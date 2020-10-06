NFL Power Rankings: Can the Eagles beat the Cowboys in a putrid NFC East?

Had C.J. Beathard started for the San Francisco 49ers on on Sunday night, the Philadelphia Eagles might be winless through the first quarter of the season.

Instead, they survived Beathard’s late rally and pulled out a 25-20 win and went from zero wins to first place. If there was ever an argument for eliminating automatic playoff berths for the division winners, it’s the 2020 NFC East.

The division is horrific. Through four games, the four NFC East teams have combined for three wins, and one came when the Washington Football Team beat the Eagles. The other two were a truly miraculous win by the Dallas Cowboys over the Atlanta Falcons, and Philadelphia’s win over the 49ers on Sunday night.

That means the NFC East’s best win, by far, is over a 49ers team that started Nick Mullens at quarterback. The Eagles took a lead thanks to some bad play by Mullens and held on after Beathard entered the game.

Again, that win and a disappointing tie against the Cincinnati Bengals means Philadelphia is a first-place team.

The rules won’t change, so someone in the NFC East has to be crowned division champion and get into the playoffs (and, unfortunately, host a playoff game). The New York Giants are an 0-4 mess — though just 1.5 games out of first place — whose offense looks incapable with Saquon Barkley out and second-year quarterback Daniel Jones not showing any improvement. The Washington Football Team is in a total rebuild and since that Week 1 win over Philadelphia it has lost by 15, 14 and 14 points. Anything is possible in a division this bad, but it’s likely we’re in the same place we were before the season, with Dallas and Philadelphia battling for the crown. We just thought each of those teams would be better.

The Cowboys can move the ball, especially after they fall behind by a few touchdowns, but might have an all-time bad defense. At least they do something well. At this point, the Eagles really have no strength at all. They’re decent on run defense. That’s about it. Carson Wentz broke out of a bad slump on Sunday night and will get some players around him back from injury, and maybe that gives the Eagles some momentum.

Dallas still seems like the best bet to win the division. At least their offense is a bankable asset. There’s not one other unit in the division anyone should be excited about. As the season goes on, we will likely be looking into whether the 2020 NFC East is the worst division ever. The 2019 NFC East was on that path for a long time. Someone will finish in first place. Maybe the Cowboys offense can overcome a terrible defense to do it. Perhaps the Eagles being mediocre in every way will be an edge over the awfulness of the other three teams. Washington and New York look hopeless, but it’s not like the other two teams are going to ever get too far ahead. Getting any of the four teams to 9-7 by the end of the season seems like a stretch right now.

Maybe we can start a petition now to give the NFC East’s playoff spot to the NFC West or AFC North.

Dak Prescott 's Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFC East are having a rough start to the season. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) More

Here are the power rankings after Week 4 of the NFL season:

32. New York Jets (0-4, Last Week: 32)

I think I’d take the Giants to win by about a touchdown on a neutral field against the Jets. And the Giants are clearly the second-worst team in football.

31. New York Giants (0-4, LW: 31)

The Giants almost won at the Bears and were very competitive at the Rams on Sunday. Daniel Jones and the offense couldn’t score enough to get either win. But at least there are moments of competitiveness, unlike the other New York team.

30. Washington Football Team (1-3, LW: 29)

Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw for 314 yards and no interceptions against a good Ravens defense. Washington didn’t win but it was a reasonably positive outing for Haskins, who needed one to improve his job security.