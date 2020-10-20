NFL Power Rankings: Can Bill Belichick and Cam Newton fix the Patriots?

A look at the AFC East standings is a shock to the system.

It has been rare over the past two decades to need to scroll down to see the Patriots. But there it is: The Buffalo Bills in first place at 4-2, and then (sit down for this one) the Miami Dolphins in second place ahead of the Patriots. If you needed more proof that 2020 is weird.

This has been a rough season for the Patriots already and it’s not even one-third done. They lost a lot of defensive talent in the offseason. The team and Tom Brady parted ways. New England was hit harder than anyone else by coronavirus-related opt-outs. Then the Patriots have had Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore go to the reserve/COVID-19 list. A Week 5 game against the Broncos was moved back to last Monday, and then moved to Week 6.

The Patriots want to be impervious to distractions. That isn’t impossible in this crazy year.

Even in a normal year there would be questions about the 2-3 Patriots, who haven’t been under .500 past the fifth week of the season since 2002, when they were 3-4. There’s simply not a lot of high-end talent, particularly on offense. The 18-12 loss to the Broncos drove that point home.

Before Sunday, the Patriots had never lost a game under Bill Belichick when not giving up a touchdown, which is a remarkable streak and also speaks to the lack of offense for New England. No Patriots running back had more than 19 rushing yards against Denver. No pass catcher had more than 38 receiving yards aside from James White, who had eight catches for 65 yards. No matter how good a coaching staff is, at some point you need players.

In Week 1, the Patriots offense was a lot of Cam Newton, especially as a runner. On Sunday, his 76 rushing yards were the most reliable part of New England’s offense. A great dual-threat quarterback can be a foundation of a good offense, but it’s hard to ask Newton to carry the offense that way over a full season. Also, there has to be something other than that to lean on.

Of course, it’s an annual occurrence to question if the Patriots have lost it. It’s an October tradition like the leaves changing. Everyone questions the Patriots, then they figure it out and play fantastic football. Last season those questions came after a win, an ugly 17-10 Week 11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots needed a Julian Edelman pass to get their only second-half touchdown. Brady was uncharacteristically grumpy after the win, upset with the offense’s production.

The difference is the Patriots never really did turn it around after that. They went 3-4 counting a playoff loss, with some rough offensive performances. They’re 2-3 this season. It has been 12 games of below-average football for New England. That’s not an insignificant amount of games. In terms of the roster, they’re not as good as they were last season. Too much was lost in the offseason and there hasn’t been a lot of emerging talent step up so far.

If Belichick gets this team to another AFC East championship he deserves NFL coach of the year (he probably should win it most years since he’s, you know, the best coach in the NFL). Despite a two-game losing streak, the Bills are pretty good. The Patriots defense is good, but not in contention to be the best in the NFL like it was last season. And it’s hard to figure out the blueprint for the offense to be much better. Newton can only do so much. As great as Newton has been through his career, he’s not Brady.

Maybe this is another season in which the Patriots flip the switch and make all the skepticism about them look silly. If this were any other team, we’d take one look at the roster and wonder how a turnaround is even possible.

