eagles in the first round of the playoffs.

NFC wild card

The Vikings and Packers currently hold the final two wild card spots (with the second-place team in the NFC East in command of the first), but a host of 6-7 teams are still in the playoff hunt including the Los Angeles Rams and Seahawks. Seattle has lost four straight and hosts the Eagles this week, but closes with three winnable games against the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cardinals.

AFC East

The Miami Dolphins (9-4) squandered a chance to pull away with the division lead with their Monday night loss to the Titans, but they still lead the Bills by two games. Buffalo beat Miami in the first meeting, and the Dolphins host the Week 18 rematch. If the Bills beat the Cowboys this week, they’ll be in good shape to make the playoffs for a fifth straight year.

AFC North

The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) have a one-game lead over the Dolphins for the No. 1 seed a first round bye, and the two teams square off in a Week 17 game with seeding implications. Baltimore has a two-game lead over the Cleveland Browns (8-5) in the division. The Browns have turned to ex-Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco to help them close the gap, and they have just one team with a winning record — the Houston Texans (7-6) — left on their schedule.

AFC South

This is another division that’s too close to call, with the Jacksonville Jaguars a game in front of the Texans and Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars swept the Colts and split with the Texans, but they’ve lost two straight and host the Ravens this week. If Trevor Lawrence’s ankle is still an issue, it could open the door for Houston or Indianapolis to win the division.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence greets Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson after the Lions' 40-14 win Dec. 4, 2022 at Ford Field in Detroit.

AFC West

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have a one-game lead on the Denver Broncos and games left against the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers. They should win the division, so long as they can keep Kadarius Toney onside, but the Broncos have an equally favorable schedule with just one game left against a team with a winning record, the Lions this week.

AFC wild cards

The AFC is a jumbled mess right now with six teams with 7-6 records. The Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Colts hold the three wild card spots, but how this one shakes out down the stretch is anyone’s guess.

This week’s power rankings

1. San Francisco 49ers (10-3)

2. Baltimore Ravens (10-3)

3. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

4. Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)

5. Miami Dolphins (9-4)

6. Detroit Lions (9-4)

7. Kansas City Chiefs (8-5)

8. Cleveland Browns (8-5)

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)

10. Buffalo Bills (7-6)

11. Houston Texans (7-6)

12. Denver Broncos (7-6)

13. Seattle Seahawks (6-7)

14. Los Angeles Rams (6-7)

15. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

16. Minnesota Vikings (7-6)

17. Green Bay Packers (6-7)

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)

19. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)

20. Chicago Bears (5-8)

21. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)

23. New Orleans Saints (6-7)

24. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

25. Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)

26. New York Jets (5-8)

27. Tennessee Titans (5-8)

28. New York Giants (5-8)

29. Washington Commanders (4-9)

30. Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

31. New England Patriots (3-10)

32. Carolina Panthers (1-12)

