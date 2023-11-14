NFL power rankings: Categorizing Detroit Lions remaining games from toughest to easiest

The Detroit Lions have the seventh easiest remaining schedule in the NFL by win percentage, according to Tankathon, which has them in fair position to secure the NFC's top seed.

They’ll need to win most if not all of those games to catch the Philadelphia Eagles (ninth easiest remaining schedule) and hold off the San Francisco 49ers (ninth hardest).

I’ve lumped the Lions’ final eight games into three categories: "True tests" for games against legit playoff contenders that could go either way; "Sleepwalk and slip ups" for games they should win but could lose if they have a snooze of a performance; and "No excuses" for games where there is no acceptable reason to lose.

Here's how I'd rank their final eight games, from hardest to easiest:

True tests

Lions tight end Brock Wright is tackled at the 1-yard line by Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons during the second half of the Lions' 24-6 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

1. Week 17 at Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys (6-3) are far and away the best team left on the Lions’ schedule, and the only Super Bowl contender they play. Their defense will test the Lions’ high-powered offense, and they have enough offense to win a shootout. Playoff seeding could be on the line for both teams.

2. Week 16 at Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings (6-4) are the hottest team in the NFL with five straight wins. They play back-to-back road games against AFC playoff contenders (Las Vegas, Cincinnati) after their Week 13 bye, and might need a win vs. the Lions on Christmas eve to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are currently the No. 7 seed with a 1½-game lead on Tampa Bay.

3. Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings: The Lions could be resting their starters or playing for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs in the season finale, while Minnesota might be in a win-and-in situation.

Sleepwalk and slip ups

4. Week 13 at New Orleans Saints: As mediocre as they are, the Saints (5-5) are the best team in the NFC South and have a bye this week to rest up and get healthy. Presumably, starting quarterback Derek Carr will be back by this game.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson passes as he is tackled by the Bills' AJ Epenesa during the second half of Denver's 24-22 upset win Monday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.

5. Week 15 vs. Denver Broncos: The chances of the Lions losing to the Broncos (4-5) at Ford Field are slim, but I put this game in this category because Denver has nine takeaways in its past two games and a head coach in Sean Payton who knows Dan Campbell well enough to keep the score close. Denver has beaten Kansas City and Buffalo among three straight wins.

No excuses

6. Week 14 at Chicago Bears: The Bears (3-7) are awful, and this will be another virtual home game for the Lions. It ranks as the sixth toughest game because it will be outdoors, so the elements could be an equalizer.

7. Thanksgiving vs. Green Bay Packers: The Jordan Love experience hasn’t gone well in Green Bay (3-6). This should be a Thanksgiving feast for the Lions.

8. Sunday vs. Chicago Bears: Justin Fields (thumb) should be back, which might help keep this game within four touchdowns.

