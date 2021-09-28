NFL power rankings: Cowboys romp vs. Eagles brings NFC into focus

Week 3 flop sinks Eagles in latest power rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Well, the Eagles got stomped, so this week's batch of power rankings isn't very fun for Eagles fans.

When you allow 41 and your starting quarterback looks like a backup, that'll happen.

Let's scour seven different national outlets to find out what they're saying about the Birds after the rough loss:

This week: 24

Last week: 21 (-3)

"Jalen Hurts was lights out in Week 1 and cooled considerably in Week 2, and the numbers landed him right in the middle heading into Monday night. He has been extremely effective with his legs (144 rushing yards and a TD) while getting the ball out quicker and with better accuracy in the passing game. And he didn't turn the ball over in the first two games, before throwing two interceptions on Monday. If he can play more like he did the first two tilts, the Eagles will end up in a much better place than most predicted at the start of the season. Greater consistency as a passer will be the key to Hurts' success."

This week: 22

Last week: 20 (-2)

"The Eagles will not enjoy watching film of a dispiriting 41-21 beatdown at the hands of the Cowboys on Monday night. The Philadelphia offense never got in gear, the defense gave up too many big plays and a general air of sloppiness permeated the air for an Eagles team that was flagged 13 times for 86 yards. A defensive touchdown early and garbage-time score late made the score slightly more respectable, but the Eagles need to get better on both sides of the ball if they want to stay in the NFC East race. The road ahead is foreboding: Over the next four weeks Philly gets last year's Super Bowl teams (the Chiefs and Bucs) and two undefeated squads (Panthers and Raiders). Buckle up."

This week: 24

Last week: 23 (-1)

"With two straight losses, they are reeling now. The showing against the Cowboys was awful. They couldn't stop Dallas and they couldn't move the ball. They got abused."

This week: N/A

Last week: 19

Sporting News published power rankings on Tuesday morning, but they didn't reflect what happened Monday night so I'm going to leave these out this week.

This week: 23

Last week: 20 (-3)

"I have to be honest — I was not expecting this squad to fall so flat on their face against the Cowboys. I saw a team that played physically on the defensive line and was smart in the secondary against the 49ers in Week 2. And they dominated the Atlanta Falcons to open the season.

"Nothing close to that happened on Monday Night Football against Dallas. Jalen Hurts has 5 turnovers against the Cowboys in his two games against them. Yet, he only has 2 in his other games as a pro.

"Hurts didn’t look comfortable the entire contest. He was uncharacteristically inaccurate and often left the ball too far behind his receivers."

This week: 23

Last week: 22

"We may have overestimated the Philadelphia Eagles. Back in Week 1, the Eagles blew out the Atlanta Falcons. As we have come to see, that is not an especially difficult thing to do in 2021—unless you are the Giants.

"Too soon?

"In Week 2, the Eagles fell in a low-scoring, hard-fought affair with the San Francisco 49ers. In Week 3, Philly got their doors blown off in Dallas.

"The stats don't truly tell the story of how lopsided this loss was. The 380 yards the Eagles allowed would have been much higher had the Cowboys not been milking a late lead. Whether it was on the ground with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard or through the air via Dak Prescott's arm, the Cowboys did what they wanted offensively. A limited Eagles offense couldn't keep up.

"That last part may be the larger issue. With Philadelphia running simplified passing routes, the team isn't equipped to hang with more prolific offenses like Dallas.

"And with an angry Chiefs team coming to Lincoln Financial Field, that's a problem."

This week: 20

Last week: 22 (+2)

"Philadelphia belongs in the group of teams that, on the right day, with the right plan, can topple better opponents. I’d place the Eagles near—and have, here—the Bengals, Steelers and Patriots, a cut below the true playoff contenders, unless something changes dramatically, soon. Dallas exposed Philly’s defensive weaknesses on Monday night. I like Jalen Hurts. But not enough to overcome their myriad deficiencies. I don’t see them competing with Dallas in the NFC East, a division that was pretty much decided in a blowout on Monday night. Up next: Chiefs, Panthers, Bucs, Raiders—gulp!"

It's pretty hard to be mad at this assortment of evaluations. I thought the putrid Monday night performance might actually bump their down further. And they even gained two spots in SI's rankings. Hard to believe!

Unless something truly unexpected happens, you can expect another drop in the rankings next week after a loss to the Chiefs.

I'll be tracking the Eagles' power rankings across these seven outlets all season long at the bottom of these posts.

Season-long tracker

Average before Week 1: 26.42

Average after Week 1: 20.57 (+5.85)

Average after Week 2: 21.00 (-0.43)

Average after Week 3: 22.66 (-1.66)

