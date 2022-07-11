NFL power rankings: Who has the best roster heading into 2022?
We’re just a couple of weeks away from NFL training camps opening up across the league, as all 32 teams being their preparations for the 2022 season.
There are the usual suspects among the early Super Bowl contenders, and a handful of promising teams that could surprise with a deep postseason run if a few bounces go their way throughout the year.
Games are won on the field and not on paper, and injuries always play a significant role in who makes it to the top of the mountain. That said, which teams have the most talented rosters in the league heading into the 2022 campaign?
Here’s how they stack up, according to CBS Sports:
32. Atlanta Falcons
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
31. Houston Texans
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
30. Chicago Bears
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
29. New York Giants
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
28. Detroit Lions
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
27. Jacksonville Jaguars
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
26. Seattle Seahawks
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
25. Washington Commanders
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
24. New England Patriots
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
23. Carolina Panthers
(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
22. Tennessee Titans
(AP Photo/John Froschauer)
21. New Orleans Saints
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
20. New York Jets
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
19. Arizona Cardinals
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
18. San Francisco 49ers
(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
16. Indianapolis Colts
(AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)
15. Cleveland Browns
(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
14. Miami Dolphins
(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)
13. Minnesota Vikings
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
12. Las Vegas Raiders
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
11. Denver Broncos
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
10. Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
9. Philadelphia Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
8. Green Bay Packers
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
7. Dallas Cowboys
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
6. Kansas City Chiefs
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
5. Cincinnati Bengals
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
3. Los Angeles Rams
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
2. Los Angeles Chargers
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
1. Buffalo Bills
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
1
1