NFL power rankings: Cowboys stumble while Eagles stay golden

This year's Eagles are just a total juggernaut.

They can beat you by scoring 48. They can beat you by scoring 17. They can beat you with the run game or the pass game. They can beat you with smothering defense. They're completely overwhelming, and they're the best team in the league.

Luckily, after weeks of wavering in October and early November, prognosticators around the league have coalesced around that fact.

Let's scour six outlets around the internet and see what they're saying about the Birds after yet another win:

Last week: 1

This week: 1 (+0)

"The punishing versatility of the Eagles' offense is a sight to behold. Nick Sirianni's team did whatever it wanted against an overmatched Giants defense, piling up 253 yards on the ground and 217 through the air in a 48-22 wipeout of Big Blue at the Meadowlands. Jalen Hurts' magnificent season -- he's up to 32 total touchdowns against just five turnovers -- is worthy of NFL MVP honors, but a stellar year from Miles Sanders shouldn't be overlooked. The running back scored twice and set a career high with 144 ground yards against New York, and he's over 1,000 yards rushing with four games to play. The Eagles are going to beat you when they have the ball -- it's just a matter of how they choose to do it."

Last week: 1

This week: 1 (+0)

"A team brimming with stars – and possibly the MVP given how well QB Jalen Hurts is playing – is also home to one of the league's more underappreciated talents. LB Haason Reddick, who happens to be a Temple product, made a little history Sunday by becoming the first player to record double-digit sacks in three consecutive seasons while playing for three different teams. Rest easy, Philly fans, he's not going anywhere for a minute, currently under contract through the 2024 season."

Last week: 1

This week: 1 (+0)

"It's been a special year for the Eagles on both sides of the ball. The offense has set a team record for rushing touchdowns in a season with 27, while Jalen Hurts ranks first in quarterback rating (108.4) and fourth in completion rate (68%) to pace the air attack. The defense is tops against the pass (178.7 yards per game) and takeaways (24). It's been an adventure on special teams, but even that unit seems pointed in the right direction."

Last week: 1

This week: 1 (+0)

"The Eagles, who became the first team to clinch its spot in the playoffs with a blowout win over the Giants, are in an interesting phase of their roster life cycle. This season has felt ahead of schedule, but the offseason promises significant change with nine starters scheduled for free agency, including seven on defense. Add on the expectation of coaching staff turnover and the possibility of a long-term contract for MVP front-runner Jalen Hurts, and there’s an under-the-surface concern that this is not a season to be wasted."

Last week: 1

This week: 1 (+0)

"The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense wins in so many ways. Their run game is multi-faceted and explosive. Their passing attack has two receivers that can seemingly separate at will, and another with outstanding speed to complement it all. And that’s before getting to their offensive line, which may be the best in the game.

"The most consistent team in the NFL also showed that when they want to, they can match their NFC East rival Cowboys in ceiling during their blowout win against the New York Giants. Jalen Hurts is one of the most intelligent rushers in the NFL, regardless of position.

"They’re a complete team."

Last week: 1

This week: 1 (+0)

"The Eagles, after the upset loss to the Commanders and a late midseason lull, are back to their dominant passing and/or rushing ways backed by relentless situational defense. Jalen Hurts' MVP case is revving up as Philadelphia looks like a heavy Super Bowl favorite from the NFC."

A second straight clean sweep, which is wholly unsurprising. There's no reason to have any questions about this football team: they're clearly the NFL's premiere squad, top to bottom.

That doesn't mean they'll win the Super Bowl, because football will football and sometimes chaos reigns.

But I like their chances to bring home the Lombardi better than any team's right now, which is a wild feeling.

Meanwhile the Cowboys stumbled against by far the worst team in the league, needing a last-second touchdown drive to stave off the Houston Texans. They subsequently dropped in the power rankings:

NFL: 6 (-4)

USA: 4 (-2)

ESPN: 4 (+0)

Athletic: 6 (-1)

PFN: 3 (+0)

SN: 5 (-2)

The Eagles are tantalizingly close to the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed. We'll see if they can continue to take care of business and lock it all down over the next few weeks.