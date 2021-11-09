NFL power rankings: Chargers win, Eagles show true identity

Eagles finally have identity in latest NFL power rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles lost a close one on Sunday to a solid Chargers team that could easily find itself winning the AFC West and making a playoff run. It's hard to be mad at a not-very-good Birds team for the loss, all things considered.

But the win was there for the taking at the Linc, and they simply didn't do enough to secure a second-straight victory. It's been the calling card of the Eagles all season: not abjectly awful, but just not good enough.

And it seems that, after nine weeks, NFL experts finally know what the Eagles are: this week featured by far the smallest movement in the aggregate power rankings all year.

Let's scour seven different national outlets to find out what they're saying about the Birds after yet another home loss:

This week: 23

Last week: 24 (+1)

"Philadelphia currently ranks fifth with 1,229 rushing yards despite minimal carries by the running backs over the first quarter of the season or so. Coach Nick Sirianni has since shifted his offensive approach to more of a ground-based attack. The result? The Eagles have rumbled for 412 rush yards with six touchdowns over the last two weeks. Granted, that was against a pair of bad run defenses in the Lions and Chargers, but combine the newfound commitment to the run with quarterback Jalen Hurts' production as a rusher (494 yards, five TDs) and you have a group capable of challenging the top-ranked Browns (1,442 rushing yards)."

This week: 26

Last week: 26 (--)

"Nick Sirianni cannot buy a win at home. The rookie head coach fell to 0-4 at Lincoln Financial Field -- and received an unwelcome bouquet of flowers for his team's efforts -- following a 27-24 loss to the Chargers. Philadelphia showed progress on offense. The running game thrived, while Jalen Hurts and rookie wideout DeVonta Smith showed some welcome chemistry in the second half, but the defense continued to struggle, especially against the pass. Chargers star Justin Herbert became the fifth opposing quarterback to complete at least 80 percent of his pass attempts in a game against the Eagles this season. It's a brutal trend, tying an NFL record held by the 2015 Bucs. Lots of season left."

This week: 25

Last week: 24 (-1)

"They played a solid game against the Chargers, but at 3-6 their playoff hopes are slipping away. The defense was shredded in that game."

This week: 26

Last week: 25 (-1)

"The Eagles didn't have enough finishing offense to take down the Chargers as the wrong buttons keep getting pushed offensively and defensively despite all the array of talent. Jalen Hurts is keeping the jury out on him just enough."

This week: 24

Last week: 24 (--)

"The Eagles continue to be a team that looks like they could finish anywhere between 9-8 and 5-12. Recently, Nick Sirianni and Co. have hooked up with Doc Brown to go back in time. It’s a simpler time for Philadelphia’s offense. It’s one full of runs instead of passes, something akin to 1991.

If they can figure out how to consistently move the chains, they could be a surprisingly decent team by the end of the season. They still have the Football Team (twice), the Giants (twice), and the Jets. They also have games against the Broncos and Saints. The only game that looks like a “definite” loss on paper comes in Week 18 against the Cowboys. The Eagles could be a big mover in the NFL Power Rankings moving forward."

This week: 25

Last week: 24 (-1)

"With the Philadelphia Eagles' struggles, there has been grumbling about benching quarterback Jalen Hurts for backup Gardner Minshew.

"The Eagles lost a heartbreaker at home Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 and attempted just 17 passes. But after the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn't sound like a man who was considering a change under center.

"'[Hurts] was a stud,' Sirianni told reporters. 'He was a big-time stud. I mean, I've got a lot of respect for [Chargers head coach] Brandon Staley, they knew we were moving the ball really well on offense, and he didn't leave anything—I'm pretty confident he didn't leave anything on his call sheet.'

"Hurts posted more yards per attempt in this game than Justin Herbert and connected five times with DeVonta Smith for 116 yards and a score. This isn't to say he is the long-term answer under center in Philadelphia. But after 20 starts with the Jacksonville Jaguars, we rather know what Minshew is.

"With just 13 starts, the same can't be said about Hurts."

This week: 25

Last week: 26 (+1)

"Nick Sirianni’s team has been hard to predict, but generally capable and better than we thought at this point. They are still one of the more capable offenses in the NFL, and Jalen Hurts should finish the season with a puncher’s chance of remaining the starter in Philadelphia beyond 2021. He is playing at roughly a Baker Mayfield level statistically right now, which is not bad for a first-year starter."

Ranging from 23 to 26, and not moving up or down more than one spot in any ranking? Yep, the league has the Eagles figured out. They're a bottom-quarter team with a below-average quarterback, a lack of talent at numerous positions, and not enough creativity to steal an unexpected victory.

I'll be tracking the Eagles' average power rankings across these seven outlets all season long at the bottom of these posts.

Season-long tracker

Preseason: 26.42

Week 1: 20.57

Week 2: 21

Week 3: 22.66

Week 4: 25.28

Week 5: 22

Week 6: 24

Week 7: 26

Week 8: 24.71

Week 9: 24.85

