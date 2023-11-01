NFL power rankings: Detroit Lions make top 5, despite disappointing trade deadline

Count me among those who would have liked to see the Detroit Lions do more at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

The Lions have the clearest path to the playoffs in the NFL and if health permits, will hit January as one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl. It’s the second time in my four-plus decades on earth we’ve been able to say that, and when an opportunity that rare comes along, I think it’s only prudent to do just about whatever possible to try and seize it.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes stands on the sideline before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Oct. 22, 2023.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY: Detroit Lions’ failure to make big trade could wreck NFL playoff run

Trading a future sixth-round pick for Donovan Peoples-Jones was smart. There was no risk involved and no downside. Josh Reynolds has battled health problems at times the past two seasons and Jameson Williams is a No. 5 receiver right now, so Peoples-Jones, one of the Cleveland Browns’ best receivers last season, is a nice insurance policy at a position the Lions weren’t very deep at to begin with.

I think the Lions had bigger needs at edge rusher and cornerback, but none of the pie-in-the-sky players the Internet talked of adding – Maxx Crosby, Brian Burns, Danielle Hunter, Patrick Surtain – were moved or in most cases, even available.

The Lions aren’t in “F them picks” mode, so they weren’t going to open the doors and let the Denver Broncos ransack their house to get one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL (not that the Broncos ever entertained dealing Surtain anyway).

The type of player the Lions truly needed – a real difference maker like the one the San Francisco 49ers acquired at the trade deadline last year, Christian McCaffrey – was never available.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a pass against Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver.

The 49ers, of course, remain one of the NFC favorites despite having lost three straight, in part because of the trades they’ve made the past two years. McCaffrey, the best running back in football, was had for four draft picks last fall, and on Tuesday they gave up a third-rounder to add pass rusher Chase Young.

BIRKETT: Detroit Lions are a playoff lock, but how will they handle these 5 roadblocks ahead?

The 49ers had extra draft capital to play with that they gained from the NFL’s minority hiring incentives. They accrued compensatory picks after Robert Saleh, Martin Mayhew and Ran Carthon landed head coach and general manager jobs.

But they also gave away a slew of picks to trade for Trey Lance, and dealing those picks at the deadline still comes at a cost – depth – and that may be what’s contributed to the 49ers’ recent slide. While the Lions, with all 23 of Brad Holmes’ draft picks from the past three seasons under contract, have navigated their injury woes that have cost Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, half of their secondary and most of their starting offensive line games, the 49ers, who haven’t made a top-60 pick in two years, have struggled to replace McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams and others.

If I was crowning winners and losers at the deadline, I would put the 49ers with the winners and the Lions with the losers, because every other NFC contender did more to get better right now. But that was one day that will have minimal impact on what happens in January, and the Lions still have as good a chance as anyone to get the No. 1 see in the NFC playoff race.

Onto this week’s power rankings:

1. Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)

3. Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

4. Detroit Lions (6-2)

5. Miami Dolphins (6-2)

6. Dallas Cowboys (5-2)

7. San Francisco 49ers (5-3)

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)

9. Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-3)

11. Buffalo Bills (5-3)

12. Cleveland Browns (4-3)

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

14. Minnesota Vikings (4-4)

15. New York Jets (4-3)

16. Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)

17. Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

18. New Orleans Saints (4-4)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4)

20. Houston Texans (3-4)

21. Tennessee Titans (3-4)

22. Los Angeles Rams (3-5)

23. Indianapolis Colts (3-5)

24. Las Vegas Raiders (3-5)

25. Washington Commanders (3-5)

26. Green Bay Packers (2-5)

27. Denver Broncos (3-5)

28. New York Giants (2-6)

29. New England Patriots (2-6)

30. Chicago Bears (2-6)

31. Arizona Cardinals (1-7)

32. Carolina Panthers (1-6)

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: NFL power rankings: Final thoughts on Detroit Lions at trade deadline