NFL power rankings: Defending champs up top, Detroit Lions in middle tier
The NFL has always been a league of haves and have-nots, with a hearty middle tier of teams capable of joining either group.
Get some good luck on the injury or schedule front and those middle-tier teams can make the playoffs. Get some bad luck and they end up with a top-10 pick.
The Lions, among the dregs of the NFL the past few seasons, have graduated to the middle tier. They have more talent on their roster than the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants, but nowhere near as much as the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.
Their margin for error remains slim, but they have legitimate hope entering the season for the first time since I started doing my power rankings (Matt Patricia’s forgettable first season as head coach).
On the injury front, the Lions suffered a potentially significant loss this week when they placed starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve. Vaitai’s timetable for return is not yet known, but it’s never good to lose a starter — potentially for the season — before meaningful games are played.
On the bright side, the Lions have an incredibly strong offensive line, one that might be able to weather Vaitai’s loss, and an incredibly favorable schedule that sets them up well for success. The Lions play eight games against the bottom nine teams in my power rankings. They probably won’t win them all, but they should win enough to take a major step forward in the record department this year.
I have the Rams and Bills atop my initial power rankings, though I don’t have either in my projected Super Bowl. The Rams have the difficult task of trying to repeat (with a quarterback who may or may not have a bum elbow). The Bills are a popular pick to win the AFC, but I played a hunch and went slightly off the board.
Either way, the Rams and Bills deserve to be atop these rankings based on who they have coming back. They kick off the season tonight in what should be a great start to the year.
Week 1 NFL power rankings:
1. Los Angeles Rams
2. Buffalo Bills
3. Green Bay Packers
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5. Kansas City Chiefs
6. Cincinnati Bengals
7. Los Angeles Chargers
8. San Francisco 49ers
9. Indianapolis Colts
10. Las Vegas Raiders
11. Dallas Cowboys
12. Philadelphia Eagles
13. Tennessee Titans
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. New Orleans Saints
16. Denver Broncos
17. Minnesota Vikings
18. Miami Dolphins
19. New England Patriots
20. Arizona Cardinals
21. Cleveland Browns
22. Pittsburgh Steelers
23. Detroit Lions
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. New York Jets
26. Carolina Panthers
27. Washington Football Team
28. Houston Texans
29. Seattle Seahawks
30. New York Giants
31. Chicago Bears
32. Atlanta Falcons
