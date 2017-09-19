NFL Power Rankings: Broncos raise AFC West to power of three for Week 3

The Chiefs, Broncos and Raiders, all out of the AFC West, are the three best teams in the NFL after two weeks. Here are our full Power Rankings going into Week 3 of the 2017 season.

After two weeks of NFL action in 2017, there's one clear takeaway that won't go away: The AFC West is the best. Three of its teams are among the eight that have started 2-0.

The Chiefs and Raiders are picking up where they left off with impressive offensive-minded victories. But how about those Broncos, who have suddenly got their passing, rushing and scoring groove back, as well?

Denver has the best defense of the trio, while Oakland has the best offense. Kansas City has the best all-around team so far.

Here's how they stack up in relation to each other. For now, the teams form a powerful triumvirate vs. the rest of the league's Super Bowl contenders.

NFL Power Rankings: Week 3

1. Kansas City Chiefs 2-0 (last week: 2)

Kareem Hunt has them ahead in the AFC title chase, as the rookie has flown out of the gate to spark the offense in the second half twice in big games. He's not about to slow down anytime soon.

This week: at Chargers, their first AFC West test, Sunday

2. Oakland Raiders 2-0 (last week: 3)

Derek Carr and Michael Crabtree took care of most of the business against the Jets, but Marshawn Lynch had plenty of fun running and dancing, too. They are balanced, dangerous and explosive in every way.

This week: at Redskins, a national prime-time showcase, Sunday

3. Denver Broncos 2-0 (last week: 8)

Trevor Siemian and C.J. Anderson are delivering the necessary complementary football for their defense, which has a whole new brand of energy under Vance Joseph and Joe Woods. This is a more complete contender, one season removed from the Super Bowl hangover.

This week: at Bills, their first road trip, Sunday

4. Atlanta Falcons 2-0 (last week: 6)

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones haven't even exploded yet, and their offense has hummed along thanks to more great running from Devonta Freeman. The fast young defense is happy to have its old glue guy back at cornerback, Desmond Trufant.

This week: at Lions, where two friendly Matts meet, Sunday

5. Pittsburgh Steelers 2-0 (last week: 5)

Ben Roethlisberger hasn't exactly lit it up quite yet, and Le'Veon Bell has been running more in neutral. But they're making plenty enough big plays on both sides of the ball with a much-improved defense overall.

This week: at Bears, a march from Heinz to Solider, Sunday

6. New England Patriots 1-1 (last week: 7)

You knew you were going to get that Tom Brady in New Orleans, making things look Big Easy again no matter what injuries befell them. Now it's time for the defense to regroup and make a notable statement.

This week: vs. Texans, to welcome back Bill O'Brien, Sunday

7. Baltimore Ravens 2-0 (last week: 11)

The Ravens don't really change up their winning M.O. — do it with a lot of defense, a little running and a little Joe Flacco. The schedule lines up well for them to return to thick of a top wild card.

This week: vs. Jaguars, a jaunt to London, Sunday

8. Detroit Lions 2-0 (last week: 10)

The horoscope for the Leos has been better than expected, as Matthew Stafford is earning his money by knocking off two playoff-caliber teams with tough defenses back-to-back. Now comes an excellent chance to take it one step further against the reigning NFC champions.

This week: vs. Falcons, when Ford meets Mercedes-Benz, Sunday

9. Green Bay Packers 1-1 (last week: 1)

Here we go again with Aaron Rodgers. Two tackles hurt, Jordy Nelson hurt, the defense still capable of getting lost in a hurry. There's a ton of him to help this team win, but good thing he can share that burden better with Ty Montgomery.

This week: vs. Bengals, a Lambeau get-well game, Sunday

10. Dallas Cowboys 1-1 (last week: 4)

That blowout loss to Denver was unusual and unfamiliar territory in the young bright careers of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. They also faced a team with the personnel to expose what were major defensive concerns up front and in the secondary going into the season. Even with Elliott, Prescott will be pressed to put them on his back more.

This week: at Cardinals, a date in the desert, Monday





11. Seattle Seahawks 1-1 (last week: 9)

A win is a win for Pete Carroll's team. The offense was ugly again, as Russell Wilson ran around trying to save himself and make plays behind that line, but the effective power rushing of Chris Carson can be a game-changer to open everything else up as they would like.

